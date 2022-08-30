Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
casscountyonline.com
Patricia Rose Marie Conrad
Patricia Rose Marie Conrad, 91, of Logansport, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at home, surrounded by family. Born December 13, 1930, in Logansport, she was the daughter of the late George and Francis (Fettig) Skelton. On January 27, 1951, in Logansport, she was married to James Albert Conrad, Sr.,...
casscountyonline.com
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for August 31-Sept. 5, 2022
THUR – 1st. People’s Winery – Steve Michaels.Joe & Ron – 4:30p. NEARBY (30 minutes or less) Wed – Country Palace – Karaoke w/Chrystal – 8p Thu – Country Palace – Line Dancing w/Bigg Sexxy – 730. Fri – Country...
casscountyonline.com
Cass County Historical Society announces Antiques Appraisal Fair to be held Sept. 23 and 24, 2022
Last Updated on September 1, 2022 by Cass County Historical Society. The Cass County Historical Society has announced a first-time fundraising event, the Antiques Appraisal Fair September 23 & 24. Have you always longed to have an Antiques Roadshow-type experience? * The historical society is bringing two acclaimed appraisers to...
casscountyonline.com
Tomorrow’s Teachers gives high school students a career path
KOKOMO, Ind. — As a high school student, Courtney Brackett knew she wanted a career working with children in some capacity. By participating in Indiana University Kokomo’s Tomorrow’s Teachers program, she earned college credits while a student at Kokomo High School and experienced a taste of what it might be like to be an educator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
casscountyonline.com
Celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month with the Walton Library in September 2022
The Walton Library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month with these offers in Sept. 2022:. For each nonperishable food item you drop off at the circulation desk, we will deduct $1.00 in overdue fines you owe. * Does not apply to lost or damaged items. (Overdue fines only) Tuesday,...
casscountyonline.com
Labor Day Closures and Observances
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Labor Day “is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.”. The following offices will be closed Monday, Sept....
Comments / 0