Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein Statement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, has released a statement over the controversy on the Grand Jury indictment: The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office have been engaged in parallel investigations with federal authorities related to the events that formed the basis of the Grand […]
Mesa County DA Hits Gas On Tina Peters Prosecution
Prosecutors have concluded their investigation into Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and intend to ask for a trial date at a hearing next Wednesday. In a press release Tuesday, 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said his office and “the Colorado Attorney General’s Office have been engaged in parallel investigations with federal authorities related to the events that formed the basis of the Grand Jury indictment.”
Mesa County D.A. Wraps Up Clerk Investigation
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, has released a statement over the Mesa County controversy:
State Land Board’s response to Mesa County letter
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We first broke the story when the Mesa County Commissioners sent the State Land Board a letter for not taking care of its land off I-70. We’re working for you to bring you a new reaction to how the State Land Board and Mesa County are facing off against each other. The state property off I-70 is surrounded not only by trash but controversy.
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol sent a letter to Mesa County’s Prosecuting Attorney alerting them to an investigation into a trooper based in Fruita. The notice says Sgt. Aaron Laing is under investigation for dishonesty or lying. Laing is on administrative leave. State patrol told us...
Disturbing Trend: 12 Mesa County Deaths Attributed To Illicit Fentanyl In 2022
The Grand Junction Police Department is warning the Grand Junction community about the distribution of dangerous fentanyl pills in Mesa County. In the last two weeks, some 60,000 fentanyl pills have been seized in Mesa County. These have been referred to as "blues" and "rainbows." According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is the deadliest threat facing the country. The CDC says more than 100,000 Americans died in 2021 from drug overdoses and 66% of those deaths were attributed to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The DEA reports drug poisonings are the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45.
Arrest Following a Reported Robbery
On September 1, 2022, at around 4:20 p.m. officers from the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in progress at 755 North Avenue.
First seizure of ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in Colorado by Grand Junction police
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Brightly-colored fentanyl, also referred to as skittles or rainbow fentanyl, have been seized for the first time in Colorado by law enforcement in Grand Junction. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado has alerted the public of the first seizure of “rainbow fentanyl” in Colorado. “Don’t be fooled,” Colorado U.S. […]
SENGENBERGER | In desperation, Griswold fabricates an existential threat
When Pam Anderson won the Republican nomination for secretary of state, Jena Griswold was caught flat-footed. As soon as it became clear that Anderson had crushed Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters — whose name alone helped Griswold generate more than $2 million in campaign contributions — Griswold had no clue what to do.
UPDATE: Two arrested after robbery reported on North Avenue Thursday
UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. Sept. 2 - GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Further details regarding Thursday’s reported robbery have been released by the Grand Junction Police Department. The GJPD states that it responded to a report of an in-progress robbery at 755 North Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Police state that the reporting party said that they were being robbed and that a man was repeatedly grabbing his hip like he had a gun.
Missing man in Garfield County found deceased about 1 mile from home
A 69-year-old man who left an assisted living facility in Garfield County was found deceased about a mile away from the home.
UPDATE: Face-to-face pickup required at Clifton Elementary after lockdown
CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Police state that Clifton Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after an adult man threatened a student with what appeared to be a gun on school property. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated that an adult man entered school property, threatened one of the...
WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado State Patrol officer narrowly avoided disaster earlier this week after nearly being hit head-on while trying to track down a wrong-way driver. The Colorado State Patrol reports that a Nissan SUV was called in by multiple parties for driving eastbound in the westbound...
Body of missing Battlement Mesa man found less than two miles away from where he resided, coroner confirmed on Thursday
The body of a missing Battlement Mesa man last seen walking away from a local gas station nearly three weeks ago was discovered less than two miles away from where he resided, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Thursday morning. Filmer N. Lopez, 69, was a resident at...
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado State Troopers confirm one person is dead and another critically injured after an early morning wreck on I-70 west of Grand Junction. Investigators say victims were headed toward Mack in a Kia Soul when another car, an Acura, rear ended them near mile marker twelve.
City of Grand Junction Gets Much-Needed Clean Up
You may not have noticed, but the city of Grand Junction isn't looking quite as trashy lately. It's incredible how trash builds up and accumulates over time and before you know it, you've got a huge mess. That's why I tend to get a little irritated when I see people dropping cigarette butts on the ground or when I see pieces of trash on the Riverfront Trail. It all adds up.
Rangers help relocate black bear in Delta
DELTA, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) helped relocate a black bear boar that was discovered in a tree at Cleland Park Thursday evening. CPW and the Delta Police Department secured the area near Cleland Park while rangers safely tranquilized the bear for relocation. Rangers estimated the boar to be eight to ten years […]
Highway 6 & 50 closed
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At the intersection of Highway 6 & 50 and 14 Road, a semi truck filled with sawdust has tipped on the highway leaving diesel fuel spread across the highway. The driver has been hospitalized with minor injuries. The name of the driver has not been...
