Osceola County getting more than $50M in federal money for NeoCITY development
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County is receiving a huge influx of money from the federal government after it was awarded a grant to help with semiconductor production at the planned NeoCITY development. The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded $50.8 million to the Building Central Florida’s Semiconductor Cluster...
Osceola County leaders to dedicate new funding toward development of NeoCity
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded Osceola County $50.8 million as one of 21 recipients of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. On Friday, Osceola County leaders discussed updates on NeoCity. Osceola County has plans of bringing new innovations and technological...
Parents react after Orange County Public Schools accused of underreporting safety incidents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Apopka parents are standing behind Orange County Public Schools after the district came under fire for violating state laws concerning school safety, according to the Florida Department of Education. A letter sent Monday by the department is calling for an in-person meeting sometime next week...
Orange County getting electric buses
Florida is expanding its purchase of electric transit and school buses statewide through funding made available from a national 2016-era EPA Volkswagen settlement. Of the state’s $166 million allotment, more than $68 million was awarded to 13 counties to purchase electric transit buses. More than $57 million was awarded to purchase 218 electric school buses in seven counties.
Orange County votes to extend emergency rental assistance program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners have voted to extend the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program was scheduled to close on Sept. 30. But now, more money will become available through Emergency Rental Assistance 2. That program is scheduled to begin Oct. 1. For the...
Billion-dollar, mixed-use resort in the works in Osceola County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Activity is ramping up on a billion-dollar, mixed-use resort project in northwest Osceola County near Disney. Site-clearing and pre-construction work is ongoing for the $1...
Osceola Health Officials Issue Blue-Green Algae Bloom Alert for Fish Lake in Osceola County
The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Fish Lake, near Sexton Park in Osceola County. This is in response to a water sample taken on 8/29/2022. The public should exercise caution in and around Fish Lake.
Application window closing for Brevard County emergency rental assistance
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday is the last day to apply for the first phase of emergency rental assistance in Brevard County. The first phase of the Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA1) will stop accepting applications as of Wednesday. The county said its Housing and Human Services department will use the month of September to finish processing applications before a second round of funding will become available in October.
Orange Public Schools to meet with state over school safety concerns
ORLANDO, Fla. – The superintendent for Orange County Public Schools is expected to meet next week with Florida Department of Education officials over concerns from a statewide grand jury that the district may have underreported incidents to the state. The director of the Office of Safe Schools sent a...
News 6 helps paralyzed woman get working hospital bed after yearlong fight
APOPKA, Fla. – Alma Fletcher turned to News 6 and Make Ends Meet for help securing a working electric hospital bed for her 25-year-old paralyzed daughter, when she had already been waiting for Medicaid assistance for more than a year. “It doesn’t mean anything to them,” she said. “No...
Pam Gould Provides Free Medical Services to the Uninsured
For over 30 years, Pam Gould has created community partnerships and programs to improve daily life for Central Floridians. As CEO of Shepherd’s Hope, she is powering the non-profit’s impact, providing free life-saving medical services to uninsured and under-insured individuals and families in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. In 2021, through Shepherd’s Hope, $17 million of healthcare services were provided to individuals in the healthcare crisis.
Polk County teacher says typo may cost her homeowner assistance funds
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Dwann Davis admits a one-letter typo on her email address created a one-in-a-million mistake that could leave her without funds from the homeowner assistance fund, or HAF, for up to 6 months. “When I registered, I hit a V instead of a C for cloud,”...
Seminole County GOP head, ex-Longwood mayor Ben Paris found guilty in ghost candidate scheme
Seminole County GOP Chair Ben Paris was found guilty for his part in a scheme to run a progressive ghost candidate to siphon votes from a Democratic candidates in a 2020 state Senate race. Paris enlisted the help of political novice Jestine Iannotti, painting her platform as that of a progressive independent. Iannotti did zero campaigning, but ads placed by GOP operatives placed her campaign to the left of all competition in a bid to siphon off votes from Democrats.
FAA: 1 dead, another injured after wind gust flips plane over at Orlando airport
ORLANDO — Authorities in Florida believe severe weather may have played a part in a fatal airplane crash Thursday at an Orlando airport. According to its preliminary accident and incident data, the Federal Aviation Administration said two people were onboard the Diamond DA42 Twin Star as it was taxing for departure when the plane flipped over due to a wind gust.
As housing costs rise, HUD increases its estimate for Orlando’s Fair Market Rent by 14%
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is increasing by nearly 14% the amount of monthly rent and utilities it will subsidize for Orlando families with its housing choice vouchers. HUD’s Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the Orlando area will increase to $1,616 beginning next month....
Local GOP chair found guilty in vote-siphoning scheme
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A local Republican Party chairman in central Florida was found guilty Thursday of a misdemeanor campaign finance violation that prosecutors say was part of a larger scheme to siphon off votes from a Democrat in a state senate race. Following the verdict, a judge in...
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
Report accuses OCPS administrators of not reporting incidents
Grand jury findings that prompted Governor Ron DeSantis to suspend four school board members in Broward County, also include concerns about incidents within Orange County Public Schools. The report cites incidents at schools in the Apopka area involving a sexual assault between students, a sexual assault on a student by a teacher, and students attacking school resource officers.
Orlando police union calls for higher pay for officers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers say the city’s proposed salary increase doesn’t reflect the work officers do. There are now 62 sworn officer vacancies within the department, which comes out to about 7% of the department’s staff. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
