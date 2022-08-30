A federal judge is not yet ruling on former President Donald Trump's request for a special master, saying she will enter a written order at some point. Lawyers for former President Trump and the Justice Department squared off today in a Florida courtroom. Trump's lawyers want a federal judge to appoint a special master, an independent person to review documents seized last month at Trump's Palm Beach residence, Mar-a-Lago. Lawyers for the Justice Department told the judge that's unnecessary, and they say it would interfere with their ongoing investigation of the former president. NPR's Greg Allen was in the courtroom. And, Greg, what did the judge say about whether she's going to appoint a special master or not?

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO