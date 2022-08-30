As expected, and with the approaching intense heat wave expected for California during this long Labor Day weekend, the state’s Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Saturday. It is the fourth consecutive day that a Flex Alert — a statewide call for voluntary electricity conservation, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. — has been issued by the California Independent System Operator as high heat and heightened demand for electricity continues across the state.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO