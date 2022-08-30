ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logansport, IN

Patricia Rose Marie Conrad

Patricia Rose Marie Conrad, 91, of Logansport, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at home, surrounded by family. Born December 13, 1930, in Logansport, she was the daughter of the late George and Francis (Fettig) Skelton. On January 27, 1951, in Logansport, she was married to James Albert Conrad, Sr.,...
LOGANSPORT, IN
Tomorrow’s Teachers gives high school students a career path

KOKOMO, Ind. — As a high school student, Courtney Brackett knew she wanted a career working with children in some capacity. By participating in Indiana University Kokomo’s Tomorrow’s Teachers program, she earned college credits while a student at Kokomo High School and experienced a taste of what it might be like to be an educator.
KOKOMO, IN
Scooter’s Coffee opens first location in Logansport, IN

Logansport, IN – Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 3225 East Market Street in Logansport, Indiana. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, September 9, where customers can receive half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.
LOGANSPORT, IN
Labor Day Closures and Observances

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Labor Day “is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.”. The following offices will be closed Monday, Sept....
LOGANSPORT, IN
Airport Weekend Line Operations

We are looking for a self-motivated candidate to work for us as a Weekend Line Operations employee. It’s a part time employment working from Friday – Sunday 10 hour days. $15 / hr. Responsibilities Include:. Computer Competence. Janitorial Duties. Fueling Aircraft. Exterior Upkeep. Snow Removal. Lawn Care. Please...
LOGANSPORT, IN

