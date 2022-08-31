Read full article on original website
Rio Vassallo Psychedelic, Allegorical Visionary Art Show Opening Reception (SF)
Rio Vassallo Fine Art solo exhibition is showing 7 new paintings as well as some oldies but goodies. Rio will be at the gallery for the duration of the show. It all comes down on Sept 19th, so come and say hey!. Opening reception will have live music and should...
“Drawn Together” Adults-Only Art Evening at Children’s Fairyland (Oakland)
Join us for art, drinks and delightful encounters at Drawn Together, an intimate, grown-ups only event at Children’s Fairyland. On Friday, Sept. 30, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., art lovers are invited to enjoy a magical evening at the park and watch in awe as 50 local artists and industry professionals try their hand at creating Fairyland-inspired artwork. Mingle, chat and interact with the creators, get sparkly extensions from the Fairy Hair Spa, and learn what’s in the cards for you with a tarot reading.
Neo-Soul Night at People’s Park (Berkeley)
People’s Park is hosting an all-star line-up or local hip-hop, R&B and neo-soul acts this Saturday, 5-8 PM. Everyone is invited and attendance is free. The bill is an all-Oakland lineup of Cas’ti, QeazyE, Oddity, and Kajh with Versâam. Come celebrate our newly restored park with us!
SF’s Free 2022 “Shakespeare in the Park” Festival at McLaren Park (Sept. 3-11)
SF’s Free 2022 “Shakespeare in the Park” Festival at McLaren Park (Sept. 3-11) The San Francisco Shakespeare Festival celebrates its 40th season of bringing free Shakespeare to the masses every summer. This year’s tour of Bay Area parks traveled from Cupertino to Redwood City and now finishes with five free outdoor performances in San Francisco. Kick back in the park with a tight 90-minute production (so even theater haters can’t get too ancy) of “Much Ado About Nothing” one of the Bard’s most performed plays, a romantic comedy filled with puns, hidden identities, honor and deceit.
“FairyProud” Adults-only Pride Night at Children’s Fairyland w/ Beer & Wine (Oakland)
Oakland Pride at Children’s Fairyland just got bigger and better! On Saturday, September 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., we’re partnering (and partying with!) Oaklash to celebrate Tisket-aTasket: FairyProud Pride Night, a very colorful grownup-only evening at Fairyland. See the park transformed into a cascade of queer magic boasting DJs, dancing, beer, wine, food trucks, and a whole lot of PRIDE! Fairyland characters come to life through the artists of Oaklash, the Bay Area’s drag and queer performance festival. Grownups (21+) only!
SF’s Free Labor Day Weekend Outdoor Comedy Fest at The Crossing (SoMa)
SATURDAY (Sept. 3) at 7:30PM. LIVE at The Crossing at East Cut (200 Folsom St.) SoMa. Inspired by the blockbuster movie, see some of the Bay Area’s top comedians at San Francisco’s Crazy Funny Asians comedy showcase! Let’s celebrate the Bay’s Asian-American culture and heritage with laughs. This is a special outdoor version of Crazy Funny Asians featuring comics you’d typically see at Cobb’s, Punch Line, SF Sketchfest, Thrive City Comedy Night and more!
Chinatown Rising Screening and Filmmaker Discussion (SF)
A special screening of Chinatown Rising, followed by a discussion with Joshua Chuck, producer and director. Chinatown Rising is a documentary film about the Asian-American Movement from the perspective of the young residents on the front lines of their historic neighborhood in transition. Against the backdrop of the Civil Rights...
El Rey Taquiza Artesanal Grand Opening & Free Taco Day
Thanks to Mission Local for sharing the news that a brand new taqueria has opened in San Francisco in the former Myriad Gastropub spot. Compared to lots of its neighbors in the Mission, El Rey Taquiza Artesanal, located at 2491 Mission Street, focuses on tacos versus burritos. To celebrate their grand opening, they’re dishing out two free tacos per person on Friday and Saturday, September 2-3, 2022.
