Colorado State

WRAL News

MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?

EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
Mother Of Missing Kentucky Woman Crystal Rogers Says ‘Justice Is Coming:'

Sherry Ballard says they're waiting on prosecutors to get "on board" a year after investigators found multiple items of interest in a development where prime suspect Brooks Houck built several homes. The mother of missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers believes the FBI is nearing the end of their investigation. It’s...
Skeletal Remains Found In Tennessee Mountains In 1985 Identified As Missing Indiana Teen

Authorities in Tennessee hope the recent identification of a 1985 Jane Doe will provide them with answers. It’s been more than 37 years since the skeletal remains of an unidentified young female were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley, Tennessee — about 50 miles north of Knoxville, and just south of the Kentucky border. The child was believed to have been around 10 and 15 years old and became known as “Baby Girl,” according to DNASolves.
CDC: North Carolina worst in nation for COVID-19 booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina ranks as the worst state in the nation for its rate of fully vaccinated residents who have also received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 28.7% of North Carolina’s population that are already vaccinated has received […]
Police in Rural North Carolina Use New Phone Tracker

Police agencies in Rural North Carolina and other regions of the country suburban Southern California have started using a new cell phone tracking tool called fog reveal. The controversial phone tracking system was developed and sold by a Virginia-based company called fog data science LLC. The company and subsequent technology was developed by former high-ranking department of homeland security official under ex-president to George W. Bush.
