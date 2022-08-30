ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein Statement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, has released a statement over the controversy on the Grand Jury indictment: The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office have been engaged in parallel investigations with federal authorities related to the events that formed the basis of the Grand […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
coloradopols.com

Mesa County DA Hits Gas On Tina Peters Prosecution

Prosecutors have concluded their investigation into Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and intend to ask for a trial date at a hearing next Wednesday. In a press release Tuesday, 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said his office and “the Colorado Attorney General’s Office have been engaged in parallel investigations with federal authorities related to the events that formed the basis of the Grand Jury indictment.”
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

State Land Board’s response to Mesa County letter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We first broke the story when the Mesa County Commissioners sent the State Land Board a letter for not taking care of its land off I-70. We’re working for you to bring you a new reaction to how the State Land Board and Mesa County are facing off against each other. The state property off I-70 is surrounded not only by trash but controversy.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Mesa, CO
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KJCT8

Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol sent a letter to Mesa County’s Prosecuting Attorney alerting them to an investigation into a trooper based in Fruita. The notice says Sgt. Aaron Laing is under investigation for dishonesty or lying. Laing is on administrative leave. State patrol told us...
FRUITA, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Disturbing Trend: 12 Mesa County Deaths Attributed To Illicit Fentanyl In 2022

The Grand Junction Police Department is warning the Grand Junction community about the distribution of dangerous fentanyl pills in Mesa County. In the last two weeks, some 60,000 fentanyl pills have been seized in Mesa County. These have been referred to as "blues" and "rainbows." According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is the deadliest threat facing the country. The CDC says more than 100,000 Americans died in 2021 from drug overdoses and 66% of those deaths were attributed to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The DEA reports drug poisonings are the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Sandra Brown
coloradopolitics.com

SENGENBERGER | In desperation, Griswold fabricates an existential threat

When Pam Anderson won the Republican nomination for secretary of state, Jena Griswold was caught flat-footed. As soon as it became clear that Anderson had crushed Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters — whose name alone helped Griswold generate more than $2 million in campaign contributions — Griswold had no clue what to do.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

UPDATE: Two arrested after robbery reported on North Avenue Thursday

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. Sept. 2 - GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Further details regarding Thursday’s reported robbery have been released by the Grand Junction Police Department. The GJPD states that it responded to a report of an in-progress robbery at 755 North Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Police state that the reporting party said that they were being robbed and that a man was repeatedly grabbing his hip like he had a gun.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Attorney General#Judicial District#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Clerk Tina Peters#Republican#Democrat
KJCT8

WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado State Patrol officer narrowly avoided disaster earlier this week after nearly being hit head-on while trying to track down a wrong-way driver. The Colorado State Patrol reports that a Nissan SUV was called in by multiple parties for driving eastbound in the westbound...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

City of Grand Junction Gets Much-Needed Clean Up

You may not have noticed, but the city of Grand Junction isn't looking quite as trashy lately. It's incredible how trash builds up and accumulates over time and before you know it, you've got a huge mess. That's why I tend to get a little irritated when I see people dropping cigarette butts on the ground or when I see pieces of trash on the Riverfront Trail. It all adds up.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KXRM

Rangers help relocate black bear in Delta

DELTA, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) helped relocate a black bear boar that was discovered in a tree at Cleland Park Thursday evening. CPW and the Delta Police Department secured the area near Cleland Park while rangers safely tranquilized the bear for relocation. Rangers estimated the boar to be eight to ten years […]
DELTA, CO
nbc11news.com

Highway 6 & 50 closed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At the intersection of Highway 6 & 50 and 14 Road, a semi truck filled with sawdust has tipped on the highway leaving diesel fuel spread across the highway. The driver has been hospitalized with minor injuries. The name of the driver has not been...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy