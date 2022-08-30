Read full article on original website
REVIEW: Spirits of the Coven House at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 31
Spirits of the Coven is an original house at Halloween Horror Nights 31. The official description reads, “A coven of beautiful ﬂapper witches will lure you into their 1920s speakeasy, reveal their haggish true form and turn your scream squad into a witch’s brew. They’ll be cackling; you’ll be screaming.”
REVIEW: The Weeknd – After Hours Nightmare House at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 31
The Weeknd brings his creepy creations to life in a house at Halloween Horror Nights 31, themed to his album “After Hours Nightmare.”. The official description reads, “Prepare to enter the macabre mind of The Weeknd in this haunted house as he stalks your squad through the surreal nightmare of his After Hours music. A slasher carving a smile at an otherworldly rave. Bandaged maniacs performing extreme plastic surgery. A grotesque mannequin masquerade. His nightmare is now yours.”
REVIEW: Dead Coconut Club at Universal CityWalk Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 31
For Halloween Horror Nights 31, the Red Coconut Club at CityWalk has undergone a terrifying transformation into the Dead Coconut Club featuring the Universal Monsters. Guests entering are greeted by a faux Frankenstein’s Monster. The story is you’re visiting a club to hear the Bride perform. Interior. The...
REVIEW: Samhain Shocker Drink, Haunted Horseshoe Meal, and Kettle Corn Custard From the Trick or Treat Booth at Halloween Horror Nights 31
Halloween Horror Nights 31 is finally here, and Universal Studios Florida has rolled out more than a dozen themed food booths around the park. In Gramercy Park, you can find this trick or treat themed booth serving up spooky selections. Menu for Trick or Treat Booth at Halloween Horror Nights...
