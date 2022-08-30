Read full article on original website
EPA staff found City of Jackson, Mississippi, water department had insufficient staffing, leading to gaps in routine and preventative maintenance, report says
During a March 2022 site visit, US Environmental Protection Agency staff found that the City of Jackson, Mississippi, did not have adequate staffing for its water system and that as a result of that, routine and preventative maintenance on parts of the system were not being performed.
WLBT
Jackson’s water plant operators say they’re not being paid overtime, EPA report shows
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An assessment of Jackson water submitted to the city just weeks before the system collapse in August sheds new light on staffing issues at the city’s two surface water treatment plants. On Monday, equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant essentially cut water...
CNBC
'Significant gains' made in fixing Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis
Mississippi's capital city, Jackson, is still suffering from a water crisis. But after days of work on the plant and combined efforts from the city, state and federal governments, 'significant gains' have been made toward returning the city's water service.
WLBT
Mayor and Governor attempt to shift narrative on Jackson water crisis moving forward
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have seen some of the national coverage about the water crisis, much of it is focused on a blame game. We took those questions to leaders and are talking about the next steps. In the first joint briefing since the start of the water...
WLBT
Significant pay raises on tap for Jackson’s public works, parks and rec employees
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of Jackson’s hardest-working employees will be getting a significant pay raise as part of the city’s 2022-23 budget. Tuesday, the city council approved raising pay for workers across the department, in part, to make the city more competitive with the private sector. The...
WTOK-TV
Biden on Mississippi’s water crisis: ‘We’ve given them everything there is to offer’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden says Mississippi has “everything there is” to address its ongoing water crisis. The tap water emergency came to a head on Monday, when Pearl River flooding overwhelmed an already fragile main treatment plant. It caused many of Jackson’s faucets to deliver barely...
mississippifreepress.org
Address Jackson Water Crisis, Then All Existing Systems Failing Our Children
Like many of you, I consider myself a daughter of the South. I am proud to say Mississippi is my life-long home. Mississippi educated me from preschool through my doctoral studies, and Mississippi taught me that community matters. From a young age, deep love was sown in my heart for our people, our culture, our music, our literary heritage and all the talent that exists here in our home state.
WLBT
Lumumba and governor united in dealing with water crisis; mayor says the two are not having ‘dueling press conferences’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he and Gov. Tate Reeves are unified in their effort to restore water to the tens of thousands of customers impacted by the city’s latest water crisis, despite not appearing with him at press conferences on Monday and Tuesday.
WLBT
Homeowner’s yard signs change as water crisis escalates
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson resident is sending a message to city leaders that give his neighbors a laugh and something to think about. We first introduced you to the Riverview Drive homeowner last week. The citywide water emergency caused the frustrated taxpayer to create a new sign of...
MSNBC
Hayes: Jackson water crisis is ‘utter failure’ of GOP-led Miss. government
The New Chevy Blazer EV, Available For Preorder Now. See The Specs, Prices & More. Toxic drinking water at Camp Lejeune poisoned Marines for more than three decades. New Shaftless Stair Lifts (Take a Look at the Prices) EnergyBillCruncher /. SPONSORED. Virginia Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar...
MSNBC
Jackson, MS water catastrophe lays bare state's failures of governance
Rep. Bennie Thompson, whose district includes parts of Jackson, Mississippi, talks with Alex Wagner about the historic racism and political dysfunction that has made the city of Jackson vulnerable to misfortune like the flooding that has knocked out the city's water system leaving residents struggling to find ways to drink and bathe. Sept. 1, 2022.
Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
WLBT
Council seeking expedited decision in trash-related veto case
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council is seeking an expedited decision in a case that could determine whether the mayor can veto a council no-vote. Tuesday, attorneys for the council filed a motion seeking the request with the Mississippi Supreme Court. It comes just days after Mayor Chokwe...
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to Clean Water Act violation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty on Wednesday for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Robert David Douglas, 60, of Flowood, admitted to authorizing payments on behalf […]
Feds flagged dire Jackson water problems a month before the system failed
One month before the city of Jackson water system began failing, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency assessment team flagged numerous system problems in a July 2022 report. The report, obtained by Mississippi Today, documents a litany of problems contributing to the capital city’s long-running and ongoing water crisis, which threatens the health and livelihoods of […]
Vicksburg mayor to recommend deputy fire chief
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., will recommend Jessica Cade as the Vicksburg Fire Department’s (VFD) deputy chief. Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, who spent 27 years with the department, retired effective August 31. A new fire chief has yet to by named by the mayor. He plans to recommend Cade as the […]
Restaurant owner wants leaders held responsible for Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s water crisis continues to impact the local economy. Many restaurants in the city are losing money trying to make up for the lack of water. An on-going issue with seemingly no end in sight. Chef Derek Emerson, the owner of Walker’s Drive In, said his Jackson location […]
WAPT
Water well at Mississippi Fairgrounds operating in response to Jackson emergency
JACKSON, Miss. — A well installed this year at the Mississippi Fairgrounds is being used to respond to Jackson's water emergency. The Fairgrounds are serving as a staging area and as one of the seven water distribution sites. "On the south side of the Coliseum, we are serving as...
Keilar asks mayor who's to blame for water crisis. Hear his response
Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, tells New Day anchor Brianna Keilar that his city’s ongoing water crisis is the result of “years and years of accumulated problems.”
Tennessee Tribune
Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Response for Mississippi Water Crisis
JACKSON, MS. – Sept. 2, 2022 – The Regions Foundation, an Alabama based nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, on Friday announced a $25,000 grant to the United Way of the Capital Area in support of the Jackson Water Crisis Relief Fund. In addition, Regions Bank announced a range of special bank services to assist customers in the area who are directly impacted by the crisis.
