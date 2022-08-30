ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amtrak restarting service from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C.

SEATTLE (AP) — Amtrak will restart its Cascades passenger-train service between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, in September — earlier than the December restart date announced previously because of a lack of personnel. Amtrak officials said jointly with the Washington and Oregon Departments of Transportation and VIA Rail...
SEATTLE, WA
Weber State holds D-II Western Oregon to 95 total yards

OGDEN, Utah — Kris Jackson had two of Weber State's five rushing touchdowns, Maxwell Anderson made two interceptions and the Wildcats beat Division II school Western Oregon 41-5 on Thursday night in a season opener for both teams. The Weber State defense forced three turnovers and held Western Oregon...
OGDEN, UT

