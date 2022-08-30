ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KSBW.com

Vigil in Watsonville for farmworker union bill

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Farmworkers and their supporters held a vigil for Assembly Bill 2183 Friday night in Watsonville following Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement that he "cannot support" the bill. The event is held in solidarity with multiple vigils being held throughout California in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles and...
WATSONVILLE, CA
UPI News

California firefighters fight to contain two wildfires

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters said Friday that they had contained 37% of a wildfire that erupted north of Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Route Fire near Castaic Lake has burned through 5,200 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations amid triple-digit temperatures since the fire began two days ago. While no...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California's stronger electric grid challenged by extreme heat wave

California's power grid is stronger than it was, but officials say it is still vulnerable. California power grid officials are asking people to concern as much power as they can given extreme heat spanning across California. Officials say the power grid will have to work harder for longer to keep up with demand.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave

The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

CA lawmakers send slate of climate bills to Newsom's desk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - In a late night final session, California legislators passed a package of bills to continue the state’s action against climate change. "This legislation and this budget reassert California’s leadership amid the 50 states and around the world on fighting climate change," said State Senator John Laird, a democrat who represents parts of Santa Cruz County and the central coast. Laird chaired a climate working group after similar efforts failed last year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Teachers in Los Angeles are burned out and priced out: report

Public school teachers in California’s Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) are burned out, facing low wages and skyrocketing inflation. A new report found teachers are faced with increasing expectations and a litany of standardized testing. Teachers at LAUSD also earn 22 percent less than their college graduate counterparts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California ISO extends Flex Alert through Friday

Triple digit heat in Concord had many families looking for a place to cool off. "I hear tomorrow is going to be even more hot so I’m not liking it," said Lydia Hines who went to a sprayground with her 3-year-old son. "But the water is definitely cooling us down."
CONCORD, CA
