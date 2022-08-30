Read full article on original website
Sarah Breshears
A Brunswick resident, Sarah Breshears, 92, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11;00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Breshears Memorial Chapel in Brunswick. Burial is in Elliott Grove Cemetery in Brunswick. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Brunswick Baptist Church or the Cemetery.
John A. Burns
John A. Burns, age 97 of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Life Care Center of Brookfield, Missouri. John A. Burns was born on January 9th, 1925, to Mildred (Sheen) and Alpha Burns in Brookfield, MO. After serving in the United States Army during WWII, he became a full-time farmer. Later, he married Norma Jean Cassady. Four children, Mitchel, Robert, Linda, and Anita were born to this union. The family was very involved in church, farming, 4-H, water skiing, and school activities. John was very active in the Knights of Columbus, served on the board for Locus Creek Township and MFA.
Dixie Darlene Breeden
Dixie Darlene Breeden, age 80, a resident of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Centerpoint Hospital, Independence, Missouri. Dixie was born on May 26, 1942, the daughter of Robert Wesley Gillilan and Ida Helen (Brassfield) in Sampsel, Missouri. On January 19, 1957, she married Leroy Michael Breeden at St. Columban’s Catholic Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. She ran an in home daycare for 42 years. She was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Independence, Missouri.
Irma Mary Tracy (Boeschen)
A Concordia resident, Irma Mary Tracy (Boeschen), 80, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Corder. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Zion Cemetery. Memorials may be made out to Lewy Body Dementia Association or the Zion Lutheran Church. Stewart Hoefer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kenneth Martin Burns
Kenneth Martin Burns, age 94, of Brookfield, MO. passed away on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 at McLarney Manor in Brookfield, MO. Kenneth Martin was born the second of three sons to Alpha and Mildred (Sheen) Burns on February 18th, 1928 in Brookfield, MO. He was a graduate of Brookfield High School. He married Dorothy Francis Cunningham who preceded him in death. After serving in the U.S. Army he returned to the family farm.
Caldwell County accident seriously injures two
CALDWELL COUNTY – A single-vehicle crash just outside of Cameron Friday afternoon seriously injured the driver and her passenger. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Libby K. Robinson of Kingston reportedly swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle as she was eastbound on U.S. 36. She allegedly overcorrected when the vehicle partially traveled off the north side of the road, which then caused it to go off the south side of the road, strike an embankment and overturn several times.
Fatal accident in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. - A Brashear driver suffered fatal injuries in a single vehicle, Shelby County accident Thursday afternoon. Highway patrol indicates the incident occurred on Highway H, three miles south of Leonard. A southbound vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Curtis Brazel traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Brazel was pronounced deceased on scene.
Troopers say Chillicothe driver died in wrong-way crash
Emergency crews responded to a head on crash involving a Chillicothe driver in Livingston County Thursday night. The incident was said to be a mile West of Utica on Highway 36, near Apple Orchard Hill. Highway patrol says Michael Wiggins, 64, was driving east in the westbound lanes, and collided...
Negotiator assists Marshall PD with armed man barricaded inside residence
MARSHALL, Mo. – A Saline County Sheriff’s negotiator responded to a Marshall residence to assist Marshall Police Department with an armed suspect barricaded inside yesterday afternoon. A report issued by Saline County Sheriff Cindi Mullins indicates the incident occurred at 3:22 p.m. on the 400 block of South...
Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers' Week 1 win
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou scored a Week 1 victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday and now we dig into the numbers. As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.
