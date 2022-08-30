ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
mississippifreepress.org

Address Jackson Water Crisis, Then All Existing Systems Failing Our Children

Like many of you, I consider myself a daughter of the South. I am proud to say Mississippi is my life-long home. Mississippi educated me from preschool through my doctoral studies, and Mississippi taught me that community matters. From a young age, deep love was sown in my heart for our people, our culture, our music, our literary heritage and all the talent that exists here in our home state.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Wlbt#Planning And Development
WLBT

Homeowner’s yard signs change as water crisis escalates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson resident is sending a message to city leaders that give his neighbors a laugh and something to think about. We first introduced you to the Riverview Drive homeowner last week. The citywide water emergency caused the frustrated taxpayer to create a new sign of...
JACKSON, MS
MSNBC

Jackson, MS water catastrophe lays bare state's failures of governance

Rep. Bennie Thompson, whose district includes parts of Jackson, Mississippi, talks with Alex Wagner about the historic racism and political dysfunction that has made the city of Jackson vulnerable to misfortune like the flooding that has knocked out the city's water system leaving residents struggling to find ways to drink and bathe. Sept. 1, 2022.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
WLBT

Council seeking expedited decision in trash-related veto case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council is seeking an expedited decision in a case that could determine whether the mayor can veto a council no-vote. Tuesday, attorneys for the council filed a motion seeking the request with the Mississippi Supreme Court. It comes just days after Mayor Chokwe...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to Clean Water Act violation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty on Wednesday for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Robert David Douglas, 60, of Flowood, admitted to authorizing payments on behalf […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Feds flagged dire Jackson water problems a month before the system failed

One month before the city of Jackson water system began failing, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency assessment team flagged numerous system problems in a July 2022 report. The report, obtained by Mississippi Today, documents a litany of problems contributing to the capital city’s long-running and ongoing water crisis, which threatens the health and livelihoods of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg mayor to recommend deputy fire chief

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., will recommend Jessica Cade as the Vicksburg Fire Department’s (VFD) deputy chief. Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, who spent 27 years with the department, retired effective August 31. A new fire chief has yet to by named by the mayor. He plans to recommend Cade as the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Tennessee Tribune

Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Response for Mississippi Water Crisis

JACKSON, MS. – Sept. 2, 2022 – The Regions Foundation, an Alabama based nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, on Friday announced a $25,000 grant to the United Way of the Capital Area in support of the Jackson Water Crisis Relief Fund. In addition, Regions Bank announced a range of special bank services to assist customers in the area who are directly impacted by the crisis.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy