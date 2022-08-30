Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Why Liquidia Stock Rocketed Nearly 21% Higher Today
One of the more volatile healthcare stocks of recent days, Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA), had quite the up session on Friday. Investors lifted the share price of the drug developer by almost 21%, following a series of relatively small but confidence-boosting insider buys. So what. Liquidia has been an up-and-down...
NASDAQ
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
NASDAQ
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors have a reputation for buying meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, presumably because they're fishing for quick gains instead of long-term returns. The average Robinhood account was also only worth $2,803 in the brokerage's latest quarter, and some investors might think that's not enough cash for a serious investment.
NASDAQ
Why Kohl's Stock Price Was Up Today
Clothing retailer Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) was surging higher on Friday, up as much as 9.4% at 10:49 a.m. ET. In late-day trading, it was still up about 5% to $29.80 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The market was up early on a positive jobs report but tumbled lower in the afternoon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Why ExxonMobil Stock Is Rising Today
Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) rallied as much as 3.1% by 3 p.m. ET on Friday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rebound was higher crude prices. After slumping for several days, crude oil prices bounced back on Friday. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, was up as much as 3% before notching a 0.3% gain to close at $86.87 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent, the global crude oil benchmark, closed a bit higher, rising 0.7% to $93.02 per barrel.
NASDAQ
Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Was in Free Fall This Week
Shares of Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were holding up pretty well in August -- until this week, when they crashed. Although the copper stock gained some ground on Friday, it was still down about 11.6% for the week as of 2:20 p.m. ET, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
NASDAQ
GameStop (GME) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GameStop (GME) closed at $27.36, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the video game...
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed the most recent trading day at $180.83, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed at $322.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit...
NASDAQ
Is Progyny, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PGNY) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?
Most readers would already be aware that Progyny's (NASDAQ:PGNY) stock increased significantly by 27% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Progyny's ROE. Return on...
NASDAQ
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $118.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the financial services...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
NASDAQ
Alkermes (ALKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alkermes (ALKS) closed at $24.51, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Verisk (VRSK) Stock
Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and investor-friendly steps. VRSK’s earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 8.9% and 1.5%, respectively, in 2022. Factors That Augur Well. Verisk has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2021, VRSK...
NASDAQ
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $32.75, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
UiPath (PATH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
UiPath, Inc. PATH is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 6, after market close. Let’s check out the expectations in detail. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $229.9 million, indicating 17.6% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The top line is likely to have benefited from customer wins, a solid expansion within the existing customer base, health care vertical, contributions from numerous multi-year deals, strength across subscription business, software robots and automation cloud.
NASDAQ
Merck (MRK) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know
Merck (MRK) closed at $86.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $68.61, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
NASDAQ
Reasons Why You Should Invest in H&R Block (HRB) Stock Now
H&R Block, Inc. HRB is a consumer services company that has performed exceptionally well in the past year and has the potential to sustain this momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.
NASDAQ
Southern Copper (SCCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Southern Copper (SCCO) closed the most recent trading day at $45.69, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the miner had...
Comments / 0