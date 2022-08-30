ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Paradise Post

Here’s how to get the new COVID-19 booster in the Bay Area

Shipments of the modified COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer are already arriving at pharmacies and county health facilities throughout the Bay Area. Santa Clara County’s Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Friday everyone above the age of 12 who has received the first two doses of the vaccine should sign up for the new booster that has been reformulated to better protect against the current strains of virus. You’ll have to wait at least two months since your last shot.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda County, CA
Government
County
Alameda County, CA
Local
California Health
City
Piedmont, CA
Alameda County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
NBC Bay Area

Exclusive: Death of Another Atria Senior Living Resident After ‘Something They Ingested'

A second elderly resident living in a Bay Area Atria senior living facility has died after reportedly ingesting a substance. This latest case confirmed by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit is out of Atria Walnut Creek. The resident there passed away Wednesday, nine days after the facility said the Walnut Creek resident "appeared to suffer a negative reaction to something they ingested."
WALNUT CREEK, CA
marinmagazine.com

Private School Guide Highlights: 2022’s Best Schools

Here’s some ideas on where to send your kids. Integrity. Kindness. Service. Brandeis Marin is recognized as a forward-thinking center of educational innovation and celebrated for providing a project-based education infused with joy, spiritual exploration, and self-discovery. Students arrive as curious youngsters hungry for knowledge and graduate as critical thinkers and problem solvers. By cultivating academic excellence in a community that brings to life progressive Jewish values, we inspire open.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Press Banner

Boulder Creek-Based Waste Hauler Kicked Out of County

A Boulder Creek trash and recycling collector that hadn’t been paying the money it owed the County of Santa Cruz—or keeping up with regulations—has lost the right to work in Santa Cruz County. The owner of Kunz Valley Trash, 66-year-old Jack Kunz, says he’ll now be forced...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Berkeley#Thanksgiving#General Health#Linus Covid#Pusd#The School Board
San José Spotlight

What San Jose should know about the new COVID vaccine

The new omicron variant booster shot may be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19. Until now, the current vaccine and boosters did not target omicron. The new booster shot is designed to be effective against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The formula combines half of the original vaccine with protections that target the omicron subvariants. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is authorizing the new shot this week, with availability as soon as next week.
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

$4 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in Antioch

An operation by the California Department of Cannabis Control Wednesday resulted in the seizure of nearly $4 million worth of cannabis in the City of Antioch. On August 31, DCC’s Law Enforcement Division (LED), with assistance of the Antioch Police Department, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Antioch City Code Enforcement, served eight search warrants on unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation’s in the city of Antioch located in residential homes.
ANTIOCH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
hoodline.com

Huge indoor Vietnamese market could move into former Sears location in San Jose

San Jose is expected to get a massive new Vietnamese market that is unlike anything the Bay Area has ever seen. The idea is being proposed for the former Sears department store building at the Eastridge Mall in East San Jose. The complex is expected to include a series of food courts and booths, a banquet area, a play area for kids, common areas for adults, and a performing arts area that would feature entertainment and concerts.
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 84 in Alameda County

A fatal car crash recently occurred on SR-84 near Newark in Alameda County, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m. on eastbound State Route 84 in the vicinity of the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
knbr.com

Mayor calls police after heated meeting regarding 49ers, Santa Clara

The battle between the 49ers and Santa Clara has reached a conclusion of sorts, but it was apparently preceded by a massive blowup that led to the police being called. According to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle, a closed session involving Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor and the city council got heated during a discussion surrounding lawsuits between the city and the 49ers organization.
SANTA CLARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy