Mississippi Walmart evacuated after pilot threatens to ‘intentionally crash’ into it
A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, was evacuated on Saturday morning after a pilot flying above the store issued a threat to “intentionally crash” into it, police confirmed.In a news release shared to their official Facebook page, Tupelo Police Department said they were notified at “approximately 05:00 am” of the pilot flying over Tupelo and the Walmart. They shared that the pilot did threaten “to intentionally crash into Walmart on West Main and confirmed that they worked with the store to “evacuate” and “disperse people as much as practical.”The police department also said they’ve been “talking with the pilot...
AOL Corp
Flooding broke open Jackson's water crisis, but it can't be disentangled from race, experts say
The water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city cannot be disentangled from racial inequities, experts say. About 150,000 residents in Jackson were without safe water Wednesday. Excessive rainfall led to flooding of the Pearl River and problems at one of the town’s two water-treatment plants, causing the pumps to fail. Low water pressure has left many without water to drink, brush teeth or flush toilets.
Jackson Has A $1 Billion Water Problem—Feds Gave Mississippi $75 Million
Many residents in Jackson have been without usable water following the flooding of the Pearl River.
Reeves: Plane threatening to crash in Mississippi lands
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a plane that was circling over northern Mississippi and whose pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground landed safely on Saturday. Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no one was injured.” He thanked law enforcement agencies that helped in bringing the aircraft down. The plane started circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, about 5 a.m. and was in the air for more than five hours. Benton County Sheriff Dispatcher Connie Strickland said the plane landed and the subject was in law enforcement custody. Earlier, the Tupelo Police Department said in a Facebook post that plane started circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, about 5 a.m. It was still in the air more than five hours later, but had flown away from Tupelo and was circling over another community nearby.
worldanimalnews.com
WAN Talks To Doll Stanley Of In Defense Of Animals About The Passage Of ‘Buddy’s Law’ In Mississippi
An appalling story of animal abuse that began unfolding more than one year ago in Tate County, Mississippi, reportedly still has many questions to be answered. Among them, what is the current status of Buddy’s Law?. The measure was introduced after a dog named Buddy was horrifically set on...
