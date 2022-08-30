Read full article on original website
NPR
Saturday sports: Serena Williams' dramatic U.S. Open
In a dramatic match that may have been the last one of her career, Serena Williams lost at the U.S. Open. A look at her legacy and future. And now it's time for sports. SIMON: Serena Williams goes out like a champion with a magical and majestic career. NPR's Tom Goldman joins us from New York, the site of the U.S. Open. Tom, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
ASHLEY LOPEZ, BYLINE: Hey there. It's Ashley Lopez from the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. You might have heard we're going back on the road. And Houston, we'll be heading your way very soon. Join me, Susan Davis, Asma Khalid, Tamara Keith and Domenico Montanaro at Zilkha Hall on Thursday, September 15. You can find more information about tickets, including student ones, at nprpresents.org. Thanks to our partners at Houston Public Media. We hope to see you there.
NPR
Chileans weigh a new constituation
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Chilean journalist Francisca Skoknic about the upcoming vote to approve or reject a new constitution for the South American country.
NPR
'They call her Fregona' reflects on life on the U.S.-Mexico border
NPR's Scott Simon talks with David Bowles about his new novel-in-verse for young people, "They Call Her Fregona." It's the story of eighth-graders who live along the Texas-Mexico border. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. What does it mean to be in the eighth grade and sure you're in love? How do you...
NPR
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz is suing the FBI for secret files about the band
THE MONKEES: (Singing) Hey, hey, we're the Monkees. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In the 1960s, The Monkees played for throngs of screaming teenagers and at least one FBI informant. We know that because a portion of the band's FBI file has been made public. The file alleges the band projected subliminal left-wing messages during shows. What else is in that redacted file? Well, the band's sole surviving member wants to find out and is not Monkee-ing (ph) around. He is suing the FBI to get the documents.
NPR
TV review: 'The Patient'
FX's new original series for Hulu, The Patient, features Steve Carell as Alan Strauss, a therapist kidnapped by a new patient who turns out to be a serial killer. Actor Steve Carell plays a therapist taken prisoner by a serial killer in a new dramatic series FX has made for Hulu. It's called "The Patient." NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says Carell delivers some of his finest work yet as a psychologist who learns as much about himself as the murderer he's trying to treat.
NPR
Week in politics: Biden's Philadelphia speech; Why Sarah Palin lost
President Biden spoke to the country outside of Philadelphia's Independence Hall this week and bluntly identified those who he said, quote, "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again movement. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: MAGA Republicans...
NPR
Unpacking Biden's argument about state-level threats to democracy
We're going to start tonight thinking more about President Biden's speech on democracy earlier this week. During a rare primetime address, the president offered a stark warning about what he called the major threat to this nation's democratic norms and values. (SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: And here, in...
NPR
Biden speech will address fight for 'the soul of the nation'
President Biden is heading to Pennsylvania tonight, where he will give a rare primetime speech on what the White House calls the battle for the soul of the nation. The speech in downtown Philadelphia is about threats to democracy. It's a return to a message that Biden used in his 2020 campaign. And Biden is expected again to take sharp aim at Republicans tonight. Here to talk about all of this is NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Hey, Franco.
NPR
Federal judge hears arguments for Trump's request for a special master
A federal judge is not yet ruling on former President Donald Trump's request for a special master, saying she will enter a written order at some point. Lawyers for former President Trump and the Justice Department squared off today in a Florida courtroom. Trump's lawyers want a federal judge to appoint a special master, an independent person to review documents seized last month at Trump's Palm Beach residence, Mar-a-Lago. Lawyers for the Justice Department told the judge that's unnecessary, and they say it would interfere with their ongoing investigation of the former president. NPR's Greg Allen was in the courtroom. And, Greg, what did the judge say about whether she's going to appoint a special master or not?
NPR
A 2024 announcement from Trump would complicate ongoing investigations
A federal judge yesterday unsealed a more detailed list of items seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. This is the latest in a series of developments in state and federal investigations that involve Donald Trump - the same time he's been publicly suggesting he might run for president again in 2024. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas joins us. Ryan, thanks for being with us.
NPR
How an ice cream truck became a core memory for these two sisters
Time now for StoryCorps. Today, we'll hear from two sisters who grew up in rural Ohio in the 1980s. Amy McNally and Emily Fortner were raised by a single mom in an old farmhouse where they didn't cross paths with many neighbors. Here, Amy tells Emily about a specific childhood memory.
NPR
Ezra Furman on her latest 'All Of Us Flames'
EZRA FURMAN: (Singing) I told you on the phone. I told you I was trouble, man. SIMON: She largely wrote her new album, "All Of Us Flames," during the early pandemic, a time when, yes, a lot of people thought life as we knew it was over. But her music reminds us that many people, especially those who face persecution and marginalization, have been facing their own apocalypses forever, and they learned to persevere together. Ezra Furman joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
NPR's Nina Totenberg discusses her longterm friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Our colleague Nina Totenberg has been covering the Supreme Court for decades. NINA TOTENBERG, BYLINE: I was a young woman at a time when there were almost none of us in the workforce. INSKEEP: And she has a memory of her early years of encountering another woman. TOTENBERG: I was...
NPR
What Biden's speech left out about the growing popular support for political violence
President Biden's speech honed in on "MAGA Republicans" as an extremist force in politics. But his remarks also left out much of the context that has led to popular support for political violence. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. President Biden's speech last night focused on what he called the extremism of MAGA...
NPR
A flooded Pakistani town faces an uncertain future
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken). DIAA HADID, BYLINE: We've come to a technical college that has been converted into a camp for Pakistanis who've been displaced by these floods. There are dozens of people crowded in front of one tiny window. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken). HADID: They're...
NPR
Chile's new constitution is put to the test at a vote
UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in non-English language). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: Folk musicians fire up the crowd here in the Chilean capital of Santiago. Hundreds have gathered to show their support for a new constitution. It would replace the old one that was written during the country's military dictatorship that lasted for 17 years.
NPR
As the midterms approach, some Republicans are changing how they talk about abortion
A number of Republican candidates are amending their positions on abortion ahead of this fall's midterm elections. Abortion rights supporters have gotten some encouraging signs since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Voter registration data and recent election results suggest that women and young voters are especially fired up. And as a result, NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben reports that some Republicans are changing how they talk about abortion.
NPR
Biden and Trump underscore the political importance of Pennsylvania
Campaign planes have practically lined up in Pennsylvania this week. President Biden was in Philadelphia Thursday night. He gave a primetime address denouncing MAGA Republicans as a danger to democracy. He also visited Wilkes-Barre earlier in the week. He'll be in Pittsburgh on Labor Day while Donald Trump is in Wilkes-Barre tonight, hosting a rally for candidates that he's endorsed. I'm going to turn now to Katie Meyer, political reporter of WHYY in Philadelphia. Katie, thanks for being with us.
NPR
Labor Day weekend could mean more headaches and frustration for fliers
Airline pilots are warning that travelers may face more chaos this Labor Day weekend. All right. Today is getaway day for a lot of people traveling for the Labor Day holiday weekend. And the number of people flying is expected to be near pre-pandemic levels. That means you will probably find long lines, crowded gates and packed planes. And airline pilots are warning travelers that there could be more delays and cancellations. They've been picketing at airports today to call on airline management to fix the operational problems that have plagued air travel all summer long. We're going to check in now with NPR's David Schaper, who is at O'Hare Airport in Chicago right this very second. Hey, David.
