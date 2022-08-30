Read full article on original website
casscountyonline.com
Patricia Rose Marie Conrad
Patricia Rose Marie Conrad, 91, of Logansport, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at home, surrounded by family. Born December 13, 1930, in Logansport, she was the daughter of the late George and Francis (Fettig) Skelton. On January 27, 1951, in Logansport, she was married to James Albert Conrad, Sr.,...
casscountyonline.com
Cass County Historical Society announces Antiques Appraisal Fair to be held Sept. 23 and 24, 2022
Last Updated on September 1, 2022 by Cass County Historical Society. The Cass County Historical Society has announced a first-time fundraising event, the Antiques Appraisal Fair September 23 & 24. Have you always longed to have an Antiques Roadshow-type experience? * The historical society is bringing two acclaimed appraisers to...
casscountyonline.com
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for August 31-Sept. 5, 2022
THUR – 1st. People’s Winery – Steve Michaels.Joe & Ron – 4:30p. NEARBY (30 minutes or less) Wed – Country Palace – Karaoke w/Chrystal – 8p Thu – Country Palace – Line Dancing w/Bigg Sexxy – 730. Fri – Country...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Demolition Making Way For Culvers
Crews worked Wednesday morning to demolish the King of Pancake House. This will make way for a brand new Culvers coming to Frankfort next year. Listen to Director of Housing And Planning Initiative Don Stock from a few months ago when the announcement was first made and Stock called the Partyline Program:
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
WOWO News
Marion woman dies in Grant County crash
MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A Marion woman died in a crash Monday night in Marion. Indiana State Police and the Marion Police Department were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Fourth Street at 10:13 p.m. A preliminary investigation found that Sharice Bilbee, 29, was driving...
WANE-TV
Flags in Huntington County lowered for fallen Marine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Huntington County to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Sergeant Jackson Payne Wright who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20 at his base in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset...
Your News Local
Miami Correctional Facility donates to Miami County Helping Hands
BUNKER HILL, IN- IDOC’s Miami Correctional Facility located in Bunker Hill, IN recently donated $500 to Miami County Helping Hands Food Pantry. CFO Ken Magers from Miami County Helping Hands graciously accepted the check from James Stamper Community Engagement Coordinator and Public Information Officer. Miami County Helping Hands was formed to attack poverty in Miami County by helping with food, housing, utilities, prescriptions, and other critical services to low-income families.
Missing person reported in Lafayette
A Lafayette man was reported missing to Lafayette police Monday evening. Cornelius Powell, 55, was last seen in his home on Saturday, LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. Powell left his personal belongings in his home and his cell phone has been off since Saturday. Hartman said there's "nothing suspicious" yet,...
Man walking dog finds body in pond in Lafayette neighborhood
A man walking his dog came across a body in a pond Wednesday morning inside a Lafayette neighborhood.
WISH-TV
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
hometownnewsnow.com
Antique Sports Car Burned in Barn Fire
(La Porte County, IN) - The owner of some classic sports cars is probably having difficulty coping with losing the vehicles in the La Porte County fire. The late Saturday morning fire was on County Road 500 West between La Porte and Westville. According to LaPorte County Police, a lawn...
casscountyonline.com
Labor Day Closures and Observances
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Labor Day “is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.”. The following offices will be closed Monday, Sept....
WANE-TV
Chase from New Haven to Huntington includes 3 stop sticks, middle fingers, and paint thinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase from New Haven to Huntington. It was just after 11 p.m. Sunday night when a New Haven Police officer was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A caller said a red Dodge Caravan was parked in the driveway of a home for 4 hours and he believed people inside were using drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Inside Indiana Business
Brees to open superfood store in West Lafayette
A California-based craft superfood chain will open its second Indiana location on Thursday with the help of a Super Bowl champion. Former New Orleans Saints and Purdue University quarterback Drew Brees will be on hand for the opening of everbowl’s new franchise store in West Lafayette, of which Brees is a part-owner.
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb Directs Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff to Honor U.S. Marine
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in Huntington County to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Sergeant Jackson Payne Wright who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20 at his base in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday,...
Rape reported Tuesday in Lafayette
A rape was reported early this morning in a residence on North Street in Lafayette, police say. The report came in at 12:18 a.m., according to Lafayette Police crime logs. "Due to the sensitivity of the allegations being made, I can't go into detail about the rape itself," LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. "It is under investigation."
max983.net
Plymouth Man Arrested Following Disturbance
A Plymouth man was arrested Monday afternoon after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated a disturbance in the 15,000 block of Cook Lake Trail. Police say Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a disturbance involving two men and a weapon. When the deputy arrived at the scene 49-year-old Todd Arbuckle was placed under arrest. He was later transported to the hospital where he was evaluated by medical staff for his intoxicated state, according to the report.
