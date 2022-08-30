Logansport, IN – Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 3225 East Market Street in Logansport, Indiana. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, September 9, where customers can receive half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

LOGANSPORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO