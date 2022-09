So Tish Cyrus has decided to dive into something new! While Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus have been together since 1993, they’ve almost split up quite a few times. Billy Ray filed for divorce in 2010, but reconciled a year later in 2011. But then Tish filed for divorce in June 2013, reconciling a month later. However, in April 2022, Tish filed for divorce once again, revealing that the two have been separated for the past two years. Amid their ongoing divorce, Tish has taken on a big project: fixing up the house next door to her and estranged husband Billy Ray’s gated estate.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO