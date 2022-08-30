‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Spotted Shopping With Daughters After Kody Divorce: See Photos

She’s doing her! Sister Wives star Christine Brown was spotted shopping on Saturday, August 27, in Los Angeles with her daughters Aspyn Brown and Truely Brown amid divorce drama with Kody Brown.

The TLC alum, 50, looked comfortable on her weekend outing as she wore a polka dot blouse, dark slim-fit jeans and black sandals. In another photo, the Utah native is seen speaking into a cell phone before entering an Italian restaurant for lunch.

The mall trip comes days after the mom of six opened up about the demise of her relationship with the polygamous patriarch. The dynamic between Kody, 53, and Christine had already been strained for some time. However, after he refused to support their daughter Ysabel Brown as she underwent corrective surgery for her scoliosis, it was the last straw for Christine.

The teenager was set for invasive surgery with a specialist out of state, but Kody refused to support their daughter during the procedure due to concerns about traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He broke my little’s girl heart,” the TLC alum told People on Wednesday, August 24, after detailing the polygamous patriarch declined to join them during Ysabel’s hospital stay. “I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don’t respect. I understood COVID, and why he couldn’t come, but she didn’t. And she still has a really hard time with it.”

“I was there with Ysabel the whole time in New Jersey for the surgery. And I remember them pointing out, like, ‘Are you here alone? Where’s your husband?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s not here,’” the reality TV personality continued. “And they’re like, ‘Whoa, isn’t that hard?’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s hard for her.’ It’s hard for Ysabel, but it’s not hard for me.’ It was a good wake-up call. In the end, I would’ve preferred to have him there, of course, because it’s what Ysabel needed. But I didn’t need him anymore.”

Christine and Kody spiritually married in 1994. In addition to Aspyn, Truely and Ysabel, the former couple share children Mykelti, Paedon and Gwendlyn. The pair announced their decision to split in November 2021. The upcoming season of the long-running series is set to document Christine after she decides to leave her marriage.

“It’s been heartbreaking being your wife for years,” Christine told the Brown patriarch during an emotional conversation between the two in the most recent season 17 trailer.

She later added in a confessional, “I agreed to be a sister wife. But I agreed to be an equal wife.”

Scroll through the gallery to check out photos of Christine shopping in Los Angeles with her daughters.