This wave of 40-year-high inflation feels different depending on where you live. It’s eating away at savings more quickly in rural parts of the country, where folks spend more on fuel, in particular, just to get to work, school and the grocery store. According to research from the University of Iowa, rising costs and slower-growing incomes cut small town households’ discretionary income by 38% in the last year, compared to a 17% drop for those in cities and suburbs.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO