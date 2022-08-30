ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Amazon hub opens in Liberty

LIBERTY — Amazon continues to expand its footprint in the Kansas City metro area with the opening of the Liberty sorting location in the Liberty Commerce Center. The 500,000-square-foot facility in the eastern section of Liberty Commerce Center, located at 2299 S. Withers Road, is another hub to help route packages throughout the country. According to Brandon Smith, Liberty’s economic and business development manager, the facility opened with a starting crew Aug. 24.
LIBERTY, MO
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022

One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Katz cat grins again: KC icon returning to the streets — this time near Liberty Memorial

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by CityScene KC, an online news source focused on Greater Downtown Kansas City. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for the weekly CityScene KC email review. The Katz Drug Store sign, a one-time iconic streetscape fixture in Kansas City and beyond with its happy cat The post Katz cat grins again: KC icon returning to the streets — this time near Liberty Memorial appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

IN the Know: Businesses That Opened in Kansas City in August

We’re all about local at IN Kansas City, and we recognize the local business scene is constantly changing and evolving. This month, we’re launching IN the Know, an online column with the latest updates on what’s new around town. Whether you’re searching for a new restaurant to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Local family opens farm-restaurant for homegrown fine dining

The Burning Barrel, a new farm-restaurant and events space in Lecompton, makes supporting local farmers as easy as sitting down for dinner. Brian Strecker and Kristin Werner, the partners who co-own the property, host three-course fine dining experiences curated from their own fresh vegetables and animals. As guests enjoy an...
LECOMPTON, KS
inkansascity.com

Seasonal Farm Dinners Worth the Drive

Seasonal farm dinners have been around for well over a decade in Kansas City, and their popularity has only increased with our ever-growing interest in knowing not only who is making our food, but who is growing it, too. Although we may be weary hearing the words “farm-to-table” in a restaurant environment, it is a term that still feels fitting when talking about an actual dinner prepared by a chef with ingredients fresh from the farm and served in a bucolic setting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments dating to April 2020 and payments up to three months in the future, with a maximum of 12 months total in assistance.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Safety issues or union busting? Plaza Starbucks closure upsets staff, customers

Aug. 22 was supposed to be just another regular day for the employees of the Starbucks on Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza, one of the most popular in the region.  As baristas were making drinks and taking orders, corporate managers came in around 3 p.m. and started ushering out customers and turning off mobile orders. […] The post Safety issues or union busting? Plaza Starbucks closure upsets staff, customers appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcparent.com

Kansas City's Halloween Guide

From Trick or Treat Events to Puppet Shows, Spooky Storytimes to Halloween Concerts, Mad Science Demonstrations to Living History Events... we have the scoop on Halloween in KC this year!. Tips:. Please keep in mind that some events may be canceled in the event of inclement weather, or other circumstances....
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a motorized shopping cart slightly impacted traffic in the Kansas City Northland early Friday morning. Authorities were on scene around 5 a.m. after someone with a motorized shopping cart had a medical incident while along the interstate. Southbound I-29 traffic was slightly impacted near Northwest 72nd Street, but there were no major delays.
KANSAS CITY, MO

