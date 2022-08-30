ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Studio Screamers Frankenstein’s Monster Popcorn Bucket Price Raised $13 at Universal Orlando Resort

By Tom Corless
universalparksnewstoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
universalparksnewstoday.com

REVIEW: The Weeknd – After Hours Nightmare House at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 31

The Weeknd brings his creepy creations to life in a house at Halloween Horror Nights 31, themed to his album “After Hours Nightmare.”. The official description reads, “Prepare to enter the macabre mind of The Weeknd in this haunted house as he stalks your squad through the surreal nightmare of his After Hours music. A slasher carving a smile at an otherworldly rave. Bandaged maniacs performing extreme plastic surgery. A grotesque mannequin masquerade. His nightmare is now yours.”
ORLANDO, FL
universalparksnewstoday.com

REVIEW: One of the Greatest Houses in HHN History! ‘Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake’ at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 31

Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake is an original house at Halloween Horror Nights 31 and is a sequel to the 2016 scare zone Dead Man’s Wharf. The official description reads, “In a New England ﬁshing village, undead ﬁshermen emerge from the waves to seek their revenge. You and your scream squad may have escaped their hooks in the scare zone. Now they’ll reel you in and drag you under.”
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy