Belmont, NY

wellsvillesun.com

Welcome to this secluded country retreat with breathtaking valley views in Lyndon NY, Cattaraugus County

Don’t miss the slideshow of this country estate near Cuba NY. A gravel drive leads off the paved road to this beautiful property with a main home, two cottages, a barn and two ponds. A charming cottage with a screened-in porch sits at the entrance of this property which has a kitchen, full bath, a wood stove and an outdoor shower. The main home sits back off the road and has an attached 2.5 car garage with a large covered porch. Endless views of the valley can be seen from several locations on the property and there is plenty of privacy. Features of this home and property include a newer roof, air conditioning, whole home humidifier, stereo/speakers throughout, heated garage, water to all buildings, and high-speed internet service.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Big Liquidation Sales as VALU Home Centers Close

There is a going to be some big liquidation sales coming up at certain VALU Home Centers!. VALU Home Centers made an announcement on Wednesday, August 31 that they will be closing some stores in the Western New York area. The three locations that will be closing are at:. 280...
BATAVIA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Local State Police arrests, NY and Pennsylvania

A name-protected Bolivar teenager is facing a serious criminal accusation. State Police say they arrested the 18-year-old stemming from an incident reported August 23rd and occurred in the Town of Andover. The youth was charged with first-degree rape with forcible compulsion, a class B felony offense. Court action is pending.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Belmont, NY
Government
City
Belmont, NY
wellsvillesun.com

St. Bonas: Largest class of incoming freshmen in 20 years

Students start their journey by giving back to peers. ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2022 — As the class of 2026 settles into college life, the newest generation of the Bona Family joined together to fund scholarships for their peers. All incoming freshmen received a $1 bill during Welcome...
OLEAN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport

BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
ELMIRA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Alfred State: EOP students assist Habitat for Humanity in Corning NY

Ali Mata Ruiz, Princess Corona, Tajenee Hale, Angel Williams, Alexa Stanley, Aarington Green, Cyan Corwine at the Habitat for Humanity home. ALFRED, NY, August 31, 2022 – Alfred State College (ASC) students in the Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) worked with the Corning Habitat for Humanity office on a civic engagement project. Thirty-one students participated in the project.
ALFRED, NY
2 On Your Side

Thruway authority reopens first redesigned rest stop

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has reopened its first redesigned rest stop just over a year since announcing a $450 million plan to "modernize" services and amenities along the interstate. The Indian Castle Service Area, located along the I-90 in the Mohawk Valley, which opened...
CLARENCE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Richard R. Dodge, 77, Wellsville

Richard R. DODGE, 77, of Wellsville, NY, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family. Born August 15, 1945, in Wellsville, he was the son of Alfred C. and Helen L. Bliven Dodge. On September 27, 1969, in Scio, he married the former Carol Nolan, who survives.
WELLSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

South Dayton man charged with drug possession

A South Dayton man is facing a drug possession charge after a report of a suspicious vehicle on Main Street in the village of South Dayton. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly before 1 am last Friday. 33-year-old Dustin Martin was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree after he was allegedly found to be in possession of narcotics. He's scheduled to appear in South Dayton Village Court at a later date.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Oaks Convicted in 2018 Fatal Crash in Duke Center

A Bradford man has been convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with a fatal 2018 crash in Duke Center. A jury in McKean County Court found 35-year-old Daniel W. Oaks II guilty on Wednesday of Homicide by Vehicle, Involuntary Manslaughter, and three counts of Aggravated Assault by Vehicle.
DUKE CENTER, PA
YourErie

Driver fails to elude Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly refusing to comply with a traffic stop. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at about 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Routes 5 and 20 in Hanover, New York. A traffic stop was […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

