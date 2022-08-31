Slow and steady wins the race, and that was the case on Thursday night in Columbus, where the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks defeated the Discoverers 29-7. Both offenses were grinding out the clock and moving the ball efficiently in the first half, but it was Lincoln Southwest's Collin Fritton who evaded the defense and sprinted for a 19 yard touchdown on the opening drive.

