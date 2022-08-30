Read full article on original website
piedmontexedra.com
LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food
One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
piedmontexedra.com
Diablo Canyon: Nuke plant a step closer to staying open longer
Diablo Canyon, California’s last nuclear power plant, moved a step closer today to remain open past its scheduled 2025 closure date. State lawmakers approved SB 846, which would keep the plant open for five more years, until 2030, and give its operator, Pacific Gas & Electric, a $1.4 billion loan to do so.
piedmontexedra.com
Record heat prompts calls for power conservation
As expected, and with the approaching intense heat wave expected for California during this long Labor Day weekend, the state’s Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Saturday. It is the fourth consecutive day that a Flex Alert — a statewide call for voluntary electricity conservation, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. — has been issued by the California Independent System Operator as high heat and heightened demand for electricity continues across the state.
