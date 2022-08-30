Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Teach for America Indy reaches 15, continues work fighting education inequity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are about 2,200 teacher openings in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Education. Just like other places, Indiana is experiencing teacher shortages. Teach for America representatives say they are taking aim at not only increasing teacher numbers, but the diversity we see in the classroom.
WISH-TV
Common prescription steroid disrupts brain function, new study finds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study, a common prescription steroid used to treat multiple conditions may disrupt brain function. The powerful drugs are called glucocorticoids. They are used to fight inflammation caused by autoimmune diseases and asthma. Scientists in the U.K. looked at 779 brain scans of...
IACS takes in 28 dogs from 1 home, adding to overcrowding
While the 28 dogs taken in Friday are not currently available for adoption, the shelter has many other dogs who are and is asking the community's help.
Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.” The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Carmel Police Department searching for missing mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing mother and daughter. Police are searching for Christina Tinson, 37 and her daughter Kindell Phillips, 13. According to police, Tinson was last seen driving her red 2011 GMC Terrain with an Indiana...
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home Agency
Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care, LLC - Founder & Owner| Image Credit: Provided by Karla Nowlin | Photo of Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care Owner. Angels of Hope Home Agency, LLC, located on the west side of Indianapolis, is owned and operated by Karla Nowlin, a service that provides in-home care to seniors, the disabled, and shut-ins.
WISH-TV
Scientists find no association between statins and pain, urge patients to continue taking pills
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Strong new evidence has emerged questioning the association between cholesterol lowering drugs and muscle pain, stiffness, and weakness. Previous research shows the medications–known as statins–are linked to the common symptoms. As a result, many patients stop taking their pills. A groundbreaking new study shows...
Victim of gun violence in Indianapolis speaks out about his injuries, hoping to bring awareness
INDIANAPOLIS — Gun violence isn't just affecting one area of Indianapolis, it has reached all corners of the city, impacting people of all ages. Muhammad Elamin, 60, is still healing after being shot this past April. He hopes sharing his experience helps stop the senseless violence. “I pray and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IU Health already seeing impact ahead of Sept. 15 abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — With just two weeks until Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect, the state’s largest healthcare system is already seeing an impact while preparing for what this will mean for their hospitals. The new law which takes effect September 15 bans most abortions with exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother or […]
Connersville parents charged with battery, neglect after hospital staff confirmed 2-month-old had broken ribs and skull fracture
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A married couple in Connersville has been formally charged with battery and neglect of a dependent, accused of leaving their 2-month-old-child with at least five broken ribs, a broken arm, and a fractured skull. Connersville police were contacted after Brittany and Michael Mengedoht brought their infant to the Reid Health emergency room […]
wfyi.org
In effort to prevent overdose deaths, nonprofit installs 14 NaloxBoxes in Johnson County
To address opioid overdoses in the community, Johnson County nonprofit Upstream Prevention installed 14 NaloxBoxes in government buildings and a church over the summer. Upstream Prevention’s executive director Kathleen Ratcliff said there were 62 overdose deaths in Johnson County in 2020, more than a 100 percent increase from the year before.
WISH-TV
‘Walk & Talk’ tour guides visitors through ‘BUTTER 2’ art fair
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– As part of the second annual “BUTTER” Fine Art Fair, organizers, GangGang is giving visitors a chance to get educated. While more than 50 black visual artists from Indiana and across the country will have their talent on display, “BUTTER 2” is also highlighting the history that looms in the very space of the celebration of black art and culture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fishers police issue warning about rainbow fentanyl
FISHERS, Ind. — A warning is going out from local police about a deadly new form of fentanyl. The Fishers Police Department is warning the public about rainbow fentanyl, which is sold in multiple forms including pills, powder, and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk. Police say the brightly colored blocks are a new tactic to […]
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
wdrb.com
Kayaker with terminal cancer preps for 66-mile journey down Indiana river to help others
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- The open water. The chorus of insects. The serenity at Lake Stanfield has always helped Toby Stigdon find his peace. "I love the outdoors," he said. That's been more important in the past year than ever before. "I woke up one morning, and I couldn't turn...
WLWT 5
Police cancel Amber Alert for 9-year-old Indiana girl
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old Indiana girl. The alert was cancelled Thursday afternoon just after 3 p.m. No further information was confirmed at this time. The child is described as being 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has...
WISH-TV
Docs: Fishers man shot gun after fight with father over probation appointment
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old Fishers man who was on probation for a juvenile robbery case involving a gun faces new charges after being accused of firing a gun at his father following an argument over a probation appointment. Darion Murray faces charges for criminal recklessness, intimidation and...
Indiana court sides with diocese after teacher fired for being in same-sex marriage
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that religious freedom rights protect the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis from being sued by a teacher who was fired from his job at a Catholic high school for being in a same-sex marriage. Joshua Payne-Elliott argued in his lawsuit that archdiocese leaders wrongfully forced his firing in […]
WISH-TV
Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
‘We're prepared': IU Health on implementing new abortion law
With two weeks until Indiana’s new abortion law takes effect, leaders of the state’s largest health system said it is prepared.
Comments / 0