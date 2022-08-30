ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dream Kardashian Looks Adorable in School Uniform as She Starts Her 1st Day of Kindergarten: Photos

By Beth Shilliday
 3 days ago
A major milestone! Dream Kardashian is officially a grade school student, as she started her first day of kindergarten on Tuesday, August 30. Her mom, Blac Chyna, showed off adorable Instagram photos of her daughter dressed in her school uniform as she was about to embark on her journey through the educational system.

Dream, 5, looked adorable in a blue and white plaid skirt, a white button up shirt with a rounded Peter Pan collar and a navy cardigan sweater over it. Her cascading brown curls covered up the name of her new school’s logo on the sweater’s left side, as she wore a plaid headband that matched her skirt.

“Dream’s first day of Kindergarten. Proud mom moment,” Chyna, 34, gushed in the caption of the two snapshots. Dream was all set with anything she needed for the day, as she had a large purple roll-away backpack that included a big container of water and her school supplies.

While Dream’s father, Rob Kardashian, and his famous family members have yet to comment on the sweet snapshots, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermannn called the little girl, “So precious.” Other fans wished Dream a good first day of school and commented on what an adorable little lady she’s grown into.

Dream got to have quite the summer vacation before officially starting school. She attended aunt Khloe Kardashian‘s “Kamp Koko,” a belated 38th birthday getaway to the Caribbean, starting with a private plane flight to their island aboard Kylie Jenner‘s pink jet.

Rob joined in on the girl’s trip, which also included sister Kim Kardashian. Dream got to play in the pool and clear ocean waters with her BFF, Khloe’s daughter True Thompson, 4, as well as take boating trips, as the Arthur George sock designer and his siblings shared Instagram photos of the lush getaway.

Dream is the product of Rob and Chyna’s whirlwind relationship, where the couple fell hard and fast for each other in January 2016. After a 10-week romance, the pair got engaged in April. A month later, the lash entrepreneur revealed they were expecting their first child, and Dream was born on November 10. While Rob and Chyna split for good in July 2017, the former twosome have remained committed coparents to their daughter.

dream is my favorite kardashian kid she’s really beautiful and she looks adorable and dress like a child should

