Read full article on original website
Related
foxrichmond.com
The Woodland Restoration Foundation restores dignity to RVA and You Can Too!
MR. FIX-IT's employees recently volunteered with the Woodland Restoration Foundation to help maintain historic Woodland Cemetery. The Woodland Restoration Foundation was formed in 2020 by local businessman Marvin Harris, who had been involved with efforts to restore nearby Historic Evergreen Cemetery. The Foundation raised the funds needed to acquire the cemetery, and is now working to raise more funding to complete the restoration process. The Foundation works with community volunteers, local businesses, and supporters from across the country to meets its goals. Historic Woodland Cemetery, which is the final resting place of tennis legend Arthur Ashe and thousands of other African Americans from the Richmond community. The cemetery was founded in 1917 by American businessman, newspaper editor, and civil rights activist John Mitchell, Jr. The cemetery fell into disrepair over recent decades, with a handful of families and volunteers struggling to maintain it. The Woodland Restoration Foundation is working with community volunteers, local businesses, and government support to restore dignity to this sacred site. Learn how you can donate or volunteer by visiting The Woodland Restoration Foundation online today.
foxrichmond.com
Mechanicsville High School football season resumes after 2 teens charged
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Two juveniles have been charged in connection to assault allegations at Mechanicsville High School. On Aug. 19, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip of an alleged assault that happened at the school. After working with the Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, deputies say...
foxrichmond.com
Airports stay busy as travelers hop on their flights for Labor Day weekend
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday morning, hundreds of travelers went through Richmond International Airport to hop on their flights for one last summer trip during Labor Day weekend. From Thursday until Tuesday, Richmond International Airport estimates they will see roughly 66,000 travelers during this time frame, which a spokesperson...
foxrichmond.com
Police search for suspect in Richmond hit-and-run
Sep. 01, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department’s Crash Team is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a hit-and-run last month. On Aug. 4 shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of East Byrd Street for the report of a two-vehicle crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxrichmond.com
RPD: Man dies after arriving at hospital with gunshot wound
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 31, officers were called to VCU Medical Center for a man who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, Albert Christian, 33, of Richmond, died of...
Comments / 0