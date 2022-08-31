P-Lo’s newest album, STUNNA, comes out on Friday, September 2nd and to celebrate its release, we’ve partnered with Chase Center’s Thrive City to host a Live at Thrive ft. P-Lo event. This is a free, family friendly event taking place on 9/2/2022 from 7pm to 10pm. Not only will P-Lo be performing (with a few special guests!) but his favorite Bay Area restaurants, Senor Sisig and Bodega SF will be offered and for the first time ever, fans will be able to shop at P-Lo’s Team Store — a curated collection of his merch + hand selected pieces from his favorite brands.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO