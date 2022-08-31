Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Unger receives additional training in death investigations
STANTON, Neb. -- A long-serving northeast Nebraska sheriff is adding an additional certification to his resume. Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger announced Friday that he has completed a three-day advanced training for coroners and death investigations. The training conference was held in Collinsville, Ill., presented by the Illinois Coroners and...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol: Woman steals pickup, drives through cornfield, hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested in separate pursuits Thursday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Thursday morning around 6:45 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in the middle of a pursuit. A woman had allegedly escaped from custody and stole a pickup truck. A...
News Channel Nebraska
Two women arrested in separate NSP pursuits Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two people are in custody after separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred in northeast Nebraska early Thursday morning. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were alerted to a pursuit in Cedar County. According to a release issued by the NSP, the Cedar County Sheriff's Office began pursuing a Sioux City woman at approximately 6:45 a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Man convicted of meth charge in Madison County goes missing from CCC-L
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man convicted of drug charges in Madison County has gone missing from a Lincoln prison facility. Authorities have been notified about a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community today and failed to return to the facility, according to a press release issued by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
WOWT
Final suspect in Nebraska illegal abortion case appears in court
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The final suspect in a bizarre abortion case in northeast Nebraska appeared in court Friday. The case is of a then 17-year-old girl allegedly conspiring with her mother to get pills to abort a 29-week-old fetus in Norfolk. Jessica Burgess is the mother of the...
1011now.com
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for alleged third-offense DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after being arrested for an alleged third-offense DUI. On Saturday at 3:00 a.m., Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reportedly speeding in the 800 block of S. 13th Street. According to the responding officer,...
News Channel Nebraska
Newman Grove farmer sentenced to probation for false federal insurance statements
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska farmer was sentenced in federal court Friday for profiting off of incorrect information related to federal crop insurance. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said that 48-year-old Ross Nelson of Newman Grove was sentenced to four years' probation for making false statements. Russell said Nelson's...
News Channel Nebraska
Mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile virus in Madison County
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A public health district in northeast Nebraska announced Friday that a mosquito pool has tested positive for West Nile virus. The infected mosquito pool was collected from a trap in Madison County which was collected on August 23rd as part of the department’s ongoing mosquito surveillance efforts, according to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
News Channel Nebraska
Three nationally known store brands coming to Sunset Plaza Mall
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mall will be adding three nationally known store brands to its mall in the near future. Managers at Sunset Plaza Mall confirmed the news to News Channel Nebraska on Thursday morning. They said they couldn't release any other details or publicly identify the stores...
Severe Weather for August 31, 2022
(KCAU) — Siouxland may see the possibility of some severe weather. [6:21 p.m.] the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cedar County has been downgraded to special weather statement. [6:13 p.m.] A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for: Cedar County According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located three miles north of Belden, […]
News Channel Nebraska
Aquaventure hosts doggie pool party, gathers donations for animal shelter
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Aquaventure went to the dogs this week. On Monday, Aquaventure Water Park hosted its first ever Dog Days, and end-of-summer swim for dogs. With over 110 dogs and 300 people in attendance, organizers said they considered the event a success. Admission and donations were taken at the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million restitution in crop insurance case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska man was sentenced on Friday for making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove must pay restitution of $1 million and a fine of $30,000. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to...
klkntv.com
Drought drying up the Platte, could affect Lincoln’s future water supply
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As you look west, the sights are grim through the lens of those in eastern Nebraska. Dry land has replaced the flowing waters of the Platte River from central Nebraska to Columbus. Irrigation this summer has depleted most of the reservoirs in the areas of...
norfolkneradio.com
Woman Accused Of Possession Of Controlled Substance
A 24 year old Norfolk woman is facing drug charges after an incident around 7:30 Sunday evening in the 700 block of Linden Lane. Norfolk Police were called to recover possible drugs. When they arrived, they spoke to an individual who stated that a medication pill was found in Alexandria Jacobsen’s purse. There was also a straw that had burnt residue on it.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Southwest powers through Columbus
Slow and steady wins the race, and that was the case on Thursday night in Columbus, where the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks defeated the Discoverers 29-7. Both offenses were grinding out the clock and moving the ball efficiently in the first half, but it was Lincoln Southwest's Collin Fritton who evaded the defense and sprinted for a 19 yard touchdown on the opening drive.
News Channel Nebraska
Valverde's 5 TDs Power Pierce Past Scotus
COLUMBUS - Keenan Valverde scored 5 touchdowns, 4 before halftime, as the Pierce Bluejays dominated Scotus Central Catholic 45-7 Friday night. The Jays cashed in four of the first five drives for TDs, and the Pierce defense kept the Shamrocks from crossing midfield until the 3rd quarter. When Scotus finally had a chance to dent the scoreboard in the 3rd, a Bluejay goal-line stand proved to be the backbreaker.
News Channel Nebraska
After drop to 8-man, Crofton excited for long-awaited Bloomfield matchup
CROFTON, Neb. -- It’s been a long time since Crofton took on Bloomfield in high school football, but the two schools will finally meet again on Friday. The Warriors said they are feeling good after a solid first victory since moving to eight-man football against Summerland. Their head coach,...
News Channel Nebraska
Bloomfield coach recalls last meeting between Bees and Crofton as teams renew rivalry
BLOOMFIELD, Neb.-- 1999. That’s the last time Bloomfield took on Crofton in high school football. The head coach for Bloomfield, Matt Kuchar, was a part of the two teams competing back in his playing days. “It’s an old rivalry game,” he said. “I don't know if these guys understand...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska farm battles worker shortage by hiring Ukrainians from war-torn region
NORFOLK, Neb. -- As the U.S. continues to fight through worker shortages, the agricultural industry still finds itself struggling to stay fully staffed. The H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers Program provides opportunities to international workers, and its service is now connecting Ukraine with a northeast Nebraska farm. Wolff Farms in Madison...
