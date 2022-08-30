Read full article on original website
Here's why California’s grid is at risk of blackouts in the next few days
California, bracing for its longest and most intense heat wave of the year, faces the threat of its power grid being pushed beyond capacity and triggering rolling blackouts for the first time since 2020.
KSBW.com
Vigil in Watsonville for farmworker union bill
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Farmworkers and their supporters held a vigil for Assembly Bill 2183 Friday night in Watsonville following Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement that he "cannot support" the bill. The event is held in solidarity with multiple vigils being held throughout California in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles and...
California firefighters fight to contain two wildfires
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters said Friday that they had contained 37% of a wildfire that erupted north of Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Route Fire near Castaic Lake has burned through 5,200 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations amid triple-digit temperatures since the fire began two days ago. While no...
KTVU FOX 2
California's stronger electric grid challenged by extreme heat wave
California's power grid is stronger than it was, but officials say it is still vulnerable. California power grid officials are asking people to concern as much power as they can given extreme heat spanning across California. Officials say the power grid will have to work harder for longer to keep up with demand.
Going out of town for Labor Day weekend? Experts say this is the worst SoCal freeway to travel on
Friday will be the busiest travel day of the Labor Day weekend as thousands of people head out of town on Southern California freeways and roads.
KTLA.com
5 California coffee shops among the Top 10 in the U.S., according to Yelp reviewers
The Pacific Northwest might hog the spotlight when it comes to popular coffee brands, but picky sippers in California will be pleased to know that some of the top-rated coffee shops in the nation are right here in the Golden State. The analysts at Yelp have compiled a list of...
californiaglobe.com
California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave
The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KSBW.com
Sears and other vacant businesses could become housing under new bills
SALINAS, Calif. — Two new housing bills are awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature. If passed, both would expedite the process for developers to build housing on commercially zoned land. "Frankly, in any housing development, the amount of time that passes in creating a project costs money. So every delay...
KTVU FOX 2
CA lawmakers send slate of climate bills to Newsom's desk
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - In a late night final session, California legislators passed a package of bills to continue the state’s action against climate change. "This legislation and this budget reassert California’s leadership amid the 50 states and around the world on fighting climate change," said State Senator John Laird, a democrat who represents parts of Santa Cruz County and the central coast. Laird chaired a climate working group after similar efforts failed last year.
Teachers in Los Angeles are burned out and priced out: report
Public school teachers in California’s Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) are burned out, facing low wages and skyrocketing inflation. A new report found teachers are faced with increasing expectations and a litany of standardized testing. Teachers at LAUSD also earn 22 percent less than their college graduate counterparts...
KTVU FOX 2
California ISO extends Flex Alert through Friday
Triple digit heat in Concord had many families looking for a place to cool off. "I hear tomorrow is going to be even more hot so I’m not liking it," said Lydia Hines who went to a sprayground with her 3-year-old son. "But the water is definitely cooling us down."
Christopher Columbus’ name to be removed from I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
California fails to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons
California lawmakers failed early Thursday to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
KTVU FOX 2
Help paying water bills may be on way for low-income Californians
As tens of thousands of low-income Californians struggle to pay their water bills, the Legislature approved a bill offering assistance. But without funding, the program won’t start this year. Maria Dolores Diaz sighs when she opens her water bill every month because she knows what she’ll see: another bill...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Feds accuse California businessmen of stealing $4.5M in canola to fund luxury lifestyle
A federal grand jury has indicted two businessmen for allegedly stealing $4.8 million worth of canola, selling it and using the proceeds to buy luxury homes, multiple vehicles and take trips. The multi-count indictment issued against Richard Best, 68, of Fresno, and Shawn Sawa, 46, formerly of Clovis, charges them...
As California pushes toward electric vehicles, concerns rise amid consecutive Flex Alerts
During a statewide Flex Alert, Californians are asked to reduce their power use in a variety of ways, including not charging their electric vehicles.
