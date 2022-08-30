Read full article on original website
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
President Biden's administration faced a deadline Monday to decide whether to challenge a series of old Supreme Court decisions that deny certain constitutional rights and protections to residents in U.S. territories.
U.S. Justice Dept says Trump team may have moved classified papers amid probe
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said it had evidence that classified documents were deliberately concealed from the FBI when it tried to retrieve them in June from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, prompting its unprecedented search of his home.
US assesses Russia now in possession of Iranian drones, sources say
The US assesses Russia is now in possession of weapons-capable Iranian drones that they will likely deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine, Biden administration officials tell CNN. The Russians picked up the drones from an Iranian airfield earlier this month and transported them back to Russia in cargo planes in mid-August, the officials said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eight arrested after climate activists glue themselves around Commons Speaker’s chair
Eight arrests have been made after climate protesters glued themselves in a chain around the Speaker’s chair in the chamber of the House of Commons. Extinction Rebellion said its supporters launched the protest in parliament in support of a “citizens’ assembly” to help deliver action on the climate crisis.
Canada's Trudeau to make minor cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday -source
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will replace two ministers on Wednesday who are leaving the government for health reasons, a senior source said on Tuesday.
BBC
Troubles legacy bill: 'Significant risk' law struck down by courts
The controversial Troubles legacy bill "runs a very significant risk" of being ruled unlawful by courts, a leading human rights figure has claimed. Dunja Mijatović, human rights commissioner for the Council of Europe (CoE), also believed the bill would fail to draw a line under the past. The bill...
