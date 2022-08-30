ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County getting electric buses

Florida is expanding its purchase of electric transit and school buses statewide through funding made available from a national 2016-era EPA Volkswagen settlement. Of the state’s $166 million allotment, more than $68 million was awarded to 13 counties to purchase electric transit buses. More than $57 million was awarded to purchase 218 electric school buses in seven counties.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Application window closing for Brevard County emergency rental assistance

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday is the last day to apply for the first phase of emergency rental assistance in Brevard County. The first phase of the Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA1) will stop accepting applications as of Wednesday. The county said its Housing and Human Services department will use the month of September to finish processing applications before a second round of funding will become available in October.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#The Rental#Spectrum News
click orlando

Orange Public Schools to meet with state over school safety concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – The superintendent for Orange County Public Schools is expected to meet next week with Florida Department of Education officials over concerns from a statewide grand jury that the district may have underreported incidents to the state. The director of the Office of Safe Schools sent a...
ORLANDO, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Pam Gould Provides Free Medical Services to the Uninsured

For over 30 years, Pam Gould has created community partnerships and programs to improve daily life for Central Floridians. As CEO of Shepherd’s Hope, she is powering the non-profit’s impact, providing free life-saving medical services to uninsured and under-insured individuals and families in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. In 2021, through Shepherd’s Hope, $17 million of healthcare services were provided to individuals in the healthcare crisis.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Housing
Orlando Weekly

Seminole County GOP head, ex-Longwood mayor Ben Paris found guilty in ghost candidate scheme

Seminole County GOP Chair Ben Paris was found guilty for his part in a scheme to run a progressive ghost candidate to siphon votes from a Democratic candidates in a 2020 state Senate race. Paris enlisted the help of political novice Jestine Iannotti, painting her platform as that of a progressive independent. Iannotti did zero campaigning, but ads placed by GOP operatives placed her campaign to the left of all competition in a bid to siphon off votes from Democrats.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

FAA: 1 dead, another injured after wind gust flips plane over at Orlando airport

ORLANDO — Authorities in Florida believe severe weather may have played a part in a fatal airplane crash Thursday at an Orlando airport. According to its preliminary accident and incident data, the Federal Aviation Administration said two people were onboard the Diamond DA42 Twin Star as it was taxing for departure when the plane flipped over due to a wind gust.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Local GOP chair found guilty in vote-siphoning scheme

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A local Republican Party chairman in central Florida was found guilty Thursday of a misdemeanor campaign finance violation that prosecutors say was part of a larger scheme to siphon off votes from a Democrat in a state senate race. Following the verdict, a judge in...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Report accuses OCPS administrators of not reporting incidents

Grand jury findings that prompted Governor Ron DeSantis to suspend four school board members in Broward County, also include concerns about incidents within Orange County Public Schools. The report cites incidents at schools in the Apopka area involving a sexual assault between students, a sexual assault on a student by a teacher, and students attacking school resource officers.
APOPKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy