Where, when Bay Area residents can get updated COVID-19 boosters
Here’s an updating list of Bay Area public health departments that have announced how they will distribute the omicron-specific booster shots: Moderna’s, which is available to all adults, and Pfizer’s, for everyone who is at least 12 years old.
Help Wanted: Bay Area school district asks parents if teachers can move in amid soaring rents
Most teachers struggle to make ends meet and with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, so one school district is asking parents for help by renting out extra rooms.
Paradise Post
Here’s how to get the new COVID-19 booster in the Bay Area
Shipments of the modified COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer are already arriving at pharmacies and county health facilities throughout the Bay Area. Santa Clara County’s Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Friday everyone above the age of 12 who has received the first two doses of the vaccine should sign up for the new booster that has been reformulated to better protect against the current strains of virus. You’ll have to wait at least two months since your last shot.
Gun violence costs this South Bay community billions, according to study
A new study from Santa Clara County Department of Public Health says that the cost of gun violence across the county was $1.2 billion annually from 2016-2020, and the county says that number is growing.
NBC Bay Area
Exclusive: Death of Another Atria Senior Living Resident After ‘Something They Ingested'
A second elderly resident living in a Bay Area Atria senior living facility has died after reportedly ingesting a substance. This latest case confirmed by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit is out of Atria Walnut Creek. The resident there passed away Wednesday, nine days after the facility said the Walnut Creek resident "appeared to suffer a negative reaction to something they ingested."
marinmagazine.com
Private School Guide Highlights: 2022’s Best Schools
Here’s some ideas on where to send your kids. Integrity. Kindness. Service. Brandeis Marin is recognized as a forward-thinking center of educational innovation and celebrated for providing a project-based education infused with joy, spiritual exploration, and self-discovery. Students arrive as curious youngsters hungry for knowledge and graduate as critical thinkers and problem solvers. By cultivating academic excellence in a community that brings to life progressive Jewish values, we inspire open.
Press Banner
Boulder Creek-Based Waste Hauler Kicked Out of County
A Boulder Creek trash and recycling collector that hadn’t been paying the money it owed the County of Santa Cruz—or keeping up with regulations—has lost the right to work in Santa Cruz County. The owner of Kunz Valley Trash, 66-year-old Jack Kunz, says he’ll now be forced...
Why San Francisco likely won't come close to 106 record high in California heat wave
"This is not as strong of an event as 2017 was."
fox29.com
San Jose seafood restaurant owner charged with bilking $3.5M from COVID relief funds
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A federal grand jury has indicted a San Jose restaurant owner with bilking $3.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and spending it to refinance his home, buy a Lexus and use at a casino, charging documents indicate. David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi...
What San Jose should know about the new COVID vaccine
The new omicron variant booster shot may be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19. Until now, the current vaccine and boosters did not target omicron. The new booster shot is designed to be effective against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The formula combines half of the original vaccine with protections that target the omicron subvariants. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is authorizing the new shot this week, with availability as soon as next week.
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
eastcountytoday.net
$4 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in Antioch
An operation by the California Department of Cannabis Control Wednesday resulted in the seizure of nearly $4 million worth of cannabis in the City of Antioch. On August 31, DCC’s Law Enforcement Division (LED), with assistance of the Antioch Police Department, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Antioch City Code Enforcement, served eight search warrants on unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation’s in the city of Antioch located in residential homes.
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Couple Overpaid City of San Jose for Trash Pickup for Years, You Too?
Weekly ups and downs banged up Dena and Joe Priolo’s old trash bin. So they recently called the City of San Jose. The tech who dropped off the can also dropped a bomb: “He goes, ‘well, you’ve got a 32 gallon can, but you’re paying for a 64 gallon can,’” Dena Priolo recalled.
hoodline.com
Huge indoor Vietnamese market could move into former Sears location in San Jose
San Jose is expected to get a massive new Vietnamese market that is unlike anything the Bay Area has ever seen. The idea is being proposed for the former Sears department store building at the Eastridge Mall in East San Jose. The complex is expected to include a series of food courts and booths, a banquet area, a play area for kids, common areas for adults, and a performing arts area that would feature entertainment and concerts.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 84 in Alameda County
A fatal car crash recently occurred on SR-84 near Newark in Alameda County, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m. on eastbound State Route 84 in the vicinity of the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
Bay Area university loses top ranking on Forbes' best colleges list
This year, Forbes' methodology for ranking schools focused on the return on investment.
milpitasbeat.com
Two Milpitas Unified school board members file police reports against Michael Tsai over “harassing messages”
At last Tuesday’s Milpitas Unified School District (MUSD) School Board meeting, the board revisited AB361, a California law passed in 2021 that governs how local public agencies use teleconferencing. Passed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the law allows public officials to attend meetings remotely during a proclaimed “state of...
knbr.com
Mayor calls police after heated meeting regarding 49ers, Santa Clara
The battle between the 49ers and Santa Clara has reached a conclusion of sorts, but it was apparently preceded by a massive blowup that led to the police being called. According to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle, a closed session involving Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor and the city council got heated during a discussion surrounding lawsuits between the city and the 49ers organization.
