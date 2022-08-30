Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
H.O.P.E. Tri-Cities introduces axe throwing charity event
KINGSPORT — Do you want to be crowned Kingsport’s axe throwing champion — all the while supporting local youth? If so, H.O.P.E. Tri-Cities has just the event for you. H.O.P.E. Tri-Cities will hold an axe throwing competition Sunday, Sept. 4, from 6-9 p.m. at King’s Sport Axe House.
Nobody’s Business back at Carter Fold on Saturday
HILTONS — Nobody’s Business will be at the center of the Carter Family Fold’s old-time and mountain music business this weekend. The Grayson Highlands-based country and bluegrass band will perform Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Carter Fold in Hiltons.
Local author pens book on history of Piney Flats
A local author is highlighting the big history of one small, local community. Local writer Robert Sorrell’s sixth book, “The Story of Becoming Piney Flats,” takes readers back as far as the late 1700s to the unincorporated community of Piney Flats’ beginnings and walks them through the history of the small town.
McKinney captures Bristol Dragway Footbrake race in memory of son
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tears of joy and remembrance flowed at Bristol Dragway early Saturday morning. Todd McKinney, an Elizabethton racer, scored a $10,000 win in the BTE World Footbrake Challenge.
Out & About
Paintings from the “Paint Kingsport 2022!” art show have moved from the Renaissance Center to Impressions Fine Art, 246 Broad St. The show, which depicts scenes of Kingsport by local plein air artists, will be on display at its new location through Sept. 18. All paintings are painted by local artists from the Kingsport Art Guild and feature scenes painted on location in downtown Kingsport, Bays Mountain, Exchange Place and more.
Johnson City adopts new city flag
Johnson City is getting a new flag for the first time in more than half a century after the city commission voted Thursday to adopt a simpler, cleaner flag to represent the city. "We're really kind of doing our best to honor everything that's come before us, everything we stand...
Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium
KINGSPORT — The National Fireworks Association will host its annual meeting and exhibition at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. Next week’s event will be the second one that Kingsport has hosted, and organizers anticipate more than 700 people from...
Warriors Path close to completing renovation project
KINGSPORT — Renovations are ongoing at Warriors Path State Park as the state finishes up a new marina and repaves almost all of the park’s roadways. The centerpiece of the project, a 4,300-square-foot marina, is almost finished, park officials said.
The U.S. Navy Band Country Current to perform in Founders Park
Country Current, the U.S. Navy’s bluegrass and country ensemble, will be making a stop in Johnson City to offer a free concert as a part of its national tour. One of the Navy’s six performing musical ensembles, Country Current is nationally renowned for its versatility and musicianship, as they travel the country performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. This seven-member ensemble employs musicians from diverse backgrounds with extensive high-profile recording and touring experience. In the tradition of country music, each member is a skilled performer on multiple instruments.
Repaving work around Fort Henry Drive to begin next week
KINGSPORT — Pavewell Paving Company will begin street resurfacing work on Wednesday on a number of streets in the neighborhoods around the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive. The project involves 3.5 miles of streets on both sides of Fort Henry Drive, including such streets as Atoka Lane, Cliffside...
Elizabethton Planning Commission approves plans for Covered Bridge Park renovations, addition to RV park.
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission considered several items of business during its monthly meeting on Thursday, including the second phase of recreational vehicle park in the Watauga Industrial Park and approval of of future plans for the Covered Bridge Park which will be financed by a state grant.
Keep Carter County Beautiful thanks volunteers for latest cleanup
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter group expressed its thanks to the 14 volunteers who spent a couple of hours on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27 picking up litter and trash along the Milligan Highway. In addition to its mission of working to keep all of...
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Sept. 5-11)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
New sheriff makes his presence felt in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was going to be very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the new direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member of the department since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.
Church happenings
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Photo gallery: West Ridge vs. Sullivan East golf
The West Ridge boys defeated Sullivan East 163-171 on Thursday. Grayson Manis (39) was the top golfer for West Ridge, while Matt Durham (39) led East. The East girls beat West Ridge 94-98. Evie Leonard (46) had the low score for the Lady Patriots, and Arabella Laughlin (47) led the West Ridge girls.
Wasps begin new era by hosting Concord
EMORY — Concord is traveling not even 100 miles to face Emory & Henry in a long-awaited gridiron reunion. Saturday’s season opener is the 32nd meeting between the football teams, but they have not played since 1981. In addition, the 1 p.m. game at E&H’s Fred Selfe Stadium is their first as a pair of NCAA Division II teams.
Carson and Co. click in Tribe's Region 1-6A rout of 'Canes
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett broke free from a competitive game late in the first half Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium before rolling to a 42-14 win over Morristown East in the Region 1-6A opener for both teams. Senior Jake Carson had a dandy game throwing the football for the...
Saylors’ spectacular start sets stage for ETSU win
JOHNSON CITY — Jacob Saylors wanted to get off to a good start this season and once the lights came on he didn’t waste any time. Twelve minutes into his first game, East Tennessee State’s star running back was already living up to the hype with three touchdowns. It set the tone in the Bucs’ 44-7 win over Mars Hill in a nonconference football game Thursday night at Greene Stadium.
Hawkins County Schools program prepares students to be firefighters, helps fill critical need
ROGERSVILLE — Students in fire science at Volunteer and Cherokee high schools learn more than firefighting skills. They also pick up ways to overcome fears, gain confidence and grasp life skills. The Hawkins County school system launched the program last year after determining there was a need for it,...
