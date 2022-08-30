ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

Wildfire shuts Interstate 84 near Oregon, Idaho border

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire closed Interstate 84 near the Oregon, Idaho border Thursday afternoon. Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) east of Pendleton and into Ontario.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials

The mass shooting Sunday in Bend drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to...
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Yamhill County, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
County
Yamhill County, OR
City
Dayton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Herald and News

Oregon fire continues to grow, evacuations remain in place

GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon continues to grow and is expected to remain active overnight into Thursday because of heat, low humidity and very dry fuels, fire officials said. The blaze has burned about 20 square miles (52 square kilometers) since it...
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Animals lack the right to file lawsuits, Oregon Court of Appeals says

The Oregon Court of Appeals has ruled that animals can’t file lawsuits, a relief to farm advocates who had worried about potentially expansive new litigation over livestock production. The appellate court has determined a horse lacks the legal right to sue its former owner, who’d pleaded guilty to neglecting...
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for Sept. 3, 2022

Patrolmen McLoughlin and Brandenburg reclining comfortably in the curb in front of the Central School Wednesday afternoon earned $110 for the city. That sum was paid in the police court yesterday by the following autoists who were charged by the officers with driving past the school at a speed exceeding 12 miles per hour.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Rural Area
Herald and News

Oxfam: Oregon, California tops in U.S. for workers, working women

Oregon, California and Washington state rank as the best U.S. states for workers, according to Oxfam America, an international relief agency. Oxfam favors raising the $7.25 per hour federal minimum wage and enacting more leave and protections for workers, especially those in lower-paying positions. That approach favors Democratic states in the rankings.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

California won't expand teen vaccines without parental OK

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won’t allow teens age 15 and up to be vaccinated against the coronavirus without their parents’ consent. State Sen. Scott Wiener, the bill’s author, announced Wednesday he won’t put the measure up for a vote in the state Assembly because it doesn’t have enough support to pass.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Herald and News

New report suggests changes for Oregon graduation requirements

Senate Bill 744, passed by the Oregon Legislature last year, ordered the Oregon Department of Education to deliver a report evaluating the state’s graduation requirements by Sept. 1, 2022. Released Thursday, ODE’s report outlines research and recommendations on what’s expected of Oregon high school graduates, with two main findings...
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Oregon economic forecaster says economy could be cooling

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s recent boom in tax revenue is coming to an end. That was the message from state economists Wednesday as they delivered the latest revenue forecast. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that state economist Mark McMullen told lawmakers “not all of this revenue boom is sustainable."
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Herald and News

Oregon Tech ranked by Washington Monthly as a top degree in the nation

Oregon Tech is one of the nation’s top universities based on contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service, according to Washington Monthly magazine’s “2022 College Guide and Rankings.”. In addition to ranking high at No. 15 on the...
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

San Jose State rallies past Portland State 21-17

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Chevan Cordeiro threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, the second with 1:11 left, and San Jose State rallied to beat Portland State 21-17 in a season opener on Thursday night. Dante Chachere capped a 99-yard fourth-quarter drive with a 12-yard TD pass...
SAN JOSE, CA
Herald and News

Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control

A majority of Oregon adults say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports gun control in the Nov. 8 general election, according to a recent survey. The study by the Portland-based Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a nonpartisan research group, found that 56% of respondents were more likely to support a candidate who favors strengthening gun laws, compared to 19% who said they’re more likely to back a candidate who favors less gun control.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Unexplored and unknown: Another side of Mount Shasta

Mount Shasta is a big mountain. Not only does its snowy peak dramatically rise 14,162-feet above sea level, it dominates and towers over a vast region. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Shasta “is the most voluminous of all Cascade Range volcanoes.”. Each year thousands of people focus on...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
Herald and News

Josef Newgarden hit with grid penalty ahead of Portland GP in tight IndyCar title fight

PORTLAND — As IndyCar speeds into the final two races of its season and the tightest championship race in nearly two decades, a top contender has taken an early hit. Josef Newgarden was penalized six spots Friday on the starting grid because Team Penske changed his engine ahead of the Portland Grand Prix. At a circuit that is difficult to pass, the penalty has put the two-time IndyCar champion in a quick deficit.
PORTLAND, OR
Herald and News

OIT men's golf preview: Owls seek to replace stalwarts in lineup

The Oregon Tech men’s golf season kicks off over Labor Day Weekend with a new-look squad poised for a big campaign. The Owls picked up a pair of team titles last season and finished fourth overall at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships. However, three members of their normal scoring quintet have graduated, opening the door for multiple members of the current eight-player squad.
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy