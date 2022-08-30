The Grand Junction Police Department is warning the Grand Junction community about the distribution of dangerous fentanyl pills in Mesa County. In the last two weeks, some 60,000 fentanyl pills have been seized in Mesa County. These have been referred to as "blues" and "rainbows." According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is the deadliest threat facing the country. The CDC says more than 100,000 Americans died in 2021 from drug overdoses and 66% of those deaths were attributed to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The DEA reports drug poisonings are the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45.

1 DAY AGO