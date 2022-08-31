Read full article on original website
Related
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
‘A country of missing people’: How Russia is vanishing thousands of Ukrainians
It is early March. Just a few weeks into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and in three different corners of the country, a group of civilians are being “vanished”.In Trostyanets, a town then under Russian occupation, close to Ukraine’s northeast border, Andriy, 35, a furniture maker, and his father-in-law are making a rare trip out to search for dwindling supplies. A Russian military vehicle quietly pulls up beside them, and the soldiers order them to get in.Some 140km east, in Kharkiv city, Igor, 33, is finishing a day volunteering with evacuees in the city’s railway station when he realises he...
Russia-Ukraine war: EU calls on Moscow to respect energy contracts; Ukraine ‘exploiting poor Russian leadership’ – live
EU responds to Russia’s closure of Nord Stream gas pipeline; UK says Ukraine achieved ‘tactical surprise’ with counter-offensive
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War. But he also precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, which Putin had called the 20th century’s “greatest geopolitical catastrophe.” The farewell viewing of his body in an ostentatious hall near the Kremlin was shadowed by the awareness that the openness Gorbachev championed has been stifled under Putin. “I want to thank him for my childhood of freedom, which we don’t have today,” said mourner Ilya, a financial services worker in his early 30s who declined to give his last name.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
marketplace.org
A Goldilocks jobs report
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson and the New York Times’ Ana Swanson about the August jobs report, the soft landing(ish) and what it could mean for the future of monetary policy. Tags:. Black workers could suffer more in employment slowdown. by Matt Levin.
marketplace.org
The UK’s got a pound problem
There’s another problem to add to the list of issues piling up in the UK right now: The pound sterling took a dive. We’ll discuss the economic situation there and how it compares to what’s happening on this side of the pond. Plus, could Alaska’s voting system help our polarized politics? Then, we play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
U.K.・
marketplace.org
More people looked for jobs in August, easing labor market pressures
The national labor force participation rate went up in August, and that’s exactly what the Federal Reserve wants to see. More people looking for jobs eases some of the inflationary pressure on wages without putting a dent in growth. The participation rate rose a healthy three-tenths of a percentage...
marketplace.org
U.S. restricting high-end chips to China
U.S. chip maker Nvidia revealed this week that the U.S. government said it could not export certain advanced computer chips to China without special permission. Nvidia said in two SEC filings that the new policy would put more than $400 million in sales at risk and that it will still be allowed to develop its chips in Hong Kong, but cannot sell them to China.
Comments / 0