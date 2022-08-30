MS Governor: Federal officials could soon join state in efforts to get Jackson’s water crisis under control

Today will be partly cloudy. There will be a chance for a few scattered showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder. Not everyone in South Mississippi will see rain today. Some dry air is still hanging on in the area which will limit rain coverage. By Saturday, the Gulf moisture will returns, and we will be more humid, see more clouds and higher chances for rain. You should plan on scattered showers and thunderstorms for Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day Monday. Highs will be in the 80s; while overnight lows will be in the 70s. Our first hurricane of the 2022 season has formed. Hurricane Storm Danielle is in the north Atlantic and remains no threat to land for at least the next five days. Two other areas of possible development in the Atlantic have no direct threats to the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane season typically sees peak amounts of tropical activity over the next two weeks.

