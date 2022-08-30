ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logansport, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Local hospice patient hopes to meet Dolly Parton

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette hospice patient's dream could come true with the help of a local assisted living facility. News 18 reports why meeting country music superstar Dolly Parton would mean so much to him. "I never qualified for sports, but I could play the piano," John...
LAFAYETTE, IN
showmegrantcounty.com

James Dean Weekend Runs and Rallies Are “Classic Cool” Companions to the Remembering James Dean Festival

James Dean is remembered as being quintessentially cool. His youthful angst plus his love of cars and motorcycles led to living life to its fullest. Born and raised in Grant County, Indiana, Dean is a 1950s movie icon. He is known for his “coolness”, his rebellious roles in three Hollywood films, his passion for speed, cars and motorcycles, and ultimately, his tragic death at the young age of 24.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logansport, IN
Obituaries
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Logansport, IN
State
Indiana State
WISH-TV

Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Brees to open superfood store in West Lafayette

A California-based craft superfood chain will open its second Indiana location on Thursday with the help of a Super Bowl champion. Former New Orleans Saints and Purdue University quarterback Drew Brees will be on hand for the opening of everbowl’s new franchise store in West Lafayette, of which Brees is a part-owner.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
casscountyonline.com

Registration forms available for 2022 Light Up Logansport Parade

Information about the 2022 Light Up Logansport Parade has been posted on the event’s Facebook page. For those wanting to participate in the parade this year, the entry forms are ready. You can print them from the Facebook page or they are available in the mayor’s office or by emailing Mendy at mayorsoffice@cityoflogansport.org.
LOGANSPORT, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death

ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
ELWOOD, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jami
WANE-TV

Flags in Huntington County lowered for fallen Marine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Huntington County to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Sergeant Jackson Payne Wright who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20 at his base in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

Tomorrow’s Teachers gives high school students a career path

KOKOMO, Ind. — As a high school student, Courtney Brackett knew she wanted a career working with children in some capacity. By participating in Indiana University Kokomo’s Tomorrow’s Teachers program, she earned college credits while a student at Kokomo High School and experienced a taste of what it might be like to be an educator.
KOKOMO, IN
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Journal Review

So long, and thanks for all the fish

As August passes and many of us begin to look forward to fall, I am recognizing a personal milestone that I can share and celebrate with our readers: I am transitioning away from my position at CDPL and moving onward to work with a company called Midwest Tape. That’s right, dear readers, as you read this column, I will have completed my exit from the library, meaning this is the last chance you’ll have to savor my humble opinions and insight.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logansport High School#Al S Body Shop#Cubs
WTHR

Anderson teen dies in early morning shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is dead after what police called an accidental shooting. Police said 19-year-old Jacob Spivey was shot in the 1900 block of Jonathon Court around 6 a.m. Thursday. Medics pronounced Spivey dead at the scene. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will officially determine the...
ANDERSON, IN
indyschild.com

5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm

Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WNDU

Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville

I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Planned Parenthood sues Tippecanoe Co. prosecutor

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County prosecutor has been named as a defendant in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the State of Indiana. Prosecutor Pat Harrington is one of seven county prosecutors named as defendants. The lawsuit filed Tuesday does not give a reason why those prosecutors are named, saying only that "per the Indiana Code the County Prosecutors are obligated to enforce state law in their respective counties."
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy