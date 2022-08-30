Read full article on original website
casscountyonline.com
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for August 31-Sept. 5, 2022
THUR – 1st. People’s Winery – Steve Michaels.Joe & Ron – 4:30p. NEARBY (30 minutes or less) Wed – Country Palace – Karaoke w/Chrystal – 8p Thu – Country Palace – Line Dancing w/Bigg Sexxy – 730. Fri – Country...
WLFI.com
Local hospice patient hopes to meet Dolly Parton
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette hospice patient's dream could come true with the help of a local assisted living facility. News 18 reports why meeting country music superstar Dolly Parton would mean so much to him. "I never qualified for sports, but I could play the piano," John...
casscountyonline.com
Cass County Historical Society announces Antiques Appraisal Fair to be held Sept. 23 and 24, 2022
Last Updated on September 1, 2022 by Cass County Historical Society. The Cass County Historical Society has announced a first-time fundraising event, the Antiques Appraisal Fair September 23 & 24. Have you always longed to have an Antiques Roadshow-type experience? * The historical society is bringing two acclaimed appraisers to...
showmegrantcounty.com
James Dean Weekend Runs and Rallies Are “Classic Cool” Companions to the Remembering James Dean Festival
James Dean is remembered as being quintessentially cool. His youthful angst plus his love of cars and motorcycles led to living life to its fullest. Born and raised in Grant County, Indiana, Dean is a 1950s movie icon. He is known for his “coolness”, his rebellious roles in three Hollywood films, his passion for speed, cars and motorcycles, and ultimately, his tragic death at the young age of 24.
WISH-TV
Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
Inside Indiana Business
Brees to open superfood store in West Lafayette
A California-based craft superfood chain will open its second Indiana location on Thursday with the help of a Super Bowl champion. Former New Orleans Saints and Purdue University quarterback Drew Brees will be on hand for the opening of everbowl’s new franchise store in West Lafayette, of which Brees is a part-owner.
casscountyonline.com
Registration forms available for 2022 Light Up Logansport Parade
Information about the 2022 Light Up Logansport Parade has been posted on the event’s Facebook page. For those wanting to participate in the parade this year, the entry forms are ready. You can print them from the Facebook page or they are available in the mayor’s office or by emailing Mendy at mayorsoffice@cityoflogansport.org.
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
WANE-TV
Flags in Huntington County lowered for fallen Marine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Huntington County to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Sergeant Jackson Payne Wright who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20 at his base in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset...
casscountyonline.com
Tomorrow’s Teachers gives high school students a career path
KOKOMO, Ind. — As a high school student, Courtney Brackett knew she wanted a career working with children in some capacity. By participating in Indiana University Kokomo’s Tomorrow’s Teachers program, she earned college credits while a student at Kokomo High School and experienced a taste of what it might be like to be an educator.
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
Journal Review
So long, and thanks for all the fish
As August passes and many of us begin to look forward to fall, I am recognizing a personal milestone that I can share and celebrate with our readers: I am transitioning away from my position at CDPL and moving onward to work with a company called Midwest Tape. That’s right, dear readers, as you read this column, I will have completed my exit from the library, meaning this is the last chance you’ll have to savor my humble opinions and insight.
Anderson teen dies in early morning shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is dead after what police called an accidental shooting. Police said 19-year-old Jacob Spivey was shot in the 1900 block of Jonathon Court around 6 a.m. Thursday. Medics pronounced Spivey dead at the scene. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will officially determine the...
Man walking dog finds body in pond in Lafayette neighborhood
A man walking his dog came across a body in a pond Wednesday morning inside a Lafayette neighborhood.
casscountyonline.com
Celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month with the Walton Library in September 2022
The Walton Library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month with these offers in Sept. 2022:. For each nonperishable food item you drop off at the circulation desk, we will deduct $1.00 in overdue fines you owe. * Does not apply to lost or damaged items. (Overdue fines only) Tuesday,...
indyschild.com
5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm
Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
Monticello man injured when tree falls on top of vehicle during Monday storms
A Monticello man was injured on Monday when a tree fell on top of his vehicle while he was inside. A Monticello man was inside a 2021 Ford pick-up truck on SR 25 with a tree on top of the vehicle.
Journal Review
The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville
I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
WLFI.com
Planned Parenthood sues Tippecanoe Co. prosecutor
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County prosecutor has been named as a defendant in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the State of Indiana. Prosecutor Pat Harrington is one of seven county prosecutors named as defendants. The lawsuit filed Tuesday does not give a reason why those prosecutors are named, saying only that "per the Indiana Code the County Prosecutors are obligated to enforce state law in their respective counties."
