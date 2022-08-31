ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, OH

High school football 2022 Week 3 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Week 3 of Northeast Ohio football action is loaded with exciting matchups. After a lopsided victory in 2021, No. 3 Avon will again host No. 7 Glenville. Both programs are 2-0 after Avon held off Medina, 42-43, and Glenville came away with a 20-14 win at Olentangy Liberty. The junior running backs are a bright spot in this one, as Glenville’s D’Shawntae Jones ran for 230 yards in Week 2, compared to 291 from Avon’s Jakorion Caffey.
Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
Glenville makes big statement at Avon: Highlights, by the numbers

AVON, Ohio — For the third straight week, D’Shawntae Jones led Glenville in rushing. This time, however, he found himself in a showcase with another one of Ohio’s top running backs in the Class of 2024. Less than 24 hours after college coaches could contact high school football players, Jones added to his growing resume with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville’s 27-21 win at Avon.
Cleveland Guardians honor ‘heartbeat’ of team

CLEVELAND — It’s not a player one Ohio sports team is honoring for his lifetime achievement, but a fan. John Adams first brought his bass drum to a Cleveland Indians game on Aug. 24, 1973. Since then, he's attended more than 3,700 games, leading fan support with his...
King of Klobasa Will Be Crowned at Slovenian Sausage Fest

Wed 9/14 @ noon-8PM The partying out at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland goes on well into the fall. And one of the eagerly awaited events is the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, put on by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame. Sure, there’s sausage and music out...
Three Lima Senior football players suspended

LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area

Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.
