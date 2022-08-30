ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVIEW: The Weeknd – After Hours Nightmare House at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 31

The Weeknd brings his creepy creations to life in a house at Halloween Horror Nights 31, themed to his album “After Hours Nightmare.”. The official description reads, “Prepare to enter the macabre mind of The Weeknd in this haunted house as he stalks your squad through the surreal nightmare of his After Hours music. A slasher carving a smile at an otherworldly rave. Bandaged maniacs performing extreme plastic surgery. A grotesque mannequin masquerade. His nightmare is now yours.”
REVIEW: Samhain Shocker Drink, Haunted Horseshoe Meal, and Kettle Corn Custard From the Trick or Treat Booth at Halloween Horror Nights 31

Halloween Horror Nights 31 is finally here, and Universal Studios Florida has rolled out more than a dozen themed food booths around the park. In Gramercy Park, you can find this trick or treat themed booth serving up spooky selections. Menu for Trick or Treat Booth at Halloween Horror Nights...
