Read full article on original website
Related
American Pickers ratings plummet by a shocking 200K viewers after network makes risky move
AMERICAN Pickers ratings have plummeted by a shocking 200,000 viewers after the network made a risky move. American Pickers returned on July 9 with Mike Wolfe, his brother Robbie and Danielle Colby after being on a break since March. Ratings for the History channel show declined ever since fan-favorite Frank’s...
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 0