China

CNN

US assesses Russia now in possession of Iranian drones, sources say

The US assesses Russia is now in possession of weapons-capable Iranian drones that they will likely deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine, Biden administration officials tell CNN. The Russians picked up the drones from an Iranian airfield earlier this month and transported them back to Russia in cargo planes in mid-August, the officials said.
BBC

Troubles legacy bill: 'Significant risk' law struck down by courts

The controversial Troubles legacy bill "runs a very significant risk" of being ruled unlawful by courts, a leading human rights figure has claimed. Dunja Mijatović, human rights commissioner for the Council of Europe (CoE), also believed the bill would fail to draw a line under the past. The bill...
POLITICS

