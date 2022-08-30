Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Sarah Breshears
A Brunswick resident, Sarah Breshears, 92, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11;00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Breshears Memorial Chapel in Brunswick. Burial is in Elliott Grove Cemetery in Brunswick. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Brunswick Baptist Church or the Cemetery.
KMZU
Irma Mary Tracy (Boeschen)
A Concordia resident, Irma Mary Tracy (Boeschen), 80, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Corder. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Zion Cemetery. Memorials may be made out to Lewy Body Dementia Association or the Zion Lutheran Church. Stewart Hoefer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
KMZU
Dianna "June" Webb
Dianna “June” Webb, age 76, a resident of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Funeral Services will be held at the Ludlow Community Church, Ludlow, Missouri, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Ludlow Community Church, Ludlow, Missouri, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at McCoskrie Cemetery, Ludlow, Missouri. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 2, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to McCoskrie Cemetery and may be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home,
KMZU
Kenneth Martin Burns
Kenneth Martin Burns, age 94, of Brookfield, MO. passed away on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 at McLarney Manor in Brookfield, MO. Kenneth Martin was born the second of three sons to Alpha and Mildred (Sheen) Burns on February 18th, 1928 in Brookfield, MO. He was a graduate of Brookfield High School. He married Dorothy Francis Cunningham who preceded him in death. After serving in the U.S. Army he returned to the family farm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMZU
Dixie Darlene Breeden
Dixie Darlene Breeden, age 80, a resident of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Centerpoint Hospital, Independence, Missouri. Dixie was born on May 26, 1942, the daughter of Robert Wesley Gillilan and Ida Helen (Brassfield) in Sampsel, Missouri. On January 19, 1957, she married Leroy Michael Breeden at St. Columban’s Catholic Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. She ran an in home daycare for 42 years. She was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Independence, Missouri.
KMZU
Gary Allen Miller
Gary Allen Miller, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at his residence after a prolonged confinement due to lung disease. Gary was born the son of Allen and Edna Mae (Hull) Miller on December 11, 1941, in Clinton, Missouri. He was a Richmond High School graduate, and continued his education at William Jewell College, in Liberty, Missouri, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He served his country proudly as a member of the 325th Base Post Office Army Reserve Unit. Although his unit had been told they would deploy to Vietnam, that day never came. When Gary eventually did travel to Saigon, it was his choice to visit.
KMZU
Fatal accident in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. - A Brashear driver suffered fatal injuries in a single vehicle, Shelby County accident Thursday afternoon. Highway patrol indicates the incident occurred on Highway H, three miles south of Leonard. A southbound vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Curtis Brazel traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Brazel was pronounced deceased on scene.
KMZU
Caldwell County accident seriously injures two
CALDWELL COUNTY – A single-vehicle crash just outside of Cameron Friday afternoon seriously injured the driver and her passenger. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Libby K. Robinson of Kingston reportedly swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle as she was eastbound on U.S. 36. She allegedly overcorrected when the vehicle partially traveled off the north side of the road, which then caused it to go off the south side of the road, strike an embankment and overturn several times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMZU
Negotiator assists Marshall PD with armed man barricaded inside residence
MARSHALL, Mo. – A Saline County Sheriff’s negotiator responded to a Marshall residence to assist Marshall Police Department with an armed suspect barricaded inside yesterday afternoon. A report issued by Saline County Sheriff Cindi Mullins indicates the incident occurred at 3:22 p.m. on the 400 block of South...
Comments / 0