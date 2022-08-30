ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tannersville, PA

Newswatch 16

CTown Supermarket opens in south Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers filled the aisles inside CTown Supermarket along South Washington Avenue in Scranton on Friday morning. The store held its grand opening, and customers couldn't wait to peruse the products. There hasn't been a grocery store in this part of town for about seven years, and...
SCRANTON, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Shop Ethically Sourced, Handmade, One-of-a-Kind Items at Isasuma in Easton

After nearly a decade of selling at street festivals, and two successful years as an online business, Isasuma officially opened as a brick-and-mortar store in the heart of Downtown Easton in February 2022. “After participating in Easton’s Winter Village in 2020 and 2021, we knew we were ready to take a step forward and open our very first store,” says director Andrea Rincon. “We wanted to let our close community be part of our mission of supporting small artisans and indigenous communities in Latin America.” The shop’s most popular pieces are the world-renowned Wayuu bags from Colombia. “Ever since we went to the desert of La Guajira, Colombia, we fell in love with the Wayuu indigenous tribe and their amazing skills as weavers. They are the masters behind the famous Wayuu mochila bag, a crochet bag with centuries of meaning and symbolism. Crocheting is the engine in the life, culture and economic fulfillment of this community.” Isasuma also carries a variety of accessories made by the Wayuu, Kuna and Emberá tribes from South America. Everything is ethically sourced, handmade and one of a kind.
EASTON, PA
Tannersville, PA
Philadelphia, PA
WBRE

Tensions rise in Poconos over warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high amongst residents and the Pocono Township planning commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The meeting was originally planned to be held here at the Pocono Township municipal building but was rescheduled because of the huge turnout. It was […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

An overabundance of kittens at AWSOM need homes

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An animal shelter in the Poconos is putting out a call, for kitten adoptions, as it’s building is filled with more than 200 feline friends. A newborn stray kitten in critical condition was dropped off at AWSOM animal welfare society in Stroudsburg. The kitten, now one of more than 200 […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Times News

Monroe woman preserves 70 acres of farmland

Linda Snyder has three passions: Preserving her Polk Township farmland, helping to save the Camp Trexler property, and sharing the rich history of the Jonas Bake Oven. During a ceremony Wednesday afternoon by the bake oven, which is now inside the West End Fairgrounds, Snyder preserved 70 more acres of her 125-acre property. It is next to the Trexler property in Jonas.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
hobokengirl.com

A 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shook 3 North Jersey Counties Yesterday

There’s been a lot happening this week in North Jersey news — from the reported man with a weapon scare in Hoboken on Monday to over 100 dead vultures turning up on a trail in Sussex County. Now, it was reported that a small 2.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Morris County yesterday and could even be felt as far as Warren and Passaic Counties. The quake was located just under 3 miles away from Morris Plains and hit at 5:14PM on Tuesday, August 30th, per USGS. NBC New York reported that the quake lasted about 30 seconds and was located about 3 miles underground. This event was likely related to the Ramapo Fault Line, which is considered an active fault line and runs through Morristown. Just after the earthquake, a small aftershock (1.7 magnitude) was reported in nearby Lake Telemark, per Patch.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man

“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hundreds lose power after tractor-trailer crashes into home

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PPL, around 1800 people woke up without power in Scranton Friday morning due to a crash. “Engine 2 was the first to arrive. Tractor trailer into the house. They had heavy fire. The trailer was on fire and it was already extended into the front porch of the […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

ZooStock will rock Lansford to benefit ACS

With live music, food and refreshments all for a good cause, ZooStock is once again the place to be for Labor Day. “People come from all over. This event has become very popular,” said Lisa Hiles, a volunteer organizer for the American Cancer Society benefit. The family friendly event...
LANSFORD, PA
Newswatch 16

Man rescued from Nay Aug Gorge in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man was rescued after falling into Nay Aug Gorge in Scranton. The man went into the water around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. According to police, rescue crews could not locate the man at first but later found him under a rock on the edge of the gorge area.
SCRANTON, PA

