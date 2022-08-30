Read full article on original website
The Biggest Surprise From The Cutting Room FloorChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th yearCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Amazon hub opens in Liberty
LIBERTY — Amazon continues to expand its footprint in the Kansas City metro area with the opening of the Liberty sorting location in the Liberty Commerce Center. The 500,000-square-foot facility in the eastern section of Liberty Commerce Center, located at 2299 S. Withers Road, is another hub to help route packages throughout the country. According to Brandon Smith, Liberty’s economic and business development manager, the facility opened with a starting crew Aug. 24.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022
One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
Cost of gas lower this holiday weekend, some KC drivers say prices still too high
Driving around Independence, FOX4 noticed several gas stations with prices almost a dollar cheaper than other holidays this year.
Katz cat grins again: KC icon returning to the streets — this time near Liberty Memorial
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by CityScene KC, an online news source focused on Greater Downtown Kansas City. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for the weekly CityScene KC email review. The Katz Drug Store sign, a one-time iconic streetscape fixture in Kansas City and beyond with its happy cat The post Katz cat grins again: KC icon returning to the streets — this time near Liberty Memorial appeared first on Startland News.
inkansascity.com
IN the Know: Businesses That Opened in Kansas City in August
We’re all about local at IN Kansas City, and we recognize the local business scene is constantly changing and evolving. This month, we’re launching IN the Know, an online column with the latest updates on what’s new around town. Whether you’re searching for a new restaurant to...
Kansas City Air Show returns Labor Day Weekend with USAF Thunderbirds
The Kansas City Air Show returns to New Century AirCenter once again, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the two-day event.
bluevalleypost.com
Big changes coming to Overland Crossing complex, including relocated Whole Foods
The Overland Crossing shopping center is set to undergo some major changes as Kansas City-based Legacy Development works to bring eight new tenants to the retail center near 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue. What’s happening: The developer plans to add four new buildings to increase density at the complex adjacent...
lawrencekstimes.com
Local family opens farm-restaurant for homegrown fine dining
The Burning Barrel, a new farm-restaurant and events space in Lecompton, makes supporting local farmers as easy as sitting down for dinner. Brian Strecker and Kristin Werner, the partners who co-own the property, host three-course fine dining experiences curated from their own fresh vegetables and animals. As guests enjoy an...
inkansascity.com
Seasonal Farm Dinners Worth the Drive
Seasonal farm dinners have been around for well over a decade in Kansas City, and their popularity has only increased with our ever-growing interest in knowing not only who is making our food, but who is growing it, too. Although we may be weary hearing the words “farm-to-table” in a restaurant environment, it is a term that still feels fitting when talking about an actual dinner prepared by a chef with ingredients fresh from the farm and served in a bucolic setting.
Plans for park covering I-670 in downtown KC enter next phase
Officials with the city of KCMO along with Port KC and the Downtown Council announced Friday a request for qualifications (RFQ) for a park being built downtown over Interstate 670 has been released.
2 dogs die in fully involved fire Saturday in KCMO
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the KCMO Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence plans to create temporary, city-run campsite behind Johnny’s Tavern for those experiencing homelessness
Two years since the City of Lawrence decided to allow camping on public property in the downtown area, the city is planning to create a temporary city-run campsite for those experiencing homelessness and relocate people to that area. The Lawrence City Commission will receive information about the plan as part...
missouribusinessalert.com
Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance
If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments dating to April 2020 and payments up to three months in the future, with a maximum of 12 months total in assistance.
Safety issues or union busting? Plaza Starbucks closure upsets staff, customers
Aug. 22 was supposed to be just another regular day for the employees of the Starbucks on Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza, one of the most popular in the region. As baristas were making drinks and taking orders, corporate managers came in around 3 p.m. and started ushering out customers and turning off mobile orders. […] The post Safety issues or union busting? Plaza Starbucks closure upsets staff, customers appeared first on The Beacon.
How to help monarch butterflies migrating through Kansas City
Experts encourage Kansas City residents to help monarch butterflies during their migrations by planting the native plants they need for food.
Inspectors cite beef processing facility in Lone Jack for mistreatment of cattle
Republic Foods, a meat processing plant in Lone Jack, Missouri, is working with federal inspectors after being cited twice since May for mistreatment of cattle.
Things to do in Kansas City during Labor Day weekend: Sept. 2-5
Here are 17 events going on this weekend — Sep. 2 through Sep. 5 — that are worth checking out in the Kansas City area.
kcparent.com
Kansas City's Halloween Guide
From Trick or Treat Events to Puppet Shows, Spooky Storytimes to Halloween Concerts, Mad Science Demonstrations to Living History Events... we have the scoop on Halloween in KC this year!. Tips:. Please keep in mind that some events may be canceled in the event of inclement weather, or other circumstances....
KCTV 5
Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a motorized shopping cart slightly impacted traffic in the Kansas City Northland early Friday morning. Authorities were on scene around 5 a.m. after someone with a motorized shopping cart had a medical incident while along the interstate. Southbound I-29 traffic was slightly impacted near Northwest 72nd Street, but there were no major delays.
