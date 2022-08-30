ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

casscountyonline.com

Patricia Rose Marie Conrad

Patricia Rose Marie Conrad, 91, of Logansport, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at home, surrounded by family. Born December 13, 1930, in Logansport, she was the daughter of the late George and Francis (Fettig) Skelton. On January 27, 1951, in Logansport, she was married to James Albert Conrad, Sr.,...
LOGANSPORT, IN
casscountyonline.com

Tomorrow’s Teachers gives high school students a career path

KOKOMO, Ind. — As a high school student, Courtney Brackett knew she wanted a career working with children in some capacity. By participating in Indiana University Kokomo’s Tomorrow’s Teachers program, she earned college credits while a student at Kokomo High School and experienced a taste of what it might be like to be an educator.
KOKOMO, IN
casscountyonline.com

Labor Day Closures and Observances

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Labor Day “is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.”. The following offices will be closed Monday, Sept....
LOGANSPORT, IN

