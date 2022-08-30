Read full article on original website
Cedar Park, Leander city councils to hold public hearings on FY 2022-23 tax rates, budgets
Leander and Cedar Park city councils will hold public hearings at the Sept. 1 meetings for the proposed budgets and tax rates. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Both Cedar Park and Leander city councils will hold public hearings for fiscal year 2022-23 tax rates and budgets at the Sept. 1 meetings.
Travis County adopts $20 minimum wage, 5% across-the-board salary increase
Travis County commissioners met Aug. 30 to discuss employee compensation for fiscal year 2022-23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On Aug. 30, Travis County commissioners unanimously voted to raise the minimum wage for Travis County employees from $15 to $20 an hour and implement a 5% salary increase across the board. The...
Hays CISD board approves a lower tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year
The Hays CISD board of trustees approved the lowest tax rate in recent years at a meeting Aug. 29. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Hays CISD board of trustees approved the tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year at a meeting Aug. 29. The new tax rate is set at $1.3423 per $100 of assessed property value, lower than the 2021-22 tax rate set at $1.3597.
Travis County bumps minimum wage to $20 an hour
Currently, Travis County has a minimum wage of $15 an hour, translating to a minimum net salary of $31,200. The $20 hourly minimum wage, set to go into effect Oct. 1, will translate to a base salary of $41,600 annually.
Largest-Ever Geothermal Grid Under This Texas Housing Development Is Saving Homeowners Serious Money
The master-planned Whisper Valley community near Austin, Texas, is built atop an enormous geothermal grid. Geothermal heating and cooling is achieved by accessing the constant temperatures deep underground and then using water to circulate that temperature up above. It will eventually power every one of the 7,500 homes planned for...
Hays County commissioners approve wage increases for corrections, law enforcement officers
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously passed a pay increase for corrections and law enforcement officers. The county currently has a shortage of corrections officers, and Corrections Bureau Captain John Saenz said that means overtime for officers. "Just the stress of having to work, be...
Challenges remain in Austin's South Central Waterfront planning, approval of Statesman redevelopment
Austin City Council continues to focus on development regulation plans in the South Central Waterfront district. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Austin officials continue to weigh the city's options to support the transformation of the South Central Waterfront as the district's likely cornerstone—the redevelopment of the Austin American-Statesman property—moves closer to securing final city approvals to move forward.
Austin City Hall notebook: License plate readers for police, east side development updates, more than $50M in homelessness funding head to council
Austin City Council will meet Sept. 1. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) After an August centered around the city budget process and funding priorities, officials are back to a regular meeting schedule starting with a 141-item agenda this week. Tens of millions of city dollars for social service work and a...
Samsung hosting job fair at Williamson County Expo Center
As it prepares to open its new plant in Taylor, Samsung Austin Semiconductor plans to hold a job fair Thursday.
Eanes ISD student enrollment on the decline while Lake Travis, Leander ISDs trending upward
The Lake Travis-Westlake area has three school districts that have felt the effects of the pandemic. Located in the Westlake region, Eanes ISD is expecting 7,770 students to attend the district in 2022-23 across its nine campuses with about 600 teachers. Lake Travis ISD is a school district in western...
Groundbreaking in Georgetown marks start of final phase of Southwest Bypass expansion
In her address to the small crowd at the morning groundbreaking, Covey said the project was part of a long-term road expansion plan made 20 years ago. She says the expansion couldn't be happening at a better time amid the current population boom throughout Williamson County.
Hutto ISD sets tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23
Chief Financial Officer Glenn Graham discussed district finances with trustees at an Aug. 25 meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Hutto ISD trustees voted to adopt a district tax rate of $1.3929 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 at an Aug. 25 meeting. The rate breaks down into a $0.9429...
newsradioklbj.com
TxDOT Allocates Billions for Austin Area Road Projects
The Texas Department of Transportation has adopted its 2023 Unified Transportation Program, advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. “The State of Texas is working to ensure the transportation needs of our fast-growing state are met and that the safety of Texans on the roadways is protected,” said Governor Abbott. “TxDOT’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, and metropolitan communities. This 10-year plan to address transportation needs statewide and dedicate $85 billion to improve roadways will be a huge boon to our state’s infrastructure and booming economy. As more people move to Texas and businesses grow across the state, we are working together to make sure Texans’ transportation safety and mobility are secured and businesses can flourish for generations to come.”
firefighternation.com
Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck
Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
Two more Texas towns are considering leaving Capital Metro
Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
Site work on large industrial development underway in Round Rock
Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city officials and developer representatives. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city...
Here's what several changes to Austin's budget mean for taxpayers
Austin's August budget approval process included several relatively small funding items proposed by city officials. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the number of modified police academies added in the budget. Austin's approved fiscal year 2022-23 budget came with several additions from City...
City plans for community-owned grocery project in East Austin
The community-managed grocery store is expected to serve hundreds of Austin residents. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Austin officials are poised to advance plans for the first city-backed and community-controlled grocery store designed for residents who for years have faced a lack of access to healthy food options. City Council is set...
Privacy, public safety in focus as Austin officials push off vote on police license plate readers
The Austin Police Department had operated a license plate reader program in the past. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) City officials' final say on the possible return of police license plate readers was once again pushed off amid discussions of the program's public safety value and effects on Austinites' privacy. Automated...
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including additions to Bee Cave’s International School of Texas
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
