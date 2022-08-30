Read full article on original website
Welcome to this secluded country retreat with breathtaking valley views in Lyndon NY, Cattaraugus County
Don’t miss the slideshow of this country estate near Cuba NY. A gravel drive leads off the paved road to this beautiful property with a main home, two cottages, a barn and two ponds. A charming cottage with a screened-in porch sits at the entrance of this property which has a kitchen, full bath, a wood stove and an outdoor shower. The main home sits back off the road and has an attached 2.5 car garage with a large covered porch. Endless views of the valley can be seen from several locations on the property and there is plenty of privacy. Features of this home and property include a newer roof, air conditioning, whole home humidifier, stereo/speakers throughout, heated garage, water to all buildings, and high-speed internet service.
Big Liquidation Sales as VALU Home Centers Close
There is a going to be some big liquidation sales coming up at certain VALU Home Centers!. VALU Home Centers made an announcement on Wednesday, August 31 that they will be closing some stores in the Western New York area. The three locations that will be closing are at:. 280...
Local State Police arrests, NY and Pennsylvania
A name-protected Bolivar teenager is facing a serious criminal accusation. State Police say they arrested the 18-year-old stemming from an incident reported August 23rd and occurred in the Town of Andover. The youth was charged with first-degree rape with forcible compulsion, a class B felony offense. Court action is pending.
Family, Friends Rally Around Chautauqua County Teen Diagnosed With Cancer
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – Family and friends of a Chautauqua County teenager diagnosed with cancer are coming together to not only raise money for his medical expenses, but also, to show support for the teen, who is facing the hardest battle of his life. In the past...
St. Bonas: Largest class of incoming freshmen in 20 years
Students start their journey by giving back to peers. ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2022 — As the class of 2026 settles into college life, the newest generation of the Bona Family joined together to fund scholarships for their peers. All incoming freshmen received a $1 bill during Welcome...
Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport
BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
Alfred State: EOP students assist Habitat for Humanity in Corning NY
Ali Mata Ruiz, Princess Corona, Tajenee Hale, Angel Williams, Alexa Stanley, Aarington Green, Cyan Corwine at the Habitat for Humanity home. ALFRED, NY, August 31, 2022 – Alfred State College (ASC) students in the Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) worked with the Corning Habitat for Humanity office on a civic engagement project. Thirty-one students participated in the project.
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
Thruway authority reopens first redesigned rest stop
CLARENCE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has reopened its first redesigned rest stop just over a year since announcing a $450 million plan to "modernize" services and amenities along the interstate. The Indian Castle Service Area, located along the I-90 in the Mohawk Valley, which opened...
Missing: Irish Wolfhound in Alfred Station, see map of approximate location
Please call owner with any information, missing since 8/31. Did you hear a lone dog howling last night around Alfred Station road or within a few mile of it? It may have been this guy! We are trying to track his movement to be able to find him. MISSING DOG,...
Dave’s Christmas Store Permanently Closing on Transit Road
Well, it is the end of an era. The Dave's Christmas Tree Wonderland on Transit Road is closing. There were 2 locations in the area: the original location on Union Road, which has since closed, and the newer location on French Road at Transit. Dave's Christmas Tree Wonderland is having...
1199SEIU nursing home employees ratify new three-year contract
Over 600 nursing home employees working at for-profit facilities ratified a new three-year contract last week.
Richard R. Dodge, 77, Wellsville
Richard R. DODGE, 77, of Wellsville, NY, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family. Born August 15, 1945, in Wellsville, he was the son of Alfred C. and Helen L. Bliven Dodge. On September 27, 1969, in Scio, he married the former Carol Nolan, who survives.
Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
From Honey Crisp to Red Delicious, where to pick your favorite apples in Southern Tier
With fall just around the corner, apple orchards have begun to prepare for the u-pick season across upstate New York and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. While the dry, hot summer hasn't been kind to lawns and some of our flower beds, area farmers said the apple crops many have benefited from the weather.
South Dayton man charged with drug possession
A South Dayton man is facing a drug possession charge after a report of a suspicious vehicle on Main Street in the village of South Dayton. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly before 1 am last Friday. 33-year-old Dustin Martin was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree after he was allegedly found to be in possession of narcotics. He's scheduled to appear in South Dayton Village Court at a later date.
Alden Central School District changes start times for students
ALDEN, N.Y. — Students in the Alden Central School District went back to class Thursday, and there was a big change for the start of the school year — new arrival times. District officials have been discussing the change for a few years now, but it was finally implemented for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Wellsville Man Charged for Abuse of Juvenile
WELLSVILLE, NY – Police in Wellsville have arrested a 29 year-old male for abusing a...
Oaks Convicted in 2018 Fatal Crash in Duke Center
A Bradford man has been convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with a fatal 2018 crash in Duke Center. A jury in McKean County Court found 35-year-old Daniel W. Oaks II guilty on Wednesday of Homicide by Vehicle, Involuntary Manslaughter, and three counts of Aggravated Assault by Vehicle.
Driver fails to elude Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly refusing to comply with a traffic stop. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at about 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Routes 5 and 20 in Hanover, New York. A traffic stop was […]
