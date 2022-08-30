Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
West Virginia Legend Keeps Slamming Pitt
The Pitt Panthers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers beef is heating up.
2022 NFL Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers over/under win total prediction
The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter a new season without Ben Roethlisberger and discover how much they can compete. Let us now look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Steelers’ over/under win total. The Steelers went 9-7-1, making the playoffs despite an aging and...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Flames, Penguins, Ducks, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, why did the Buffalo Sabres choose to give Tage Thompson an extension now? The team made a huge commitment coming off a breakout season but before they needed to. Meanwhile, a good seven or eight teams are in the mix for Evan Rodrigues with the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins among them.
Steelers Begin Signing Practice Squad Players
The Pittsburgh Steelers have started filling their 16-man practice squad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt-West Virginia sets record for largest Pittsburgh sporting event crowd
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 Backyard Brawl set a Pittsburgh sports record.The attendance Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium was 70,622, the largest crowd for any sporting event in Pittsburgh history. Thursday's crowd topped the previous record of 69,983 when Pitt hosted Penn State in 2016. A record-setting crowd turned out to see Pitt and West Virginia play for the first time since 2011. No. 17 Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31.
Cole to wear Pickett jersey, Tomlin on new lineman, number 65-Steelers notes
Why is Mason Cole wearing a Kenny Pickett jersey? Mike Tomlin talks about the new O-lineman, the impact of Kazee injury & who will wear number 65?
Final Thoughts on Steelers New Roster
53 players will lead the Pittsburgh Steelers into the regular season. Did they do enough to win this year?
Yardbarker
Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5
The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Calls Out ESPN for Fan Reports
The Pitt Panthers head coach called out the bad report after the game.
Malik Reed Is More Perfect Than Steelers Believed
The Pittsburgh Steelers got someone who checks more boxes than they ever imagined.
NHL
Top prospects for Seattle Kraken
Beniers, Wright could be ready for key roles this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Seattle Kraken, according to NHL.com. [Kraken 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
Stars sign goaltender Jake Oettinger to three-year contract
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Jake Oettinger to a three-year contract, which will run through the 2024-25 season. The three-year contract is worth $12 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $4 million. "Jake's performance spoke...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Frisco RoughRiders to shine bright on diamond in Stars-inspired jerseys
The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, unveil special hockey-inspired jerseys for their Dallas Stars Night on Sept. 9. Teddy Roosevelt is going to be cheering "Stars!" loudly and carrying a new kind of big stick. A hockey stick. The Frisco RoughRiders minor-league baseball team, Double-A affiliate of...
NHL
Territory Talk: Atlantic Division Preview Part 1
With the calendar flipping to September and the 2022-23 season on the horizon, Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive begin their preview of the Atlantic Division by taking a look at the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings on this week's episode of Territory Talk. Highlights of the episode...
NHL
Canucks and J.T. Miller Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract Extension
…Vancouver's leading scorer last season now remains under contract through 2029.30 season. Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward J.T. Miller on a seven-year, $56 million contract extension that will carry through the 2029.30 season. "J.T. Miller...
NHL
Nill talks Stars transition in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with…" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this special offseason addition, we feature Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill. Jim Nill likes the mix that the Dallas Stars have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Islanders Sign Odelius
Calle Odelius has agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract and was loaned to Djurgarden Hockey AB of the SEL. The New York Islanders announced today that defenseman Calle Odelius has agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract. Odelius has been loaned to Djurgarden Hockey AB of the SEL.
NHL
Pezzetta: 'It was nice to see those kids smile'
MONTREAL -- Earlier this summer, Jake Evans and Michael Pezzetta participated in a special meet-and-greet that was beautifully captured by Sportsnet. The pair spent a few precious minutes with three of the four Blair brothers - 29-year-old Tyler, 14-year-old Alex, and 12-year-old Jack - whose parents, Greg and Jamie, were among the 22 victims killed during the Nova Scotia massacre in April 2020.
Comments / 0