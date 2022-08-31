Read full article on original website
oberlinathletics.org
Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to Wellington 2 – 0
Wellington High School vs Oberlin Senior High School.
oberlinathletics.org
Boys Varsity Soccer beats Brookside 3 – 1
Oberlin Senior High School vs Brookside High School.
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 3 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. This post will be updated. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 35, Woodridge 27. Lorain at No. 24 Elyria, 1 p.m. St. Ignatius at Mount St. Joseph (Md.), 1 p.m. Naples First Baptist Academy (Fla.) at No. 4 Chardon,...
High school football 2022 Week 3 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Week 3 of Northeast Ohio football action is loaded with exciting matchups. After a lopsided victory in 2021, No. 3 Avon will again host No. 7 Glenville. Both programs are 2-0 after Avon held off Medina, 42-43, and Glenville came away with a 20-14 win at Olentangy Liberty. The junior running backs are a bright spot in this one, as Glenville’s D’Shawntae Jones ran for 230 yards in Week 2, compared to 291 from Avon’s Jakorion Caffey.
Week 3 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 3 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
No. 6 Mentor survives No. 15 Riverside as last-second field goal goes right
MENTOR, Ohio – Forty-six minutes of ugly football means nothing when you have two minutes of glory. That was Mentor’s night at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium on Friday as the Cardinals walked away with an improbable 7-6 victory. The Cardinals offense looked out of sorts, flustered and lost...
Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 3. No. 1 St. Edward (2-0) vs. Cherry Creek (Colo.) on Saturday.
Glenville makes big statement at Avon: Highlights, by the numbers
AVON, Ohio — For the third straight week, D’Shawntae Jones led Glenville in rushing. This time, however, he found himself in a showcase with another one of Ohio’s top running backs in the Class of 2024. Less than 24 hours after college coaches could contact high school football players, Jones added to his growing resume with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville’s 27-21 win at Avon.
No spectators allowed at Collinwood-East Cleveland football game
According to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, spectators won't be allowed to attend the game between Collinwood High School and East Cleveland Shaw High School.
Raising Cane's Set to Open in Avon This Year, Seven Hills in 2023
Raising Cane's is coming to your city, probably
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Guardians honor ‘heartbeat’ of team
CLEVELAND — It’s not a player one Ohio sports team is honoring for his lifetime achievement, but a fan. John Adams first brought his bass drum to a Cleveland Indians game on Aug. 24, 1973. Since then, he's attended more than 3,700 games, leading fan support with his...
Cleveland schools could have chosen a better namesake than Stephanie Tubbs Jones to replace slaveowner Patrick Henry on school façade: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I drove to the building the other day to see the change. I could have walked there, because I live blocks from the old Patrick Henry Junior High School, which I attended in my adolescence. Several generations of Glenville residents went there too, and memories of...
coolcleveland.com
King of Klobasa Will Be Crowned at Slovenian Sausage Fest
Wed 9/14 @ noon-8PM The partying out at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland goes on well into the fall. And one of the eagerly awaited events is the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, put on by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame. Sure, there’s sausage and music out...
St. Rocco’s Festival canceled; How to still get food
Saint Rocco Parish on Thursday announced they are not holding their annual Labor Day weekend festival and, this time, it's not because of COVID restrictions.
Car crashes into Solon business
A scary scene at a CVS in Solon when a car drove right into the building.
Cleveland Air show takes flight this weekend; here’s the schedule
The Cleveland Air Show returns Saturday for the tradition of flying the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend.
Lima News
Three Lima Senior football players suspended
LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area
Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.
Northeast Ohio Circle K locations offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas this afternoon
CLEVELAND — Looking for a reprieve at the gas pump before your Labor Day road trip this weekend? You're in luck!. Circle K locations throughout the Cleveland area will offer 40 cents off of their Circle K-branded fuel on Thursday, September 1 between 4 and 7 p.m. at participating locations.
