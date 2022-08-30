Read full article on original website
Game of the Week: River Valley at Chico
This week's Game of the Week was Chico High's home opener against River Valley. The Panthers scored 34 unanswered points in the first half, winning 47-6. This week's Game of the Week was Chico High's home opener against River Valley. The Panthers scored 34 unanswered points in the first half, winning 47-6.
Chico High Volleyball falls to Roseville, snaps three-game win streak
CHICO, Calif. - Chico High Volleyball lost to Roseville in three sets (25-22, 25-14, 26-24), snapping a three-game win streak. The Panthers played at home for the first time in over a week. Chico controlled the match through most of the first set. The Panthers led by as many as...
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Matt Kinoshita
CHICO, Calif. - Pleasant Valley Football ran all over Corning in its season opener, thanks to a handful of running backs. That includes Senior Matt Kinoshita, our scholar athlete of the week. He's stepping up in his senior season, both as a leader and a player. "I had eight carries...
VOTE! Play of the Week: Durham vs West Valley
Vote for this week's Play of the Week featuring Durham and West Valley. Vote for this week's Play of the Week featuring Durham and West Valley.
Play of the Week: Week 1 - Pleasant Valley
The Play of the Week for the first week of Under the Lights goes to Pleasant Valley. The Play of the Week for the first week of Under the Lights goes to Pleasant Valley.
'It's alarming:' Chico Unified looks to curb chronic absences after it surpassed 20% in the past two school years
CHICO, Calif. - There is a growing problem of chronically absent students at Chico Unified School District. Just over 27% of students in the district were considered chronically absent during the 2021 to 2022 school year. In order to be considered chronically absent - students have to miss out on...
Chico tunnels lore rooted in history
The yellow-summery-sorority house, Alpha Gamma Delta (AGD), has a tunnel underneath it that was used not only during the prohibition, but has been used to smuggle cocaine through Madison Bear Garden’s own underground tunnel — so the rumor goes. The tale of the tunnels is spoken about in...
Storm Tracker Forecast - Hotter Thursday and Friday; Dangerous Labor Day Weekend Heat Possible
Wednesday brought more heat to northern California, and much hotter weather is coming. Be sure to be safe and stay cool this Labor Day weekend as Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect. Northern California was cloud-free today, and the only thing in in our sky besides the sun was smoke and haze from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Tonight will be a similar situation with clear sky along with some areas of haze and smoke, but an otherwise quiet night. Lows will range from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valley and foothills. Thursday will be sunny and hotter with haze and smoke. Highs will range from the lower 90s in the mountains to the upper 90s and 100s in the valley and foothills.
News & Review
Best of Chico 2022: Ed Picks – “Best bites”
For at least two decades, my greatest Chico food craving has been the al pastor from Crazy Taco, the walk-up taqueria connected to Duke’s Bottle Shop. During times of peak fiending, I’d measure my amount of pork ingested—sitting on the curb outside the liquor store—in pounds per month.
Gold miner found after being stranded near Pickering Bar
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A gold miner who was reported missing by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was found later in the day. The sheriff’s office said Jason Koch contacted them Sunday at 8 p.m. He told them he could not make his way back from the area of Pickering Bar on […]
Structure fire in Thermalito damages homes
THERMALITO, Calif. - A fire was reported in the Thermalito area near Oroville just before 6:30 Friday evening. It is called the Tehama Fire because it started in the 1400 block of Tehama Avenue in Thermalito. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, two structures were damaged and some vehicles...
More than 900 PG&E customers were without power in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than 900 PG&E customers in Oroville are without power Thursday afternoon. PG&E says the outage is affecting 932 customers in the area of Lincoln Street and Mitchell Avenue. Crews are at the scene as they said there is an issue with its equipment. A broken insulator...
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
Sacramento man found going 94 mph on Roseville streets
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was arrested on Aug. 25 after traveling 94 mph on city streets. Police said that on July 27, Timothy Baxter was observed by police traveling on Foothills Boulevard at 94 mph on a motorcycle. When officers attempted a traffic stop […]
Sacramento man sentenced to 17 years in prison for death of Rocklin teen
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl as the result of the death of a Rocklin teen. Bordner was given the maximum sentence based on the crimes committed. “Zach was incredible he was such a good guy,” Didier’s mother Laura […]
Yuba City High School student arrested for threatening another student
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday night, a Yuba City High School female student was threatened by a fellow male student, according to a Facebook post from the Yuba City Police Department. According to the post, the Yuba City High School staff found out about the potential threat and then reported it to the Yuba […]
Sunday suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Sunday. According to Placer County Sheriff’s PIO Angela Musallam, the decedent was recovered by the dive team and Falcon 30 helicopter. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were two suicides at the Foresthill Bridge...
Mobile home damaged in fire at Kentwood Mobile Estates
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters are putting out hot spots at the Kentwood Mobile Estates off of Henshaw Avenue Friday afternoon. Just before 4:45 p.m., smoke was coming from a mobile home that had major damage. CAL FIRE, Chico Fire Department, PG&E and medics are at the scene. The cause of...
Chico butchers feeling the effects of inflation and the drought
CHICO, Calif. - Chico butchers are feeling the effects of inflation and the drought. Prices continue to rise not only for the meat, but what goes in it and the transportation of it. Chico Locker & Sausage Co. Inc. has been around since 1965, but they’re seeing huge jumps in...
Auburn Police on lookout for bank robber
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Auburn Police Department said on Wednesday that they are looking for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in the Auburn Town Center. The bank, located at 338 Elm Avenue, reported to police that a man came in and gave a note to a teller who then gave the […]
