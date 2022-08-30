Read full article on original website
Point House repatriation in Sitka marks new chapter for Kiks.ádi Clan
It’s not an uncommon story for cultural artifacts or tribal property to go missing or fall into the wrong hands. A less common story? For those objects to be returned. In Sitka this July, a Kiks.ádi clan house was repatriated after decades in the possession of another clan. Its new legal owner, Jerrick Hope-Lang, hopes the historic exchange will spur a greater conversation about repatriation.
Sitka (almost) tops state for short-term rentals, but long-term vacancies are high, too
Sitka is considering action to limit the growth of short-term rentals in the community, based on both a sudden uptick in the number of permit applications this year, and the widespread feeling in town that housing is extraordinarily tight. But now, it’s more than a feeling. The Alaska Department of...
School buses rolling in Sitka despite short-staffing, construction delays
School buses are running in Sitka as usual, although a few more drivers would help. Sitka Schools superintendent Frank Hauser reports that the driver shortages plaguing Southcentral schools – which have forced Anchorage to rely on active-duty military personnel to take shifts behind the wheel – are not as serious an issue in Sitka.
Sitka’s Covid alert level drops to ‘low’
The Covid alert level in Sitka is back to “low” for the first time since April. The US Centers for Disease Control lowered the alert based on data from the state, showing only 12 reported cases of Covid in the community in the last week. For a town...
Sitka’s Lake/Lincoln Street intersection may get makeover next year
Sitka’s made it over the hump of what was originally predicted to be the busiest cruise season in the town’s history. And while there’s still over a month to go, city officials are already exploring changes for next year. At the top of the list: Sitka’s bustling downtown intersection may be getting a makeover.
Troopers investigate Kake drowning death
Alaska State Troopers are investigating the drowning death of a Kake resident over the weekend. Troopers received a report at 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning (8-27-22) that 29-year old Manuel Bell had driven his vehicle into Boot Lake. The lake is located on a Forest Service road about three miles southeast of the town center.
