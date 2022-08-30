BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday is the last day to apply for the first phase of emergency rental assistance in Brevard County. The first phase of the Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA1) will stop accepting applications as of Wednesday. The county said its Housing and Human Services department will use the month of September to finish processing applications before a second round of funding will become available in October.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO