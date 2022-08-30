Studio Screamers Frankenstein’s Monster Popcorn Bucket Price Raised $13 at Universal Orlando Resort

The Weeknd brings his creepy creations to life in a house at Halloween Horror Nights 31, themed to his album “After Hours Nightmare.”. The official description reads, “Prepare to enter the macabre mind of The Weeknd in this haunted house as he stalks your squad through the surreal nightmare of his After Hours music. A slasher carving a smile at an otherworldly rave. Bandaged maniacs performing extreme plastic surgery. A grotesque mannequin masquerade. His nightmare is now yours.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO