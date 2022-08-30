Laurie Scott, Hemingway native completes tour leading earthquake reconstruction program, headed to Command Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Can a historic vacation spot for African Americans in Georgetown County be revitalized?
MCKENZIE BEACH — The abandoned and overgrown lot here is an anomaly, an undeveloped enclave nestled among the homes, shops and businesses along this densely populated stretch of U.S. Highway 17. It once bustled with activity. This was where many African American vacationers came during the Jim Crow era...
manninglive.com
MHS unveils plan to keep students safe
Manning High School just became one of the very first high schools in the country to utilize a new sterilization technology. The technology is UVC disinfection lighting systems, and they are silent, safe, wall-mounted systems that filter air with UV lights in order to disinfect their surroundings. The lighting systems...
myhorrynews.com
S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center
When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
The Post and Courier
Expansion in the works for Nucor in Berkeley County
Nucor Corporation will be investing $200 million in its Berkeley County operations over the next five years, according to an Aug. 30 corporate press release. As one of the preeminent steel-and-steel product manufacturers in the United States, Nucor — founded in 1905 — produced an array of items, such as: carbon/alloy steel, hollow structural tubing, electrical conduit, precision castings, among other steel-based goods.
wpde.com
Win Ed's Car Contest! Your chance to drive home the baby blue Camaro
WPDE — From giving out free pizza celebrating no hurricanes to giving away his notorious baby blue Camaro - Ed loves giving back to the Grand Strand community and wants one of you to win big!. Now is the chance to win a used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS with...
Danielle upgraded to the 1st hurricane of the 2022 season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Over the course of 24 hours, sustained winds have increased from 40 mph to 75 mph, making Danielle a Category 1 hurricane. The system is still not a threat to land, but is forecasted to continue meandering in the north and central Atlantic through Labor Day weekend. While doing so, […]
bassmaster.com
Coastal Carolina cruises into Championship Sunday
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — When Andrew Vereen and Connor Cartmell walked on stage on Day 2 of the Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops, they were met with a cheering section so loud it echoed throughout Front Street in downtown Georgetown. Vereen and Cartmell...
Nucor plans $200M upgrade to South Carolina plant
HUGER, S.C. — Nucor Corp. is planning a five-year, $200 million mill modernization at its Nucor Steel Berkeley plant in Huger, South Carolina. That includes an air separation unit built by Nucor subsidiary Universal Industrial Gases. The unit, which separates specific gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon from...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley hopes planned mega boat landing will reel in more than anglers
Joey Edens still remembers going to Atkins Landing as a little kid. The boat landing at the end of Broughton Road was one of the premier access points in Berkeley County to Lake Moultrie, so Edens' family used to launch their boat from there. The lake was where he learned to swim, drive a boat and fish. As an adult around 1987, he caught his biggest freshwater fish ever, a 62-pound catfish, in the same lake.
The Post and Courier
Cross knocks off Timberland in Berkeley County rivalry
ST. STEPHEN — Two rival Berkeley County football programs guided by first cousins went toe to toe Friday, and it was every bit the hard-hitting encounter that would be expected between Timberland and Cross high schools. It goes down in the books as Wright Bowl II, won by Coach...
Contractor dredging Intracoastal Waterway hits wire knocks out power for 12K in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people were without power Thursday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach after a contractor dredging the Intracoastal Waterway hit a wire that then flew into a transmission line, according to Santee Cooper. The utility company’s outage map showed that 11,808 customers were without power, as of 4:30 p.m. […]
Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle Beach
Those that love good BBQ will not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach later this month!Buy This, Cook That website. There are very few things that most residents of South Carolina love more than good BBQ. If you are one of those people, you definitely do not want to miss the Eighth Annual "Grillers Cup"! The event will take place at Lakewood Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina September 23 through September 24, according to their website. The event is benefitting "Backpack Buddies", a non-profit organization that works to help eliminate child hunger in the community. The organization supplies participating schools with nutritious, self-serve food to feed children when not at school, according to their website.
Some South Carolina counties getting money to offset population decline
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Lifelong Lee County Resident Jessie Hickmon said he has seen his community shrink throughout the years. "I'm looking for the day to come that they put more housing and new housing and there will be more people," said Hickmon. According to Census data, Lee County's...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Lake City To Hold Masquerade Ball & Silent Auction
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City will host a Masquerade Ball Oct. 8 at The R.O.B. to benefit the Lake City Y.O.U.T.H. Intervention Program. The semi-formal/formal event includes a silent auction, live music from Flavor Big Band out of Atlanta, and a buffet dinner with cash bar. Tickets are a $25 donation and available on Eventbrite. Tables are also available for $500 (seats six) and $750 (seats eight) donations. All proceeds benefit the Youth with Opportunities Unifying & Transforming Humanity Intervention Program.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast in Myrtle Beach!
Are you a big breakfast person? Looking for the best breakfast in Myrtle Beach? Go no further! We have compiled a list of all the best breakfast places in Myrtle Beach for every kind of breakfast and for any kind of dietary restriction!. Myrtle Beach is a classic summer destination...
wpde.com
New Marion fire chief resigns, officials say
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — The newly hired chief of the Marion Fire Dept. abruptly resigned Thursday afternoon, according to Marion Mayor Ashley Brady. Jeremy Bass was hired to lead the department in March. Bass said he resigned and "there isn't any malfeasance of any kind involved." NEW: HGTC sees...
myhorrynews.com
Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating
A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
abccolumbia.com
Former Clarendon & Williamsburg superintendent passes away
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A former superintendent who made history in South Carolina has recently passed away. The State Department of Education says in 1994, Dr. Rose Wilder became the first Black female superintendent in the state since Reconstruction, when she served as superintendent for Clarendon County School District 2.
The Post and Courier
Kingstree native Dr. Michelle Butterworth elected to national foot and ankle surgery board
Kingstree’s own Dr. Michelle Butterworth began her second term on the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery Sept. 1. Butterworth was one of three board members elected at a national conference in May. In addition to being on the board, Butterworth was recently elected to serve as the secretary treasurer by the other board members.
Retired Darlington County sergeant dies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A retired Darlington County sergeant has died, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Sgt. Ralph Brown died Tuesday, Hudson said. “The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired Sgt. Ralph Brown as he passed away on August 30th,” Hudson said in a Facebook post. “He will […]
