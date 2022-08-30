MS Governor: Federal officials could soon join state in efforts to get Jackson’s water crisis under control

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
Related
WLOX
Jackson Mayor joined by federal officials at water distribution site
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal officials are in Jackson to get a better idea of the scope of city’s water crisis and what assistance will be needed both now and in the future. Friday afternoon, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was joined by Congressman Bennie Thompson, a FEMA representative and...
WLOX
Jackson’s water plant operators say they’re not being paid overtime, EPA report shows
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An assessment of Jackson water submitted to the city just weeks before the system collapse in August sheds new light on staffing issues at the city’s two surface water treatment plants. On Monday, equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant essentially cut water...
WLOX
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is blasting the city of Jackson for a press release announcing a 1 p.m. joint press conference between the mayor and the governor, one that the governor was apparently not privy to. “Accurate information is important - especially in times of crisis,” Reeves...
WLOX
Authorities: Water plant output increases; pressure returns to most of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has made ‘significant gains’ overnight and into Saturday morning. According to a press release, the total plant output increased to 86 psi, approaching the city’s goal of 87 psi or better. “The outlook...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
‘No danger to the public’: Ammonia tank leak repair at Jackson water plant to cause controlled flare
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials announced they would be repairing an anhydrous ammonia tank leak at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant on Saturday. Officials identified the leak earlier this week. According to a press release, authorities will be transferring product from the leaking tank and emptying it for repair....
WLOX
Mississippi businessman Icon Victor Mavar dies
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar, renowned Mississippi Coast businessman and former Mississippi Republican Party Committeeman passed away Saturday, Sept. 3. He was 96 years old. Mavar was an early member of the Mississippi Republican Party and held numerous leadership roles in the early days of the organization. He worked...
WLOX
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Dir. Steven Maxwell talks about the fight against fentanyl
The CrossFit training regimen was nicknamed Ogre76, and called on firefighters to complete a grueling list of 20 different exercises in sets of 76. Financial Strategist Mitch Kramer on inflation and what's next for the economy. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. It seems like we're paying more for just about...
WLOX
Coast cities accepting bottled water donations for Jackson residents
On this week's "In Their Shoes," we surprise a mental health worker, nominated by her fiancé, on her birthday!. Moss Point gathers to honor community leader Eric Barnes. The Moss Point community gathered at the Riverfront downtown to celebrate the life of Eric Barnes with a candlelight vigil. Happening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi
Colonel Collier says her team's next mission is to care for wounded troops whenever they need tending to. Ingalls master shipbuilders pass on their knowledge to the next generation. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. At the Haley Barbour Maritime Training Academy, the next generation of shipbuilders are just starting off...
WLOX
Teenagers, organizations come together to deliver water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We just trying to give back and make sure everybody is straight and have a good time, make sure everybody good who is going through a hard time. That’s why we are going out giving out water to everyone.”. Fourteen-year-old Jamari Robinson and dozens...
WLOX
Scattered t-storms Labor Day Weekend. Tropical Storm Earl forms, Hurricane Danielle moves out to sea
Today will be partly cloudy. There will be a chance for a few scattered showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder. Not everyone in South Mississippi will see rain today. Some dry air is still hanging on in the area which will limit rain coverage. By Saturday, the Gulf moisture will returns, and we will be more humid, see more clouds and higher chances for rain. You should plan on scattered showers and thunderstorms for Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day Monday. Highs will be in the 80s; while overnight lows will be in the 70s. Our first hurricane of the 2022 season has formed. Hurricane Storm Danielle is in the north Atlantic and remains no threat to land for at least the next five days. Two other areas of possible development in the Atlantic have no direct threats to the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane season typically sees peak amounts of tropical activity over the next two weeks.
WLOX
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
Today will be partly cloudy. There will be a chance for a few scattered showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder. Not everyone in South Mississippi will see rain today. Some dry air is still hanging on in the area which will limit rain coverage. By Saturday, the Gulf moisture will returns, and we will be more humid, see more clouds and higher chances for rain. You should plan on scattered showers and thunderstorms for Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day Monday. Highs will be in the 80s; while overnight lows will be in the 70s. Our first hurricane of the 2022 season has formed. Hurricane Storm Danielle is in the north Atlantic and remains no threat to land for at least the next five days. Two other areas of possible development in the Atlantic have no direct threats to the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane season typically sees peak amounts of tropical activity over the next two weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney explains the importance of having flood insurance. Mississippi is no stranger to flooding, especially on the coast. But very few Mississippians have flood insurance. Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney joins us to talk about the importance of having flood insurance. Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
WLOX
Scattered showers and storms through Labor Day Weekend
Despite a few storms offshore this morning, it’s a dry start to the weekend. However, we have a chance for scattered showers and storms later this morning and afternoon. It’s going to be warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. More rain is possible this Labor Day Weekend.
Comments / 0