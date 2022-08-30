ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Spotted Shopping With Daughters After Kody Divorce: See Photos

By Brianna Sainez
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Z5R8_0hbpz53h00

She’s doing her! Sister Wives star Christine Brown was spotted shopping on Saturday, August 27, in Los Angeles with her daughters Aspyn Brown and Truely Brown amid divorce drama with Kody Brown.

The TLC alum, 50, looked comfortable on her weekend outing as she wore a polka dot blouse, dark slim-fit jeans and black sandals. In another photo, the Utah native is seen speaking into a cell phone before entering an Italian restaurant for lunch.

The mall trip comes days after the mom of six opened up about the demise of her relationship with the polygamous patriarch. The dynamic between Kody, 53, and Christine had already been strained for some time. However, after he refused to support their daughter Ysabel Brown as she underwent corrective surgery for her scoliosis, it was the last straw for Christine.

The teenager was set for invasive surgery with a specialist out of state, but Kody refused to support their daughter during the procedure due to concerns about traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He broke my little’s girl heart,” the TLC alum told People on Wednesday, August 24, after detailing the polygamous patriarch declined to join them during Ysabel’s hospital stay. “I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don’t respect. I understood COVID, and why he couldn’t come, but she didn’t. And she still has a really hard time with it.”

“I was there with Ysabel the whole time in New Jersey for the surgery. And I remember them pointing out, like, ‘Are you here alone? Where’s your husband?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s not here,’” the reality TV personality continued. “And they’re like, ‘Whoa, isn’t that hard?’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s hard for her.’ It’s hard for Ysabel, but it’s not hard for me.’ It was a good wake-up call. In the end, I would’ve preferred to have him there, of course, because it’s what Ysabel needed. But I didn’t need him anymore.”

Christine and Kody spiritually married in 1994. In addition to Aspyn, Truely and Ysabel, the former couple share children Mykelti, Paedon and Gwendlyn. The pair announced their decision to split in November 2021. The upcoming season of the long-running series is set to document Christine after she decides to leave her marriage.

“It’s been heartbreaking being your wife for years,” Christine told the Brown patriarch during an emotional conversation between the two in the most recent season 17 trailer.

She later added in a confessional, “I agreed to be a sister wife. But I agreed to be an equal wife.”

Scroll through the gallery to check out photos of Christine shopping in Los Angeles with her daughters.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Tori Roloff Shares Update After Admitting She’s ‘Overwhelmed’ as a Working Mom of 3

Strong mom. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an update after admitting she’s “overwhelmed” as a working mom of three. After sharing that she was struggling to balance all of her responsibilities, Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 9, to share a photo of dirty dishes piled in her sink. “First world problem: Our dishwasher broke,” she wrote alongside the photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now

Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
MICHIGAN STATE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn and Kody Brown Argue After Christine Brown Kicks Him Out: ‘I’m Not Going to Play That Game’

Fighting family. Sister Wives stars Robyn Brown and Kody Brown got into an argument after Christine Brown kicked him out of their house. In a teaser clip for the Sunday, September 11, episode obtained by Us Weekly, Kody, 53, was seen having a heated conversation with his fourth wife, Robyn, 43. “I don’t understand anything,” he said after Christine, 50, put all of his things in boxes and told him to move out.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Sister Wives#Sister Wife#Tlc#Italian
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day

As anticipated, Teresa Giudice’s wedding did not disappoint. There was a smoke machine, hair to the heavens, Housewives from all around the globe, and of course, some Gorga drama limping alongside. You’ve heard the news by now that the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale filming event went down in flames after one of Margaret Joseph’s ex-friends spilled some tea to Jennifer Aydin. Long story […] The post Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve

Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

Honey Boo Boo’s Dad Mike Thompson Is Unrecognizable: See Photos of Sugar Bear’s Total Transformation

Honey Boo Boo’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, underwent more than $60,000 worth of cosmetic procedures to achieve a new, nearly recognizable look. “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of, and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” Sugar Bear, 50, said in a statement following his Hollywood makeover. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror, I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.”
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy