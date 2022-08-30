Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Good makes good: MU soccer steals late win against Kansas
With just under five minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Kansas, Missouri soccer had not held a lead, but it looked as if it was going to escape with a tie. After all, Missouri had outshot the Jayhawks all game, and Keegan Good had a goal to her name after drilling the equalizer in the 57th minute.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri passes season-opening test with 52-24 win against Louisiana Tech
Excitement in and around Columbia felt palpable Thursday afternoon as Memorial Stadium opened its gates for the first time this season. It may have been a weeknight, but tailgaters showed up in full force with their grills loaded with burgers and flat screens tuned to college football. Inside the stadium, Missouri’s student section quickly filled with fans eager to catch their first glimpse of a team coach Eli Drinkwitz promised will excite.
Columbia Missourian
Pick parade: Three first-half interceptions help Missouri to 52-24 rout
Missouri entered Thursday night without much to work with regarding Matthew Downing’s play, but even with little to no film, the Tigers were able to force three turnovers in the first half, carrying momentum to a 52-24 win over the Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium. The Missouri defense picked off...
Columbia Missourian
Strong beginnings: Missouri wins season opener
Missouri faced Louisiana Tech. for the first game of the season on Thursday night. This was the first Thursday night game for Missouri since 1992. The Tigers maintained their lead throughout the game. And Five-star recruit Luther Burden scored two touchdowns in his first game as a Tiger.
Columbia Missourian
Stumbling at the Finish Line
As a new month blooms, Missouri Friday nights are owned by the football field. Teams hope to shake off the early rust of opening week with new opponents and new challenges. Helias took the challenge and had a dominant win over Hickman 41-0. Tolton stumbles at the finish as Putnam County took the win 34-29. Moberly got back on their feet after a loss last week as they took the win over Osage 43-37. Capital City defeated Battle 41-32.
Columbia Missourian
Ex-Tiger Bazelak leads Indiana past Illinois with late rally
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak wanted a fresh start at Indiana. He couldn’t have made a stronger first impression.
Columbia Missourian
Injury woes plague Fulton during loss to California
Friday’s home opener for Fulton against California was a disheartening return to home turf, as the Hornets fell 61-34 to the Pintos in a spirited game. California (1-1) took off running in the first quarter. Its offense, led by quarterback Martin Kilmer, capitalized on a lacking Fulton (0-2) defense and scored five touchdowns, two of which were off of Fulton fumbles including an 85-yard return by Pintos linebacker Walker Friedmeyer.
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer shows resilience in loss to nation's top team
After being held scoreless in the opening half, Missouri soccer’s Kylee Simmons decided that a shutout was not in the cards for the nation’s top team . Fifteen minutes into the second half and after creating space from the North Carolina back line, Simmons found the back of the net with a strong left-footed shot to cut the Tar Heels lead to two.
Columbia Missourian
Trailblazers edged by Putnam County in final seconds
Junior quarterback Trace Riediger found senior wide receiver Jake Rouse open for a 25-yard gain, setting up Putnam County at the Tolton 1-yard line with seven seconds left to play. Running back Blaine Perkins found the end zone on the next play, giving the visitors a 34-29 win over the...
Columbia Missourian
Veterans United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field
The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of “Little Giants” on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise. As part of the festivities, former Missouri football and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was in attendance, as well as the Golden Girls and Truman the Tiger.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri volleyball sweeps Northwestern State to extend winning streak to three games
There’s a piece of black-painted plywood propped against the south section of the bleachers, about 4 feet wide and 2 feet high, that blocks volleyballs from shooting their way into the cavity beneath the stands in the Hearnes Center. It’s an imperfect solution, but it makes a strong placeholder, except on the rare occasion a strong spike or serve hits it square in its center.
Columbia Missourian
Snap judgments: Fact, fiction or wait-and-see from Missouri's Week 1 win
Snap judgements after Week 1 are an annual tradition. One look at Power Mizzou’s message board after Missouri’s first offensive possession and one could find fans expressing their frustrations at the Tigers’ three-and-out and Eli Drinkwitz’s play-calling in ways that they probably regretted after the offense scored 52 points.
Columbia Missourian
Houston defeats Fayette on the road
Houston set the tone of the game when it scored on its first three possessions, which helped to defeat Fayette 46-6 on Friday in Fayette. Even though the Falcons started to answer the Tigers' aggressive offense with a touchdown late in the second quarter, they couldn’t make up for the lost time.
Columbia Missourian
Bruins XC teams win Granite City Invitational
Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country competed at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday on the road, with both teams finishing first overall at the event in their respective groups. On the boys team, Ian Kemey finished the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 34 seconds — a new course...
Columbia Missourian
Special teams spur Moberly to win over Osage
In last season's matchup, Osage defeated Moberly to even up the teams' all-time series. But Moberly took revenge on Osage this year, winning the game 43-37, earning its first win of the season Friday in Moberly. Moberly wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, as two-way stand out Derieus Wallace...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge softball wins Southside Classic; Tolton defeats Battle
Rock Bridge softball hosted its second annual Southside Classic, and just like last year, the Bruins came out on top. Rock Bridge opened its day with a semifinal matchup against Fulton (6-2) after starting the tournament 3-0.
Columbia Missourian
Helias running game too much for Hickman to handle
Hickman did not get the outcome it was hoping for Friday night at home, as the Kewpies fell in its Central Missouri Activities Conference opener against Helias 41-0. The second quarter made the difference in the game as Hickman (0-2, 0-1) struggled to stop Helias’ run game.
Columbia Missourian
Full Steam Ahead
With week one in the books, teams look to overcome their mistakes and show out for their fans. Another week of hard work and dedication as players look to perfect their craft and bring more energy to the fans. Hickman, Battle and Tolton fell to their opponents. Moberly, Helias and Capital City find success this week with their teams being able to rise to the occasion.
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks earns decisive victory against Lutheran North
Blair Oaks completely outclassed Lutheran North in a convincing 35-0 win Friday in Wardsville. Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair was the star of the showas he ran for four touchdowns and amassed more than 200 rushing yards during the game. A Blair Oaks 44-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown was the...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge bounces back in big way against Smith-Cotton
First-year Rock Bridge coach Matt Perkins ended Friday’s game with a water bath. Translation: It was a good night to be a Bruin.
