Fire threatens 7,000 structures in southwest Oregon
GALICE, Ore. — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon had burned 12,916 acres as of Wednesday morning and is threatening thousands of homes. It is about 1% contained.
Wildfire shuts Interstate 84 near Oregon, Idaho border
ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire closed Interstate 84 near the Oregon, Idaho border Thursday afternoon. Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) east of Pendleton and into Ontario.
Washington and Oregon among states with longest life expectancy, but pandemic hurt
Washington and Oregon rank in the top 10 states for the longest life expectancy, according to new numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The high rankings come with the caveat that the pandemic has thrown lengthening human lifespans into reverse across the U.S. It is clear that...
Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials
The mass shooting Sunday in Bend drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to...
Oregon fire continues to grow, evacuations remain in place
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon continues to grow and is expected to remain active overnight into Thursday because of heat, low humidity and very dry fuels, fire officials said. The blaze has burned about 20 square miles (52 square kilometers) since it...
Animals lack the right to file lawsuits, Oregon Court of Appeals says
The Oregon Court of Appeals has ruled that animals can’t file lawsuits, a relief to farm advocates who had worried about potentially expansive new litigation over livestock production. The appellate court has determined a horse lacks the legal right to sue its former owner, who’d pleaded guilty to neglecting...
Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for Sept. 3, 2022
Patrolmen McLoughlin and Brandenburg reclining comfortably in the curb in front of the Central School Wednesday afternoon earned $110 for the city. That sum was paid in the police court yesterday by the following autoists who were charged by the officers with driving past the school at a speed exceeding 12 miles per hour.
Animal crossings over and under highways can save big dollars — not just lives — says new study
Collisions between vehicles and large animals, like deer, are not only scary. The medical, car repair and cleanup costs really add up. That is according to a new study out of Washington State University that supports the case for building more wildlife crossings on highways. The Oregon and Washington transportation...
Oxfam: Oregon, California tops in U.S. for workers, working women
Oregon, California and Washington state rank as the best U.S. states for workers, according to Oxfam America, an international relief agency. Oxfam favors raising the $7.25 per hour federal minimum wage and enacting more leave and protections for workers, especially those in lower-paying positions. That approach favors Democratic states in the rankings.
California won't expand teen vaccines without parental OK
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won’t allow teens age 15 and up to be vaccinated against the coronavirus without their parents’ consent. State Sen. Scott Wiener, the bill’s author, announced Wednesday he won’t put the measure up for a vote in the state Assembly because it doesn’t have enough support to pass.
New report suggests changes for Oregon graduation requirements
Senate Bill 744, passed by the Oregon Legislature last year, ordered the Oregon Department of Education to deliver a report evaluating the state’s graduation requirements by Sept. 1, 2022. Released Thursday, ODE’s report outlines research and recommendations on what’s expected of Oregon high school graduates, with two main findings...
Oregon economic forecaster says economy could be cooling
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s recent boom in tax revenue is coming to an end. That was the message from state economists Wednesday as they delivered the latest revenue forecast. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that state economist Mark McMullen told lawmakers “not all of this revenue boom is sustainable."
Oregon Tech ranked by Washington Monthly as a top degree in the nation
Oregon Tech is one of the nation’s top universities based on contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service, according to Washington Monthly magazine’s “2022 College Guide and Rankings.”. In addition to ranking high at No. 15 on the...
San Jose State rallies past Portland State 21-17
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Chevan Cordeiro threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, the second with 1:11 left, and San Jose State rallied to beat Portland State 21-17 in a season opener on Thursday night. Dante Chachere capped a 99-yard fourth-quarter drive with a 12-yard TD pass...
Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control
A majority of Oregon adults say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports gun control in the Nov. 8 general election, according to a recent survey. The study by the Portland-based Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a nonpartisan research group, found that 56% of respondents were more likely to support a candidate who favors strengthening gun laws, compared to 19% who said they’re more likely to back a candidate who favors less gun control.
Oregon’s latest economic forecast predicts a record $3.4 billion kicker to taxpayers
Brisk wage and employment growth in Oregon are generating record state revenues that could send an unprecedented $3.4 billion back to taxpayers in 2024, the state’s latest economic forecast said. At the same time, the state’s Office of Economic Analysis said the chance of a recession is a “coin...
Unexplored and unknown: Another side of Mount Shasta
Mount Shasta is a big mountain. Not only does its snowy peak dramatically rise 14,162-feet above sea level, it dominates and towers over a vast region. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Shasta “is the most voluminous of all Cascade Range volcanoes.”. Each year thousands of people focus on...
Josef Newgarden hit with grid penalty ahead of Portland GP in tight IndyCar title fight
PORTLAND — As IndyCar speeds into the final two races of its season and the tightest championship race in nearly two decades, a top contender has taken an early hit. Josef Newgarden was penalized six spots Friday on the starting grid because Team Penske changed his engine ahead of the Portland Grand Prix. At a circuit that is difficult to pass, the penalty has put the two-time IndyCar champion in a quick deficit.
OIT men's golf preview: Owls seek to replace stalwarts in lineup
The Oregon Tech men’s golf season kicks off over Labor Day Weekend with a new-look squad poised for a big campaign. The Owls picked up a pair of team titles last season and finished fourth overall at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships. However, three members of their normal scoring quintet have graduated, opening the door for multiple members of the current eight-player squad.
