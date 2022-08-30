MR. FIX-IT's employees recently volunteered with the Woodland Restoration Foundation to help maintain historic Woodland Cemetery. The Woodland Restoration Foundation was formed in 2020 by local businessman Marvin Harris, who had been involved with efforts to restore nearby Historic Evergreen Cemetery. The Foundation raised the funds needed to acquire the cemetery, and is now working to raise more funding to complete the restoration process. The Foundation works with community volunteers, local businesses, and supporters from across the country to meets its goals. Historic Woodland Cemetery, which is the final resting place of tennis legend Arthur Ashe and thousands of other African Americans from the Richmond community. The cemetery was founded in 1917 by American businessman, newspaper editor, and civil rights activist John Mitchell, Jr. The cemetery fell into disrepair over recent decades, with a handful of families and volunteers struggling to maintain it. The Woodland Restoration Foundation is working with community volunteers, local businesses, and government support to restore dignity to this sacred site. Learn how you can donate or volunteer by visiting The Woodland Restoration Foundation online today.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO