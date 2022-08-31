ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Unger receives additional training in death investigations

STANTON, Neb. -- A long-serving northeast Nebraska sheriff is adding an additional certification to his resume. Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger announced Friday that he has completed a three-day advanced training for coroners and death investigations. The training conference was held in Collinsville, Ill., presented by the Illinois Coroners and...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two women arrested in separate NSP pursuits Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two people are in custody after separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred in northeast Nebraska early Thursday morning. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were alerted to a pursuit in Cedar County. According to a release issued by the NSP, the Cedar County Sheriff's Office began pursuing a Sioux City woman at approximately 6:45 a.m.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man convicted of meth charge in Madison County goes missing from CCC-L

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man convicted of drug charges in Madison County has gone missing from a Lincoln prison facility. Authorities have been notified about a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community today and failed to return to the facility, according to a press release issued by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
Norfolk, NE
Crime & Safety
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Local
Nebraska Accidents
City
Norfolk, NE
Norfolk, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
WOWT

Final suspect in Nebraska illegal abortion case appears in court

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The final suspect in a bizarre abortion case in northeast Nebraska appeared in court Friday. The case is of a then 17-year-old girl allegedly conspiring with her mother to get pills to abort a 29-week-old fetus in Norfolk. Jessica Burgess is the mother of the...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested for alleged third-offense DUI

NORFOLK, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after being arrested for an alleged third-offense DUI. On Saturday at 3:00 a.m., Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reportedly speeding in the 800 block of S. 13th Street. According to the responding officer,...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Newman Grove farmer sentenced to probation for false federal insurance statements

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska farmer was sentenced in federal court Friday for profiting off of incorrect information related to federal crop insurance. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said that 48-year-old Ross Nelson of Newman Grove was sentenced to four years' probation for making false statements. Russell said Nelson's...
NEWMAN GROVE, NE
Person
North West
News Channel Nebraska

Mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile virus in Madison County

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A public health district in northeast Nebraska announced Friday that a mosquito pool has tested positive for West Nile virus. The infected mosquito pool was collected from a trap in Madison County which was collected on August 23rd as part of the department’s ongoing mosquito surveillance efforts, according to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three nationally known store brands coming to Sunset Plaza Mall

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mall will be adding three nationally known store brands to its mall in the near future. Managers at Sunset Plaza Mall confirmed the news to News Channel Nebraska on Thursday morning. They said they couldn't release any other details or publicly identify the stores...
NORFOLK, NE
KCAU 9 News

Severe Weather for August 31, 2022

(KCAU) — Siouxland may see the possibility of some severe weather. [6:21 p.m.] the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cedar County has been downgraded to special weather statement. [6:13 p.m.] A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for: Cedar County According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located three miles north of Belden, […]
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Aquaventure hosts doggie pool party, gathers donations for animal shelter

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Aquaventure went to the dogs this week. On Monday, Aquaventure Water Park hosted its first ever Dog Days, and end-of-summer swim for dogs. With over 110 dogs and 300 people in attendance, organizers said they considered the event a success. Admission and donations were taken at the...
NORFOLK, NE
#Traffic Accident#Prospect Avenue#Norfolk Fire Rescue
norfolkneradio.com

Woman Accused Of Possession Of Controlled Substance

A 24 year old Norfolk woman is facing drug charges after an incident around 7:30 Sunday evening in the 700 block of Linden Lane. Norfolk Police were called to recover possible drugs. When they arrived, they spoke to an individual who stated that a medication pill was found in Alexandria Jacobsen’s purse. There was also a straw that had burnt residue on it.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Southwest powers through Columbus

Slow and steady wins the race, and that was the case on Thursday night in Columbus, where the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks defeated the Discoverers 29-7. Both offenses were grinding out the clock and moving the ball efficiently in the first half, but it was Lincoln Southwest's Collin Fritton who evaded the defense and sprinted for a 19 yard touchdown on the opening drive.
COLUMBUS, NE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
News Channel Nebraska

Valverde's 5 TDs Power Pierce Past Scotus

COLUMBUS - Keenan Valverde scored 5 touchdowns, 4 before halftime, as the Pierce Bluejays dominated Scotus Central Catholic 45-7 Friday night. The Jays cashed in four of the first five drives for TDs, and the Pierce defense kept the Shamrocks from crossing midfield until the 3rd quarter. When Scotus finally had a chance to dent the scoreboard in the 3rd, a Bluejay goal-line stand proved to be the backbreaker.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

After drop to 8-man, Crofton excited for long-awaited Bloomfield matchup

CROFTON, Neb. -- It’s been a long time since Crofton took on Bloomfield in high school football, but the two schools will finally meet again on Friday. The Warriors said they are feeling good after a solid first victory since moving to eight-man football against Summerland. Their head coach,...
CROFTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska farm battles worker shortage by hiring Ukrainians from war-torn region

NORFOLK, Neb. -- As the U.S. continues to fight through worker shortages, the agricultural industry still finds itself struggling to stay fully staffed. The H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers Program provides opportunities to international workers, and its service is now connecting Ukraine with a northeast Nebraska farm. Wolff Farms in Madison...
MADISON COUNTY, NE