Chase Center’s “Live at Thrive’ Outdoor Concert w/ P-Lo (SF)
P-Lo’s newest album, STUNNA, comes out on Friday, September 2nd and to celebrate its release, we’ve partnered with Chase Center’s Thrive City to host a Live at Thrive ft. P-Lo event. This is a free, family friendly event taking place on 9/2/2022 from 7pm to 10pm. Not only will P-Lo be performing (with a few special guests!) but his favorite Bay Area restaurants, Senor Sisig and Bodega SF will be offered and for the first time ever, fans will be able to shop at P-Lo’s Team Store — a curated collection of his merch + hand selected pieces from his favorite brands.
“Sabor y Cultura de las Americas” Free Latin American Cultural Festival (Speakeasy Brewery)
Get ready for Sabor y Cultura de Las Américas Festival!. Free family and fur baby friendly outdoor event! . 🇨🇴🇲🇽🇳🇮🇸🇻 Food brought to you by 🇨🇴🇲🇽🇳🇮🇸🇻. @los_bayuncos_ 🇸🇻
Comedy at The Bar on Dolores
Comics want to make you laugh at The BAR -on Dolores! Reserve your spot and enjoy delicious drinks and laugh the night away at as how hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area comedians. The show is 8-9″30p so be sure to...
Hella Emo SF Presents “Teenage Dirtbag” Emo vs Goth
This month, Hella Emo SF is celebrating all the teenage dirtbags. Whether you were Emo or Goth, we rocked the best music, wore the best clothes, and had the best friends. Our parents didn’t understand us, but that didn’t matter; we had each other. Come party with us as we play the best of both Goth and Emo this month!
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland)
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30 and Wednesday at 8:00, be entertained by some of the best local and touring comedians at Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Amazon Prime, Conan, James Corden, and more. The show proudly features a different lineup of comedians every week. Don’t miss it.
Clement Street Happy Hour Cleanup + Free Drinks (SF)
Help us clean up trash along Clement Street in the Inner Richmond, then stay afterwards for a drink and to meet fellow volunteers. Meet in front of Richmond Republic Draught House (642 Clement St). All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for a free round on the house and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name.
25+ Awesome Things to Do in SF over Labor Day Weekend (2022)
If you’re in town over Labor Day weekend, don’t worry… there’s tons to do and with lots of outdoor fun. Walking tours, festivals, block parties, outdoor comedy festivals and lots more. Saturday, September 3. Free Hot Air Balloon Rides: 14th Annual Hot San Jose Nights “Airport...
Free Them All Movie Night! Let the Fire Burn (Oakland)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Let the Fire Burn tells the story of the 1985 bombing of the headquarters of the revolutionary MOVE organization by the Philadelphia Police Department, which killed 11 MOVE members (including 5 children), destroyed 61 neighboring homes, and displaced more than 250 Black residents.
“The Crucible” Live at Flax (Oakland)
Based on the Salem Witch Trials of 1692–93, this Tony Award-winning allegory—originally inspired by Miller’s own experiences with McCarthyism—resonates anew in the dynamics of a decentralized, digital society. Reimagined for a contemporary world, the production draws on dance and digital technology as the physical and virtual...
Imaginary Friends Comedy Show (Walnut Creek)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Imaginary Friends Show runs a monthly stand-up comedy show in Walnut Creek. We’ll feature comedians from Comedy Central, Netflix, SF Sketchfest and many more. Drinks And Food. OL Beercafe & Bottle Shop Has 18 Quality Taps & Hundreds of Meticulously Chosen and...
SF’s Labor Day Weekend 2022 Comedy Festival (Sep 2-4)
SF’s Labor Day Weekend 2022 Comedy Festival (Sep 2-4) Get big laughs over the long weekend at SF’s newest comedy club with comics from Cobbs, SF Sketchfest, Clusterfest, Punchline and more. Neck of the Woods has been extensively renovated with a brand new kick-ass sound system, plus upgraded...
Trivia Night at The Napper Tandy (SF)
Trivia Night at The Napper Tandy (SF) Join us for Trivia Night at The Napper Tandy’s! It’s FREE!. Wed 9/7 Trivia Night at The Napper Tandy (SF) Wed 9/14 Trivia Night at The Napper Tandy (SF) Wed 9/21 Trivia Night at The Napper Tandy (SF) Wed 9/28 Trivia...
