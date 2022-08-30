Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) rallied as much as 3.1% by 3 p.m. ET on Friday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rebound was higher crude prices. After slumping for several days, crude oil prices bounced back on Friday. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, was up as much as 3% before notching a 0.3% gain to close at $86.87 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent, the global crude oil benchmark, closed a bit higher, rising 0.7% to $93.02 per barrel.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO