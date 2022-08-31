Read full article on original website
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Reminders for Buffs football games at Folsom Field this season
CU Boulder is reminding staff, students and the public about campus impacts on game day with the college football season kicking off.The first game in Boulder is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday night when the Buffs host the TCU Horned Frogs.After 3 p.m. on game day, you will need to have a "Buff one card" to get access to buildingsMain parking lots on campus will close at 2 p.m. Buff busses will run on the alternate football routesFor fans, there is a clear bag only policy to get into Folsom FieldWhen it comes to the team, the Buffs are going to look a little different this year. They lost some key contributors to the transfer portal: Christian Gonzales, who was arguably their best corner, is now at OregonBrendan Rice and Mekhi Blackmon are at USCSafety Mark Perry is at TCU But head coach Karl Dorrell is confident with his Buffs player personnel heading into game day. For more information, visit the CU Buffs website.
Eaton football putting last year's title run in rear view, focused on 2022
For back-to-back 2A football champion Eaton, the view from the top is the best. Two title runs, the last capping off a perfect 13-0 season, it’s high times for a school and city often hard to pinpoint on a map. But as they met questions at the Broncos/CHSAA Fall...
Aurora Sports Notebook: Smoky Hill forfeits Week 1 football victory
The Smoky Hill football team turned in a quality performance in the opening week of the 2022 season, but it will no longer appear in the win column. The Buffaloes defeated Denver East 40-21 on Aug. 27 at sun-drenched All-City Stadium in Denver with an impressive showing that saw senior Tyliq Bowers and sophomore John Bass III both rush for a pair of touchdowns and Roscoe Taylor score defensively.
Buffaloes will play Cornhuskers in special Marshall Fire fundraiser
Officials with the University of Colorado announced on Thursday that the Buffaloes men's basketball team will play Nebraska next month in an exhibition game. Ticket proceeds from the game will go towards survivors and first responders of the Marshall Fire. The fire on Dec. 30 in Boulder County destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged dozens of businesses. The game will take place at 4 p.m. in Boulder at the CU Events Center on Oct. 30. CU Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he's "proud that we can host this exhibition." "It will help provide necessary recovery services, and a fun evening of basketball, for so many that are still in need. I encourage our community to come out and show their continued support for this important, and ongoing, recovery effort," Boyle said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26. They will be priced at between $15 and $20. "We are honored ... to help people in the Boulder community affected by the last year's (Marshall Fire)," Nebraska head coach Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release.
The Best College Football Bars in Denver
The influx of transplants to Denver over the years has also meant a flood of out-of-state NCAA football fandoms in the Mile High City—with new watch parties, local game day traditions, and, of course, college football bars to match. Local alumni chapters and dedicated fans of dozens of DI universities have staked their claims on various watering holes around town. So, to help you find your alma mater’s mile-high basecamp for fall weekends (and to help you avoid the bars where you maybe wouldn’t want to be seen in your team’s colors), we’ve mapped out tried-and-true spots around Denver to cheer on your team.
How to watch Michigan vs. Colorado State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Michigan 12-2; Colorado State 3-9 The Michigan Wolverines and the Colorado State Rams will face off at noon ET Sept. 3 at Michigan Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. After a 12-2 record last year and an appearance in the Orange Bowl, Michigan is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. On the other hand, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Colorado State has set their aspirations higher this season.
Collect-A-Con Is Coming To Colorado Next Month. It Looks Awesome
Collectors from all over Colorado are getting ready for one of the biggest collector events of the fall. Collect-A-Con is coming to Colorado next month and it looks like an event we're not going to want to miss. Collect-A-Con Is Coming To Colorado In October. I think just about every...
Cherry Creek High School football player left at DIA after knife found in bag
A mother at Cherry Creek High School is furious, claiming her son was left at Denver International Airport by school administrators while the rest of the football team flew to a game in Ohio.
Longtime Denver radio host signing off Jammin 101.5
DENVER — Longtime Denver radio personality Kendall B has announced he is leaving Jammin' 101.5 (KJHM-FM). Kendall B has been at Jammin' 101.5 for five years. He previous spent 17 years as a morning show host at KS 107.5 (KQKS-FM) until 2017. "I am grateful for the opportunity given...
Cirque du Soleil is back in Colorado for 1st time since 2019
DENVER — Cirque du Soleil is back in Colorado for the first time since 2019. The touring circus company's production of "Ovo" will stop in Colorado Springs and Denver in September following a visit to Loveland in August. "A colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of...
Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?
That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
Want to see 'elk rut' in Colorado this year? Here's your best chance
In a couple weeks, high-pitched screeching accompanied by trailing grunts will dominate the sounds of the Colorado landscape. While these strange noises can be a bit startling to the unexpecting passerby, they're totally normal and a natural part of a Colorado fall. The screams come from Colorado's elk population as...
Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers
DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado State Patrol officer narrowly avoided disaster earlier this week after nearly being hit head-on while trying to track down a wrong-way driver. The Colorado State Patrol reports that a Nissan SUV was called in by multiple parties for driving eastbound in the westbound...
A Double Diamond Interchange is Being Built in Johnstown
If you feel like roundabouts in Northern Colorado can be a hassle to get through sometimes, wait until the double-diamond interchanges start to become normal. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Johnstown will be getting one soon enough to combat the upcoming influx of traffic to the area. This double-diamond interchange is also known as a diverging diamond interchange. Traffic on the right-hand side of the road will be diverted to the left-hand side through the intersection before being diverted back to the right after the intersection.
6 Beautiful Places to Stand-Up Paddleboard on the Front Range
With autumn’s golden light shining on the horizon, it’s time to savor the last days of summer. One surefire way? Sluicing through the water on a stand-up paddleboard (SUP). SUPing is one of the best ways to soak up the fleeting sunshine, and Colorado’s Front Range boasts plenty of picture-perfect locations for novices and pros alike. Below, find five spots within an hour or so of Denver (plus one bonus getaway) where you can dip your paddle in the water and your toes in the sand—all before the snow flies.
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
With wages comparable to Wendy’s, CDOT struggles to fill 130 openings across Western Slope
The Colorado Department of Transportation is short 130 employees on the Western Slope, leaving a crucial region of the state down about 22% of its staff. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, CDOT officials told Routt County commissioners the agency has been slow to respond to the current job market, and they are losing out on candidates to fast food chains that offer better wages.
This Is Colorado's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
