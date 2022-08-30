Laurie Scott, Hemingway native completes tour leading earthquake reconstruction program, headed to Command Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest

Those that love good BBQ will not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach later this month!Buy This, Cook That website. There are very few things that most residents of South Carolina love more than good BBQ. If you are one of those people, you definitely do not want to miss the Eighth Annual "Grillers Cup"! The event will take place at Lakewood Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina September 23 through September 24, according to their website. The event is benefitting "Backpack Buddies", a non-profit organization that works to help eliminate child hunger in the community. The organization supplies participating schools with nutritious, self-serve food to feed children when not at school, according to their website.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO