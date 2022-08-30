Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See a 94% Upside in PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) have gained 11.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $5.11, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $9.93 indicates a potential upside of 94.3%.
NASDAQ
Is Progyny, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PGNY) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?
Most readers would already be aware that Progyny's (NASDAQ:PGNY) stock increased significantly by 27% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Progyny's ROE. Return on...
This Biotech Stock Could Offer Big Growth – Even During A Recession
Caribou Biosciences is the biotech behind some cutting-edge cancer therapies
NASDAQ
Why ExxonMobil Stock Is Rising Today
Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) rallied as much as 3.1% by 3 p.m. ET on Friday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rebound was higher crude prices. After slumping for several days, crude oil prices bounced back on Friday. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, was up as much as 3% before notching a 0.3% gain to close at $86.87 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent, the global crude oil benchmark, closed a bit higher, rising 0.7% to $93.02 per barrel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Why Light & Wonder Stock Went Dark This Week
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW), the digital gaming platform developer previously known as Scientific Games, had a bad turn at the roulette wheel this week. Across the five trading days, the company's stock lost more than 11% of its value, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence -- but that isn't an unusual occurrence when a leader steps down.
NASDAQ
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors have a reputation for buying meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, presumably because they're fishing for quick gains instead of long-term returns. The average Robinhood account was also only worth $2,803 in the brokerage's latest quarter, and some investors might think that's not enough cash for a serious investment.
NASDAQ
Why Cheetah Stock Soared Friday Morning
Shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM), an internet company that owns a variety of internet properties, soared Friday morning. The stock rose as much as 94%. But as of 12:50 p.m. ET, shares were up closer to 10%. The stock was so volatile on Friday that the New York Stock...
NASDAQ
Why Okta Stock Was Bouncing Back Today
After Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock plunged 34% Thursday after management acknowledged in its second-quarter earnings report that it was experiencing integration challenges, the stock was in recovery mode Friday, suggesting that some investors believed the stock had been oversold. An analyst upgrade also seemed to be giving Okta some upward momentum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Why Ford Stock Popped -- Then Dropped
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock raced ahead in noonday trading on the NYSE Friday, notching a 2.2% gain after reporting a third straight month of sales growth. Ford stock quickly gave back those gains as the afternoon wore on, however. As of 1:40 p.m. ET, the stock is back in the red with a 0.5% loss.
NASDAQ
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $118.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the financial services...
NASDAQ
GameStop (GME) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GameStop (GME) closed at $27.36, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the video game...
NASDAQ
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed at $322.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit...
NASDAQ
Reasons Why You Should Bet on Charles River (CRAI) Stock Now
The stock of CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, has gained 5.3% in the past three months against the 3.2% decline of the industry it belongs to. The company is currently benefiting from a strong global presence, business diversification and an excellent professional team. Charles...
NASDAQ
Reasons Why You Should Invest in H&R Block (HRB) Stock Now
H&R Block, Inc. HRB is a consumer services company that has performed exceptionally well in the past year and has the potential to sustain this momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed the most recent trading day at $180.83, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment...
NASDAQ
Primoris Services Becomes Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
NASDAQ
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $50.84, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
United States Steel (X) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed at $21.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had...
NASDAQ
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $68.61, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
NASDAQ
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $476.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Comments / 0