ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Pearl, MS
Government
City
Pearl, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Suspect in fatal Jackson shooting arrested in Mississippi

JACKSON, MI -- A man wanted in connection to a fatal Jackson shooting was arrested in another city named Jackson -- more than 900 miles away. Leandrew Martin, 44, was arrested Friday morning in Jackson, Mississippi, the Jackson Police Department announced in a news release. Martin is currently being held in Mississippi, pending extradition back to Michigan, police said.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Smith Drive mobile home burns overnight

A 16 x 80 mobile home on Smith Drive caught fire late Friday night. The unit was unoccupied and appeared to have been abandoned. Just before midnight, Warren County Firefighters from NorthEast, Culkin and other stations in the county responded to a report of an abandoned mobile home fire on Smith Road.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

WATCH: Man wanted in brutal Rankin County robbery and beating captured in Vicksburg

A man wanted by Rankin County law enforcement for robbing and beating a Rankin County senior citizen was captured by an alert Vicksburg Investigator. The robbery and beating took place earlier this evening in Rankin County. The suspect, as yet unnamed, knew the victim and believed the victim carried large amounts of money. According to a law enforcement source with Rankin, the suspect pulled up to the home of the 74-year-old man who came out to speak with him. About 30 minutes later, according to the source, the wife of the victim went out to check on her husband and found him lying on the ground severely injured.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#The Pearl Office Troop C
vicksburgnews.com

Shots fired on Klein Street during altercation

One person was injured in an altercation that involved shots fired in the 500 block of Klein Street Saturday morning as another person fled the scene. Just after 9:30 a.m., Vicksburg police responded to the 500 block of Klein Street where they found a 20-year-old male suffering a non-life-threatening laceration to his head. Initial radio traffic indicated he was hit with an axe but Troy Kimble with the VPD identified the object as a “tool.”
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Sheriff Pace provides update on Friday’s pursuit

A reckless driver is facing felony charges after attempting to elude police. Terry Porter of Yazoo County was arrested Friday after failing to yield to a traffic stop and instead fleeing from officers at a high rate of speed with a toddler in the vehicle. “We did not know when...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police respond to reports of person waving gun out of car window. Find juvenile with stolen firearm at Mississippi convenience store..

Officers responding to reports of a person waving a window out a car window at a Mississippi convenience store found a juvenile with a stolen firearm. On Tuesday, Vicksburg police officers responded to the Speed Mart at 2320 Washington Street in reference to a person holding a weapon out the window of a vehicle on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
vicksburgnews.com

Brutal Rankin County robbery victim dies

Last night, Vicksburg police apprehended a suspect wanted in Rankin County for robbery and assault. We recently learned that the victim, 72-year-old Grady Allen, did not survive the attack. The robbery. Ricky Morris knew Allen and believed that he carried large amounts of money. According to a law enforcement source...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Four from Vicksburg arrested in Richland for robbery after setting up an online purchase

Four individuals from Vicksburg were arrested in Richland on Aug. 25, for robbery. On Aug. 25, at 3:02 p.m., Richland police officers were dispatched to the Budweiser Distribution Center at 1939 Davis Johnson Drive in Richland. According to Chief Nick Mclendon, an individual had agreed to purchase a Playstation for $120 from someone they met at an online marketplace. Soon after arriving at the agreed upon location, Shakori Reagan from Vicksburg, no age given, “Snatched $120 from the victim while the other three sat in the car.”
RICHLAND, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Funeral arrangements announced for Warren County Lt. Sam Winchester

Funeral arrangements for Warren County Lt. Sam Winchester have been announced. The Homegoing Celebration is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sep. 10 at noon. The celebration will be held at the Vicksburg city Auditorium at 901 Monroe Street, Vicksburg, MS. Funeral services will be held at W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home...
WARREN COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy