CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
marketplace.org
Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents
In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
marketplace.org
The UK’s got a pound problem
There’s another problem to add to the list of issues piling up in the UK right now: The pound sterling took a dive. We’ll discuss the economic situation there and how it compares to what’s happening on this side of the pond. Plus, could Alaska’s voting system help our polarized politics? Then, we play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
U.K.・
marketplace.org
What the worst states to work in have in common, according to Oxfam America
Where’s the best state to live in, if you’re a worker? Oxfam America looked at everything from minimum and median wages, to paid leave, to support for unions. It ranked Oregon, California and Washington at the top. North Carolina, Mississippi and Georgia brought up the rear. So, why...
marketplace.org
What happens once federal funding to fight COVID ends?
The Food and Drug Administration approved updated COVID boosters Wednesday designed to protect against both the original strain of COVID and the newer, more predominant variants currently circulating — BA4 and BA5. Those bivalent boosters could be available starting next week. And, for now, they’ll be free to everyone....
marketplace.org
High inflation looks different, hits harder, in rural America
This wave of 40-year-high inflation feels different depending on where you live. It’s eating away at savings more quickly in rural parts of the country, where folks spend more on fuel, in particular, just to get to work, school and the grocery store. According to research from the University of Iowa, rising costs and slower-growing incomes cut small town households’ discretionary income by 38% in the last year, compared to a 17% drop for those in cities and suburbs.
marketplace.org
What is the difference between a president and a CEO?
This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
marketplace.org
Why Republican consumers are glum and Democrats upbeat
Consumer sentiment started to climb out of a deep, inflation-induced hole in August with a modest increase from July’s level, according to the University of Michigan’s survey. But digging into the weeds of the consumer sentiment data reveals significant variations among the groups surveyed, based on income, age,...
marketplace.org
More people looked for jobs in August, easing labor market pressures
The national labor force participation rate went up in August, and that’s exactly what the Federal Reserve wants to see. More people looking for jobs eases some of the inflationary pressure on wages without putting a dent in growth. The participation rate rose a healthy three-tenths of a percentage...
marketplace.org
Private payrolls grow less than expected
Our focus on jobs this week marches on. Tuesday we told you about the number of job openings in this economy. On Friday we’ll have the national jobs report from the Labor Department. On Wednesday it was the ADP private payroll report, yet another measure of how many jobs...
marketplace.org
Among the goals of Artemis I: launching the lunar economy
This week, NASA postponed a highly anticipated rocket launch after discovering an issue with one of the engines. It delayed a key stage of the space agency’s Artemis missions, which aim to eventually establish a long-term human presence on the moon’s surface and begin building a lunar economy. Part of that is extracting precious metals and minerals to bring back to Earth.
marketplace.org
U.S. restricting high-end chips to China
U.S. chip maker Nvidia revealed this week that the U.S. government said it could not export certain advanced computer chips to China without special permission. Nvidia said in two SEC filings that the new policy would put more than $400 million in sales at risk and that it will still be allowed to develop its chips in Hong Kong, but cannot sell them to China.
