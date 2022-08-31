Read full article on original website
Champion of the Community
The philanthropy of Frank DeLuca and DeLuca Toyota has helped enhance the quality of life in Ocala and Marion County. The definition of a philanthropist is a person who seeks to promote the welfare of others, especially by the generous donation of money to worthy causes. Frank DeLuca is a shining example of someone with a philanthropic heart and spirit.
WCJB
Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will host the 40th annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the first of a two-day event for the 40th annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo on Friday. The event is at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion. The rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. but gates are open at 5:30. Tickets for children are $25 but if they...
fox35orlando.com
'It's Bo Time!': Bojangles opens 1st of 15 upcoming locations in Central Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Bojangles is back in Central Florida!. After the popular chicken chain closed eight of its locations in Central Florida back in 2015, the company opened its first of fifteen planned restaurants in Sanford this week. The new restaurant is located at 101 S. Oregon Ave. Last year,...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Pam Gould Provides Free Medical Services to the Uninsured
For over 30 years, Pam Gould has created community partnerships and programs to improve daily life for Central Floridians. As CEO of Shepherd’s Hope, she is powering the non-profit’s impact, providing free life-saving medical services to uninsured and under-insured individuals and families in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. In 2021, through Shepherd’s Hope, $17 million of healthcare services were provided to individuals in the healthcare crisis.
Making a real estate dream come true
Kim and Steve Davis have been combining their remarkable talents to restore worn-out farm properties into to-die-for masterpieces in the Ocala area for 20 years. Now, this powerhouse couple has an offering that goes far beyond any of the other successes they’ve created. It’s ready to hit the market and make some lucky buyer’s country living dreams come true.
ocala-news.com
More residents share thoughts on growth, needs of Ocala/Marion County
Residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the needs of Ocala/Marion County as the area continues to grow. “As an Ocala native, I get so tired of these people that have moved here and destroyed the land only to complain about how there’s nothing to do. With all these community centers in these developments, they have no reason to complain. They have activities in the community centers just for the residents. If they don’t like it here, they shouldn’t have moved here. Ocala has always been a sleepy, boring town. I remember when the teens all gathered on the boulevard at night. They can move if they don’t like it here,” says Ocala resident Carey Croy.
Villages Daily Sun
Local post joins American Legion Legacy Bike Run
American Legion Riders from across the country hit the open road each year to raise money for scholarships for children of fallen U.S. Armed Forces members. This year, 10 members from the American Legion Post 347 Riders in Lady Lake participated in the 1,200-mile American Legion Legacy Run from Aug. 21 to 25, when 300+ motorcycles traveled from Alabama to Wisconsin.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WFTV
Photos: Bojangles returns to Central Florida
Bojangles Bojangles in Sanford is now open. The restaurant is located near the intersection of Interstate 4 and State Road 46. (WFTV.com News Staff)
click orlando
Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket
What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
Daily News
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
VIDEO: Surprise during Florida captain’s final radio sign-off brings him to tears
A law enforcement officer's final sign-off before retirement can be emotional, but a special surprise brought one Florida captain to tears.
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.
It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
This Is Florida's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
villages-news.com
‘Million dollar mile’ walking path due for completion later this month
A controversial walking path branded by an official as the “million dollar mile” is due for completion later this month. The Lake Miona Walking Trail is under construction along Buena Vista Boulevard. It is due for completion on Sept. 23, with a grand opening ceremony to follow, according to the District Office in The Villages.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Answers Call For “One Act Of Kindness”
LAKELAND, Fla. – Readers of The Free Press may recall a story we published last week titled, “Lakeland Woman Says ‘One Act Of Kindness’ Could Change Her World After Ductal Carcinoma Diagnosis.” Nicole Berlin of Lakeland was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in SITU (DCIS) in
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Two Important Referendums on the November Ballot￼
The Orange County election ballot in November will contain two important referendums that voters will need to consider. The Lake Nona Regional Chamber of Commerce (LNRCC) focuses on advocacy for the community and believes that voters should possess accurate information to make their ballot decisions. One of the referendums suggests...
fox35orlando.com
Florida parent claims students waiting more than an hour for bus
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County parents are frustrated with delays. One parent says her children are waiting more than an hour for the school bus to take them home. Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), like many other districts, are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. Because of this, the district has had to put a double route system in place which means a driver will drop students off and then return to pick up or drop off other students after finishing that route. Right now, OCPS is short 100 drivers.
sltablet.com
Pig On The Pond Coming Oct 14-16
Presented by the City of Clermont and AdventHealth. 3-day family-friendly festival, including a carnival, live entertainment, pig racing, kids zone, fireworks and much more!
