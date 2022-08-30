Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
treasurecoast.com
PSL Police looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes
PSL Police looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police are looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes. Here is the info. Do you recognize these two suspects? They stole $3355 worth of electrical wire from...
Road-rage incident leaves driver with bullet in neck, West Palm woman, 21, facing charges
WEST PALM BEACH — As gunfire shattered the driver's window of her gray Toyota Camry, a 44-year-old Acreage woman glanced into a mirror and saw a "hole" in her neck, according to a report from city police. A red Nissan sped west on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, near Interstate 95, and the wounded...
Thieves targeting Palm Beach Gardens shoppers
Shoppers in Palm Beach Gardens are advised to beware of thieves snatching purses and wallets at area stores.
cw34.com
'What's with all the weapons?' Video shows arrest of hoax bomb suspect in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police released body camera video of the arrest of a man on hoax bomb and weapons charges in Port St. Lucie. "What's with all the weapons?" asked officers of the suspect, 21-year-old Johann Robey. Police said Robey crashed into a yard along SE Prineville Street in his white Scion. The 911 caller told police the driver was unresponsive. But when police rolled by to investigate, the driver tried to leave.
click orlando
VIDEO: Man attacks, robs mother with 3 children at South Florida grocery store, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man punched and robbed a woman walking into a South Florida grocery store with her three young children, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from Aug. 23 that showed the woman walking through the parking lot with her children and the man walking toward the Fort Lauderdale store while appearing to be talking on the phone.
Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach
A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. This victim is expected to survive.
CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED
Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
mycbs4.com
Caught on camera: Florida police officer dragged from car during traffic stop
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPEC) — A police officer in Florida said he was dragged nearly 15 feet by a car during a routine traffic stop on Saturday morning. Dashcam video shows the moments leading up to the incident. The officer, who was not identified but works for the...
foxsports640.com
Woman arrested in connection to West Palm Beach road-rage shooting
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– Authorities arrested a 21-year-old woman Wednesday in connection with a road-rage incident that took place Sunday. Brien Golden of West Palm Beach allegedly opened fire at…
Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying
David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritans, deputy help mother after car auto-locks with boy inside at Deerfield Beach gas station
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans and a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy came to the rescue after a mother realized she had accidentally locked her young son in her car at a gas station in Deerfield Beach. A quick trip to the 7-Eleven on Southwest 10th Street on...
cw34.com
Armed robbery suspect followed victim from Hard Rock Casino, police say
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery in Boca Raton. Investigators said Kwame Moorer followed the victims home from the Hard Rock Casino before robbing them at gunpoint outside their home on Banyan Road. The witnesses told police Moorer fired one shot in their direction before taking off in a dark SUV.
850wftl.com
Heavy delays on I-95 following multi-vehicle crash
WEST PALM BEACH, FL– — A multi-vehicle accident is causing heavy delays on I-95 in West Palm Beach. The incident occurred just after 1:30 p.m. near the Southern Boulevard exit. Witnesses say a 22-year-old woman driving a Honda Accord was seen driving recklessly as she traveled northbound in...
3-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-95 north in West Palm Beach
A crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 95 northbound in West Palm Beach is causing major traffic headaches Friday afternoon.
NBC Miami
Firing Gun Into Ground Lands Lauderdale Lakes Man in Jail: BSO
A 19-year-old man didn’t try to hide the gun he wasn’t supposed to have even when Broward Sheriff’s deputies said they answered reports of gunfire in Lauderdale Lakes. Dontavtous Edwin Brice is accused of firing a shot into the ground about 1 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex.
foxsports640.com
Man robs mother at grocery store in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL– Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a mother and her children at gunpoint. The incident occurred at a grocery store on Aug. 23, around 4…
Click10.com
Woman arrested on attempted murder charge in South Florida road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a 21-year-old woman Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle after a road rage shooting that critically injured a South Florida woman Sunday morning. West Palm Beach police tweeted a photo of Brien Golden in custody Wednesday.
margatetalk.com
Margate Police Plan to Install 14 License Plate Surveillance Cameras Throughout City
Margate Police plan to purchase an array of high-tech license plate surveillance cameras that “see like a detective” and install them in high-traffic areas throughout the city. According to city documents, the 14 stationary cameras, plus two mobile cameras, would cost $48,400 to purchase and $43,500 a year...
Deputies arrest Port St. Lucie man for selling opioids
After responding to about 200 overdose calls this year, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man accused of selling opioids.
