Denver Rustlers ride to Pueblo to support junior livestock auction at state fair in 38th year

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, right, asks Denver Rustlers founder Larry Mizel to autograph his western shirt as Gov. Jared Polis looks on at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the charitable group departs on its 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Ernest Luning/Colorado Politics)

Hundreds of business, political and community leaders dusted off their matching western shirts and cowboy hats before gathering on Tuesday at a steakhouse in Denver for what has become an annual outing to support and celebrate Colorado's rural economy.

For the 38th year, the Denver Rustlers made the trek to Pueblo, where the philanthropic organization participated in the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair.

"Our objective is to make sure all these kids walk away with some money," said Larry Mizel, chairman and CEO of MDC Holdings and a founder of the group, as the bipartisan crowd munched on sliders and brunch fair at Shanahan's Steakhouse before boarding buses for the trip south.

Mizel said the group had raised more than $100,000 to bid on the prize-winning livestock, including cattle, hogs, lambs, goats, rabbits, chickens and turkeys.

Among the most notable auction results were:

Born in the mid-1980s when the auction was in danger of being canceled because no one was bidding on the champion animals raised by 4-H and Future Farmers of America youth, Rustlers soon inspired competing civic-minded groups from throughout the state, which have together raised more than $12 million to help young Coloradans pursue careers in agriculture.

"This was really born in bringing people to Pueblo from the Denver metro area to help make sure the kids who put their all into heir 4-H projects over the year can get a good reward for doing that," Gov. Jared Polis said.

Before the Rustlers departed, Polis introduced several cabinet members and gave a shout-out to the woman he called the "mayor" of the state fair, Colorado Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg. Polis noted that this year's state fair honored "centennial" ranchers and farmers, whose families have been working the land in Colorado for at least 100 years and are among the 200,000 state residents who are fuel the $47 billion industry.

"Some are fifth-generation, some are sixth-generation, really paying forward the living legacy to make sure that ag and ranching aren't just a storied part of our past but are a dynamic and growing part of Colorado's future, part of our economy, powering jobs and powering opportunities in rural Colorado," he said.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said that supporting the auction helps keep dreams alive.

"Thank you all of you for being here to support Colorado agriculture and especially the next generation," he said. "The kids that you're going to meet today have moms and dads. They have grandparents who don't know whether they're going to be able to pass their farm or ranch on to the next generation of Coloradans. They're deeply worried about that for a lot of reasons, but the principle reason is the drought that we're facing in the West."

Added Bennet: "Please do everything you can to bid these animals up so that the kids have a sense that there is a future there for them on their parents' farms and ranches."

Tim Schultz, who founded the Rustlers along with Mizel and dairy operators Dick and Eddie Robinson when he was commissioner of agriculture, explained how he and Katie Kramer, the president and CEO of the Boettcher Foundation, would handle bidding for the group. Political consultant Josh Hanfling of Sewald Hanfling Public Affairs has worked for several years to organize the event with Mizel, Schultz and Kramer.

Other elected officials, candidates and prominent political people in attendance included U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse, Lauren Boebert and Ken Buck; Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera; Attorney General Phil Weiser; Secretary of State Jena Griswold; State Treasurer Dave Young; state GOP chair Kristi Burton Brown; statewide Republican nominees Heidi Ganahl, John Kellner and Pam Anderson; former Secretary of State Wayne Williams; Boebert's Democratic challenger Adam Frisch; Republican 8th Congressional District nominee Barb Kirkmeyer; and, a slew of state legislators and county commissioners.

Reporter Marianne Goodland contributed to this article.