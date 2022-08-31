Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.

