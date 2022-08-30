John A. Burns, age 97 of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Life Care Center of Brookfield, Missouri. John A. Burns was born on January 9th, 1925, to Mildred (Sheen) and Alpha Burns in Brookfield, MO. After serving in the United States Army during WWII, he became a full-time farmer. Later, he married Norma Jean Cassady. Four children, Mitchel, Robert, Linda, and Anita were born to this union. The family was very involved in church, farming, 4-H, water skiing, and school activities. John was very active in the Knights of Columbus, served on the board for Locus Creek Township and MFA.

