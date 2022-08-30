Read full article on original website
Beltzville State Park beach closed for the season
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The beach at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County is closed for the season because of low water levels. "No swimming" signs and a fence now line the beach at Beltzville — a shock to many who showed up to swim. "We were ready...
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
CTown Supermarket opens in south Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers filled the aisles inside CTown Supermarket along South Washington Avenue in Scranton on Friday morning. The store held its grand opening, and customers couldn't wait to peruse the products. There hasn't been a grocery store in this part of town for about seven years, and...
Shop Ethically Sourced, Handmade, One-of-a-Kind Items at Isasuma in Easton
After nearly a decade of selling at street festivals, and two successful years as an online business, Isasuma officially opened as a brick-and-mortar store in the heart of Downtown Easton in February 2022. “After participating in Easton’s Winter Village in 2020 and 2021, we knew we were ready to take a step forward and open our very first store,” says director Andrea Rincon. “We wanted to let our close community be part of our mission of supporting small artisans and indigenous communities in Latin America.” The shop’s most popular pieces are the world-renowned Wayuu bags from Colombia. “Ever since we went to the desert of La Guajira, Colombia, we fell in love with the Wayuu indigenous tribe and their amazing skills as weavers. They are the masters behind the famous Wayuu mochila bag, a crochet bag with centuries of meaning and symbolism. Crocheting is the engine in the life, culture and economic fulfillment of this community.” Isasuma also carries a variety of accessories made by the Wayuu, Kuna and Emberá tribes from South America. Everything is ethically sourced, handmade and one of a kind.
Flight brings over 140 animals from overcrowded southern shelters to New Jersey
There's a new group of animals looking for their forever homes after arriving in New Jersey from overcrowded shelters in the south.
New Bethlehem restaurant offers authentic Asian eats, including Cantonese cuisine and dim sum
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — An eatery offering authentic Asian food has joined Bethlehem’s restaurant roster. Noval Kitchen, specializing in Cantonese cuisine, Hong Kong barbecue and dim sum, opened Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 2342 Easton Ave. The renovated building previously housed Tokyo Do Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar, which closed...
Megabus adds new bus service from Allentown to Philadelphia, 11 other cities
Starting Thursday, Megabus bus company is now offering service between Allentown and Philadelphia, part of a new partnership that will connect Queen City riders to 11 other cities in the state. Megabus is partnering with Fullington Trailways, and other stops include Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Jim Thorpe, Beaver Meadows,...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Blink, and before you know it, Christmas lights, trees and snowmen will be lining the streets. And no Christmas season would be complete without the hard-rocking, yuletide-loving Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This year, the group will embark on their 100-concert “Ghost Of Christmas Eve Tour” from Nov. 16 through Dec. 30....
Tensions rise in Poconos over warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high amongst residents and the Pocono Township planning commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The meeting was originally planned to be held here at the Pocono Township municipal building but was rescheduled because of the huge turnout. It was […]
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
Economic development and other future Pike County factors talk at Tom Quick Inn breakfast
A discussion of the status and future of Pike County economics will be led by Michael Sullivan, Executive Director of Pike County Economic Development Authority, and Katrina Mancini, Customer Affairs Manager at Corning Natural Gas Holding at a breakfast at the Tom Quick Inn on Oct. 13. Topics will include...
An overabundance of kittens at AWSOM need homes
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An animal shelter in the Poconos is putting out a call, for kitten adoptions, as it’s building is filled with more than 200 feline friends. A newborn stray kitten in critical condition was dropped off at AWSOM animal welfare society in Stroudsburg. The kitten, now one of more than 200 […]
Monroe woman preserves 70 acres of farmland
Linda Snyder has three passions: Preserving her Polk Township farmland, helping to save the Camp Trexler property, and sharing the rich history of the Jonas Bake Oven. During a ceremony Wednesday afternoon by the bake oven, which is now inside the West End Fairgrounds, Snyder preserved 70 more acres of her 125-acre property. It is next to the Trexler property in Jonas.
A 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shook 3 North Jersey Counties Yesterday
There’s been a lot happening this week in North Jersey news — from the reported man with a weapon scare in Hoboken on Monday to over 100 dead vultures turning up on a trail in Sussex County. Now, it was reported that a small 2.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Morris County yesterday and could even be felt as far as Warren and Passaic Counties. The quake was located just under 3 miles away from Morris Plains and hit at 5:14PM on Tuesday, August 30th, per USGS. NBC New York reported that the quake lasted about 30 seconds and was located about 3 miles underground. This event was likely related to the Ramapo Fault Line, which is considered an active fault line and runs through Morristown. Just after the earthquake, a small aftershock (1.7 magnitude) was reported in nearby Lake Telemark, per Patch.
A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man
“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
Parents frustrated by Allentown schools’ lack of air conditioning, fear it threatens student health
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Parents and teachers have complained for years about the lack of air conditioning in several of Allentown School District’s classroom buildings. But parents of one student with medical conditions say they worry the recent heat is endangering their child’s health. Peggy Repasch’s daughter Zoey...
Teenager allegedly stabbed 69-year-old woman in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In Monroe County, a teenager faces charges after police say he stabbed a 69-year-old woman several times. It happened in Middle Smithfield Township Wednesday night. The victim told police she was stabbed multiple times by a 17-year-old from New York. She was later flown to the...
Hundreds lose power after tractor-trailer crashes into home
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PPL, around 1800 people woke up without power in Scranton Friday morning due to a crash. “Engine 2 was the first to arrive. Tractor trailer into the house. They had heavy fire. The trailer was on fire and it was already extended into the front porch of the […]
ZooStock will rock Lansford to benefit ACS
With live music, food and refreshments all for a good cause, ZooStock is once again the place to be for Labor Day. “People come from all over. This event has become very popular,” said Lisa Hiles, a volunteer organizer for the American Cancer Society benefit. The family friendly event...
Man rescued from Nay Aug Gorge in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man was rescued after falling into Nay Aug Gorge in Scranton. The man went into the water around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. According to police, rescue crews could not locate the man at first but later found him under a rock on the edge of the gorge area.
