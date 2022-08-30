ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Eskamani Calls out DeSantis After Local GOP Official's Guilty Verdict

Election Integrity in Florida is making headlines once again, but the accusation isn’t being directed at Democrats. Seminole County GOP Chairman Ben Paris has been found guilty of a misdemeanor charge. The “ghost candidate” trial has reached a verdict, and now Democratic lawmakers are calling for Florida Governor Ron...
Rubio Touts Law Enforcement Support in new ad

Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) has released a new campaign advertisement, touting his support within the law enforcement community. Highlighting his endorsements from a bipartisan group of Florida sheriffs and the families of law enforcement officers, the advertisement argues that there's nobody "better than Senator Rubio.”. Florida Rep. Val Demings...
